RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED

(RNU)
Renascor Resources : Change of Director's Interest Notice 3Y SB

12/16/2020 | 11:01pm EST
Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Renascor Resources Limited

ABN 90 135 531 341

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Stephen Grant Bizzell

Date of last notice

7 May 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Stephen Grant Bizzell (Child of

(including registered holder)

Director)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise

to the relevant interest.

Stephen Grant Bizzell (Child of

Director)

Stephen Grant Bizzell (Child of

Director)

Stephen Grant Bizzell (Child

of Director)

Stephen Grant Bizzell (Child of

Director)

Bizzell Nominees Pty Ltd < Bizzell Family A/C> (Director

is a director and shareholder of and beneficiary of trust for

which it is trustee of)

Bizzell Nominees Pty Ltd

(Director is a director and shareholder of and member of

superannuation fund for which it is trustee of)

BCP Alpha Investments Pty Ltd (Director is a director and

sole shareholder of)

Bizzell Capital Partners Pty Ltd (Director is sole director

and sole shareholder of)

Centec Securities Pty Ltd (Director is sole director)

Date of change

15 & 16 December 2020

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held prior to change

Direct Interest:

708,333 Ordinary Shares

Indirect Interest:

Stephen Grant Bizzell

110,000 Ordinary Shares

Stephen Grant Bizzell

110,000 Ordinary Shares

Stephen Grant Bizzell

110,000 Ordinary Shares

Stephen Grant Bizzell

100,000 Ordinary Shares

Stephen Grant Bizzell

100,000 Ordinary Shares

Bizzell Nominees Pty Ltd

7,258,333 Ordinary Shares

Bizzell Nominees Pty Ltd

5,600,000 Ordinary Shares

BCP Alpha Investments Pty Ltd

4,047,524 Ordinary Shares

Centec Securities Pty Ltd

2,000,000 Ordinary Shares

Bizzell Capital Partners Pty Ltd

17,978,792 Ordinary Shares

Total:-

38,122,982 Ordinary Shares

Class

Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

11,381,219 Ordinary Shares

Number disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

$125,800

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

(10,636,364 @ 1.1 cents per share ($117,000) and

and estimated valuation

744,855 @ 1.181 cents per share ($8,800))

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

Direct Interest:

708,333 Ordinary Shares

Indirect Interest:

Stephen Grant Bizzell

110,000 Ordinary Shares

Stephen Grant Bizzell

110,000 Ordinary Shares

Stephen Grant Bizzell

110,000 Ordinary Shares

Stephen Grant Bizzell

100,000 Ordinary Shares

Stephen Grant Bizzell

100,000 Ordinary Shares

Bizzell Nominees Pty Ltd

7,258,333 Ordinary Shares

Bizzell Nominees Pty Ltd

5,600,000 Ordinary Shares

BCP Alpha Investments Pty Ltd

4,047,524 Ordinary Shares

Centec Securities Pty Ltd

3,000,000 Ordinary Shares

Bizzell Capital Partners Pty Ltd

28,360,011 Ordinary Shares

Total:-

49,504,201 Ordinary Shares

Nature of change

Issue of Ordinary Shares at $0.011 per share under a

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise

Placement as approved by Shareholders at the

of options, issue of securities under dividend

AGM held on 26 November 2020.

reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Issue of Ordinary Shares at $0.01181 under the Non-

Executive Director Share Plan in lieu of cash

remuneration as approved by Shareholders at

the AGM held on 26 November 2020.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to

N/A

change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has

changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above

No

traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance

was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to

N/A

proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

N/A

provided?

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Renascor Resources Limited published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 04:00:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
