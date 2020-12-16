Renascor Resources : Change of Director's Interest Notice 3Y SB
Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity Renascor Resources Limited
ABN 90 135 531 341
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Stephen Grant Bizzell
Date of last notice
7 May 2020
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Direct and Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Stephen Grant Bizzell (Child of
Director)
Stephen Grant Bizzell (Child of
Director)
Stephen Grant Bizzell (Child of
Director)
Stephen Grant Bizzell (Child
of Director)
Stephen Grant Bizzell (Child of
Director)
Bizzell Nominees Pty Ltd < Bizzell Family A/C> (Director
is a director and shareholder of and beneficiary of trust for
which it is trustee of)
Bizzell Nominees Pty Ltd
(Director is a director and shareholder of and member of
superannuation fund for which it is trustee of)
BCP Alpha Investments Pty Ltd (Director is a director and
sole shareholder of)
Bizzell Capital Partners Pty Ltd (Director is sole director
and sole shareholder of)
Centec Securities Pty Ltd (Director is sole director)
Date of change
15 & 16 December 2020
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
No. of securities held prior to change
Direct Interest:
708,333 Ordinary Shares
Indirect Interest:
Stephen Grant Bizzell
110,000 Ordinary Shares
Stephen Grant Bizzell
110,000 Ordinary Shares
Stephen Grant Bizzell
110,000 Ordinary Shares
Stephen Grant Bizzell
100,000 Ordinary Shares
Stephen Grant Bizzell
100,000 Ordinary Shares
Bizzell Nominees Pty Ltd
7,258,333 Ordinary Shares
Bizzell Nominees Pty Ltd
5,600,000 Ordinary Shares
BCP Alpha Investments Pty Ltd
4,047,524 Ordinary Shares
Centec Securities Pty Ltd
2,000,000 Ordinary Shares
Bizzell Capital Partners Pty Ltd
17,978,792 Ordinary Shares
Total:-
38,122,982 Ordinary Shares
Class
Ordinary Shares
Number acquired
11,381,219 Ordinary Shares
Number disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
$125,800
(10,636,364 @ 1.1 cents per share ($117,000) and
744,855 @ 1.181 cents per share ($8,800))
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
No. of securities held after change
Direct Interest:
708,333 Ordinary Shares
Indirect Interest:
Stephen Grant Bizzell
110,000 Ordinary Shares
Stephen Grant Bizzell
110,000 Ordinary Shares
Stephen Grant Bizzell
110,000 Ordinary Shares
Stephen Grant Bizzell
100,000 Ordinary Shares
Stephen Grant Bizzell
100,000 Ordinary Shares
Bizzell Nominees Pty Ltd
7,258,333 Ordinary Shares
Bizzell Nominees Pty Ltd
5,600,000 Ordinary Shares
BCP Alpha Investments Pty Ltd
4,047,524 Ordinary Shares
Centec Securities Pty Ltd
3,000,000 Ordinary Shares
Bizzell Capital Partners Pty Ltd
28,360,011 Ordinary Shares
Total:-
49,504,201 Ordinary Shares
Nature of change
Issue of Ordinary Shares at $0.011 per share under a
Issue of Ordinary Shares at $0.01181 under the Non-
Executive Director Share Plan in lieu of cash
remuneration as approved by Shareholders at
the AGM held on 26 November 2020.
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
Date of change
N/A
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to
N/A
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
N/A
Interest after change
N/A
Part 3 -
+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above
No
traded during a
+closed period where prior written clearance
was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to
N/A
proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
N/A
provided?
