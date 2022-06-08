Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Renalytix Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RNLX   US75973T1016

RENALYTIX PLC

(RNLX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:49 2022-06-07 pm EDT
4.190 USD   +5.54%
07:01aRenalytix to Present at 42nd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference
GL
06/06Renalytix Says Test Shows Ability to Assess Heart Failure Hospitalization, Death Risks in Diabetic Kidney Disease Patients
MT
06/06KidneyIntelX™ Demonstrates Ability to Assess Risk of Heart Failure Hospitalization and Death in Large International Diabetic Kidney Disease Patient Cohort
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Renalytix to Present at 42nd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference

06/08/2022 | 07:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK and SALT LAKE CITY, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renalytix plc (NASDAQ: RNLX) (LSE: RENX) today announced the Company will present at the 42nd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference on Thursday, June 9 at 2:00 p.m. CT. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company website at investors.renalytix.com

For further information, please contact:

Renalytix plcwww.renalytix.com 
James McCullough, CEOVia Walbrook PR 
   
Stifel (Nominated Adviser, Joint Broker)Tel: 020 7710 7600 
Alex Price / Nicholas Moore  
   
Investec Bank plc (Joint Broker)Tel: 020 7597 4000 
Gary Clarence / Daniel Adams  
   
Walbrook PR Limited Tel: 020 7933 8780 or renalytix@walbrookpr.com 
Paul McManus / Lianne Applegarth / Alice Woodings Mob: 07980 541 893 / 07584 391 303 / 07407 804 654 
   
CapComm PartnersTel: 415-389-6400 or investors@renalytix.com 
Peter DeNardo   

About Renalytix 
Renalytix (NASDAQ: RNLX) (LSE: RENX) is an in-vitro diagnostics and laboratory services company that is the global founder and leader in the new field of bioprognosisTM for kidney health. The leadership team, with a combined 200+ years of healthcare and in-vitro diagnostic experience, has designed its KidneyIntelX laboratory-developed test to enable risk assessment for rapid progressive decline in kidney function in adult patients with T2D with early CKD stages 1-3. We believe that by understanding how disease will progress, patients and providers can take action early to improve outcomes and reduce overall health system costs. For more information, visit www.renalytix.com.


All news about RENALYTIX PLC
07:01aRenalytix to Present at 42nd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference
GL
06/06Renalytix Says Test Shows Ability to Assess Heart Failure Hospitalization, Death Risks ..
MT
06/06KidneyIntelX™ Demonstrates Ability to Assess Risk of Heart Failure Hospitalizatio..
GL
06/06KidneyIntelX™ Demonstrates Ability to Assess Risk of Heart Failure Hospitalizatio..
AQ
06/06Renalytix Says Platform Can Assess Risk of Heart Failure Hospitalization in Diabetic Ki..
MT
06/06Renalytix plc Announces That Kidneyintelxtm Successfully Risk-Stratified Adult Patients..
CI
06/06Renalytix Helds Two Data Presentations on Kidneyintelx at American Diabetes Association..
CI
06/02Renalytix Announces Two Data Presentations on KidneyIntelX™ at American Diabetes ..
GL
06/02Renalytix Announces Two Data Presentations on KidneyIntelX™ at American Diabetes ..
AQ
04/08Renalytix plc successful completion of $30.0 million financing package
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RENALYTIX PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6,64 M - -
Net income 2022 -48,8 M - -
Net cash 2022 30,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,53x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 150 M 150 M -
EV / Sales 2022 18,0x
EV / Sales 2023 3,76x
Nbr of Employees 54
Free-Float 58,9%
Chart RENALYTIX PLC
Duration : Period :
Renalytix Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,01 $
Average target price 4,95 $
Spread / Average Target 146%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Renwick McCullough Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas H. McLain President & Chief Commercial Officer
James O. Sterling Chief Financial Officer
Christopher Harwood Bernard Mills Non-Executive Chairman
Fergus Fleming Director & Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENALYTIX PLC-73.65%150
SARTORIUS AG-28.66%26 726
QUIDELORTHO CORPORATION-26.26%6 661
REVENIO GROUP OYJ-16.36%1 320
BIOTAGE AB (PUBL)-27.67%1 276
VAREX IMAGING CORPORATION-28.24%902