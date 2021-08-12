Log in
    RNST   US75970E1073

RENASANT CORPORATION

(RNST)
  Report
Renasant Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

08/12/2021 | 05:01pm EDT
TUPELO, Miss., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ: RNST) approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-two cents ($0.22) per share to be paid September 30, 2021, to shareholders of record as of September 16, 2021.

ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION:
Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 117 year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $16 billion and operates 199 banking, lending, mortgage, wealth management and insurance offices throughout Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

For more information, please visit www.renasantbank.com or Renasant’s IR site at www.renasant.com.

Contacts:For Media:For Financials:
 John S. OxfordJames C. Mabry IV
 Senior Vice PresidentExecutive Vice President
 Director of MarketingChief Financial Officer
 (662) 680-1219(662) 680-1281
 joxford@renasant.comjim.mabry@renasant.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Analyst Recommendations on RENASANT CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 658 M - -
Net income 2021 173 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,1x
Yield 2021 2,38%
Capitalization 2 084 M 2 084 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,17x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,38x
Nbr of Employees 2 524
Free-Float 91,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 36,98 $
Average target price 38,75 $
Spread / Average Target 4,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
C. Mitchell Waycaster President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James C. Mabry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Edward Robinson McGraw Executive Chairman
Kevin Dobson Chapman Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
William Mark Williams Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENASANT CORPORATION9.80%2 084
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.26.83%481 571
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION38.40%353 005
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.52%242 804
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY67.86%208 031
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.15.81%200 649