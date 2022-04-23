Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Renalytix Plc
  News
  Summary
    RNLX   US75973T1016

RENALYTIX PLC

(RNLX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/22 04:00:01 pm EDT
5.170 USD   -3.54%
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Renalytix Plc - RNLX

04/23/2022 | 04:10pm EDT
NEW YORK, April 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Renalytix Plc ("Renalytix" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RNLX).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Renalytix and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On or around July 17, 2020, Renalytix conducted its initial public offering, issuing 11 million of its ordinary shares to the public at $13.50 per share.  Then, on March 31, 2022, Renalytix announced its financial results for the second quarter of its fiscal year 2022.  Among other results, the Company reported second quarter GAAP earnings per share of -$0.21, missing consensus estimates by $0.04, and revenue of $0.84 million, missing consensus estimates by $0.21 million.  Renalytix also reported that during the three and six months ended December 31, 2021, the Company recorded a loss of $1.4 million and $2 million, respectively, to adjust its investment in a subsidiary, Verici Dx Limited, to fair value. 

On this news, Renalytix's ordinary share price fell $0.21 per share, or 2.95%, to close at $6.92 per share on March 31, 2022.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-renalytix-plc---rnlx-301531438.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
