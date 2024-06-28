This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch using technology from Automated Insights.

International stocks trading in New York closed higher on Friday, as the S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 0.1% to 183.93.

The European index dropped 0.3% to 178.52. The Asian index added 0.7% to 219.12. The Latin American index declined 0.4% to 189.48, while the emerging-markets index added 0.3% to 353.54.

China's Connect Biopharma Holdings was the biggest leader during the session, jumped 19% to $1.52, and China-based Concord Medical Services Holdings surged 15% to 95 cents. Fangdd Network Group, which is based in China, rounded out the top three leaders on Friday, with shares that increased 8.9% to 59 cents.

NaaS Technology, based in China, posted the largest decline, tumbled 16% to $2.43, followed by shares of China's Adlai Nortye, which declined 12% to $3.26. Shares of United Kingdom-based Renalytix lost 11% to 23 cents.

Data source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-28-24 1705ET