  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Renalytix Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RENX   GB00BYWL4Y04

RENALYTIX PLC

(RENX)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:43 2023-01-09 am EST
110.00 GBX   +18.92%
05:59pADR Shares End Higher; Amryt Pharma, Renalytix Trade Actively
DJ
07:12aRenalytix completes deal to integrate kidney testing
AN
07:01aRenalytix Completes Agreement with Veterans Administration to Integrate KidneyIntelX Testing across all Electronic Health Record systems
GL
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ADR Shares End Higher; Amryt Pharma, Renalytix Trade Actively

01/09/2023 | 05:59pm EST
Sabela Ojea


International stocks trading in New York closed higher Monday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts closed 0.5% higher at 148.83. The European index increased 0.3% to 143.07. The Latin American index rose 0.01% to 185.89. The emerging-markets index climbed 1.1% to 294.67. The Asian index increased 0.8% to 0.4% to 174.82.

The ADRs of Amryt Pharma PLC and Renalytix PLC traded actively.

ADRs of Amryt Pharma on Monday closed higher after the biopharmaceutical company agreed to be acquired by Italian healthcare group Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. for up to nearly $1.5 billion.

ADRs of Renalytix also closed higher on Monday after the artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostics company said it signed an agreement with the U.S. Veterans Health Administration to install its KidneyIntelX solution across their systems.


Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-09-23 1759ET

Analyst Recommendations on RENALYTIX PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 7,56 M - -
Net income 2023 -40,2 M - -
Net Debt 2023 11,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -2,72x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 95,9 M 95,9 M -
EV / Sales 2023 14,2x
EV / Sales 2024 6,37x
Nbr of Employees 102
Free-Float 60,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,28 $
Average target price 3,06 $
Spread / Average Target 139%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Renwick McCullough Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas H. McLain President
James O. Sterling Chief Financial Officer
Christopher Harwood Bernard Mills Non-Executive Chairman
Fergus Fleming Director & Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENALYTIX PLC27.59%83
SARTORIUS AG-1.76%25 120
QUIDELORTHO CORPORATION5.95%5 995
SHANGHAI AOHUA PHOTOELECTRICITY ENDOSCOPE CO., LTD.7.57%1 385
BIOTAGE AB (PUBL)-5.93%1 089
REVENIO GROUP OYJ-3.26%1 053