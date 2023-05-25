Advanced search
05/25/2023
84.70 GBX   +4.57%
Renalytix picks Eversana to commercialise prognostic device

05/25/2023 | 07:16am EDT
Renalytix PLC - London-based kidney health-focused diagnostics company - Announces partnership with life-science commercialisation company Eversana Life Science Services LLC. Will expand commercial footprint for diabetic kidney disease prognostic device KidneyIntelX. Device aims to help clinicians better predict chronic kidney disease in adult type 2 diabetes patients. Companies will provide field deployment and training to primary care providers across key US regions this summer, complimenting Renalytix's existing sales efforts in major markets including New York. Renalytix says two large clinical utility studies have shown the product helps clinicians better understand risks to patients, resulting in improved medication use and faster specialist referrals. Expects additional data on the product's real-world utility to be released next month at the American Diabetes Association annual clinical meeting.

Renalytix Chief Executive Officer James McCullough says: "The majority of people with type 2 diabetes over the age of 65 have chronic kidney disease. Eversana will help us bring the benefits of KidneyIntelX early prognosis quickly to large populations at greatest risk to help prevent the unnecessary suffering and unsustainable cost of kidney failure and dialysis."

Current stock price: 84.70 pence, up 4.6% in London on Thursday.

12-month change: down 38%

By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4,28 M - -
Net income 2023 -41,7 M - -
Net Debt 2023 11,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,82x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 94,0 M 94,0 M -
EV / Sales 2023 24,7x
EV / Sales 2024 8,11x
Nbr of Employees 102
Free-Float 48,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,00 $
Average target price 2,27 $
Spread / Average Target 127%
EPS Revisions
