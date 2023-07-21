(Alliance News) - Renalytix PLC on Friday said it signed a deal with Vector Pharma FZCO for the distribution of its kidneyintelX.dkd testing in the Middle East.

The London-based kidney health-focused diagnostics company said the prognostic test, used to identify type two diabetes and chronic kidney disease in adults, will be made commercially available in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, and United Arab Emirates.

Shares in Renalytix were up 7.3% at 128.75 pence each in London on Friday morning.

Vector Pharma is a Dubai-based pharmaceutical distributor, and will focus on "building awareness and driving adoption to achieve specified annual sales targets by territory," Renalytix explained.

This comes after the US Food & Drug Administration granted Renalytix market authorisation for the

kidneyintelX.dkd last month.

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

