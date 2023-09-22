Renalytix PLC - London-based kidney health-focused diagnostics company - Says it has signed a contract with BlueCross and BlueShield of Texas to expand insurance coverage of KidneyIntelX in the state of Texas. Adds that it has executed a contract with Parkland Community Health Plan, a Dallas based insurance plan with over 300,000 covered lives and service in 7 counties, for insurance coverage of KidneyIntelX.

Renalytix says it believes that achieving payer coverage with these large state-wide plans is a "critical component" to bringing the benefits of KidneyIntelX prognostic technology to large populations of adults with diabetes and kidney disease.

KidneyIntelX is a lab-developed test designed to predict whether adult patients with type two diabetes and early chronic kidney disease are at low, intermediate, or high risk for rapidly progressive decline in kidney function.

