    RNST   US75970E1073

RENASANT CORPORATION

(RNST)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/29 04:00:01 pm EDT
29.79 USD   -3.34%
Renasant : First Quarter 2022 Investor Presentation

04/29/2022 | 04:19pm EDT
First Quarter 2022 Investor Presentation

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation may contain various statements about Renasant Corporation ("Renasant," "we," "our," or "us") that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "potential," "possible," "may increase," "may fluctuate," "will likely result," and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would" and "could," are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Forward-looking statements include information about our future financial performance, business strategy, projected plans and objectives and are based on the current beliefs and expectations of management. We believe these forward-looking statements are reasonable, but they are all inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions about future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ from those indicated or implied in the forward-looking statements; such differences may be material. Prospective investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.

Important factors currently known to management that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the following: (i) the Company's ability to efficiently integrate acquisitions into its operations, retain the customers of these businesses, grow the acquired operations and realize the cost savings expected from an acquisition to the extent and in the timeframe anticipated by management; (ii) the effect of economic conditions and interest rates on a national, regional or international basis; (iii) timing and success of the implementation of changes in operations to achieve enhanced earnings or effect cost savings; (iv) competitive pressures in the consumer finance, commercial finance, insurance, financial services, asset management, retail banking, mortgage lending and auto lending industries; (v) the financial resources of, and products available from, competitors; (vi) changes in laws and regulations as well as changes in accounting standards; (vii) changes in policy by regulatory agencies; (viii) changes in the securities and foreign exchange markets; (ix) the Company's potential growth, including its entrance or expansion into new markets, and the need for sufficient capital to support that growth; (x) changes in the quality or composition of the Company's loan or investment portfolios, including adverse developments in borrower industries or in the repayment ability of individual borrowers; (xi) an insufficient allowance for credit losses as a result of inaccurate assumptions; (xii) general economic, market or business conditions, including the impact of inflation; (xiii) changes in demand for loan products and financial services; (xiv) concentration of credit exposure; (xv) changes or the lack of changes in interest rates, yield curves and interest rate spread relationships; (xvi) increased cybersecurity risk, including potential network breaches, business disruptions or financial losses; (xvii) civil unrest, natural disasters, epidemics (including the re-emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic) and other catastrophic events in the Company's geographic area; (xviii) the impact, extent and timing of technological changes; and (xix) other circumstances, many of which are beyond management's control.

Management believes that the assumptions underlying our forward-looking statements are reasonable, but any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Investors are urged to carefully consider the risks described in Renasant's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") from time to time, which are available atwww.renasant.comand the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. We undertake no obligation, and specifically disclaim any obligation, to update or revise our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time, except as required by federal securities laws.

Who We AreOverview

Company Snapshot

Assets:

$16.9 billion

Loans: 10.3

Deposits: 14.0

Equity: 2.1

YTD Total Revenue(1)

Community BankingWealth ManagementMortgage

Note: Financial data as of March 31, 2022

Insurance

(1) Total revenue is calculated as net interest income plus noninterest income.

Loans and Deposits by State

LoansDeposits

4

Renasant Footprint

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Renasant Corporation published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 20:17:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 595 M - -
Net income 2022 150 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,5x
Yield 2022 2,92%
Capitalization 1 722 M 1 722 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,90x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,68x
Nbr of Employees 2 409
Free-Float 91,5%
Chart RENASANT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Renasant Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENASANT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 30,82 $
Average target price 36,43 $
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
C. Mitchell Waycaster President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James C. Mabry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Edward Robinson McGraw President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin Dobson Chapman Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
John Thomas Foy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENASANT CORPORATION-18.79%1 722
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-23.32%362 262
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-17.26%296 766
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.95%246 619
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.70%180 352
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.86%171 190