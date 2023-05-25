Renalytix picks Eversana to commercialise prognostic device

Renalytix PLC - London-based kidney health-focused diagnostics company - Announces partnership with life-science commercialisation company Eversana Life Science Services LLC. Will expand commercial footprint for diabetic kidney disease prognostic device KidneyIntelX. Device aims to help clinicians better predict chronic kidney disease in adult type 2 diabetes patients. Companies will provide field deployment and training to primary care providers across key US regions this summer, complimenting Renalytix's existing sales efforts in major markets including New York. Renalytix says two large clinical utility studies have shown the product helps clinicians better understand risks to patients, resulting in improved medication use and faster specialist referrals. Expects additional data on the product's real-world utility to be released next month at the American Diabetes Association annual clinical meeting.

Renalytix Chief Executive Officer James McCullough says: "The majority of people with type 2 diabetes over the age of 65 have chronic kidney disease. Eversana will help us bring the benefits of KidneyIntelX early prognosis quickly to large populations at greatest risk to help prevent the unnecessary suffering and unsustainable cost of kidney failure and dialysis."

Current stock price: 84.70 pence, up 4.6% in London on Thursday.

12-month change: down 38%

By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter

