RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED

(RNU)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/11
0.012 AUD   -7.69%
Renascor Resources : Joins European Raw Materials Alliance

12/13/2020 | 05:57pm EST
ASX: RNU

ASX Release

December 14, 2020

Renascor Resources Ltd ABN 90 135 531 341

Head Office

36 North Terrace

Kent Town, SA 5067

Australia

CONTACT

T: +61 8 8363 6989

info@renascor.com.au

www.renascor.com.au

ASX CODE

RNU

Renascor Joins European Raw Materials Alliance

Renascor Resources accepted into Alliance formed by the European Union to

promote collaboration and strategic access to critical minerals

Highlights

  • Renascor Resources has been accepted into the newly formed European Raw Materials Alliance (ERMA).
  • ERMA was established in September 2020 by the European Commission, the Executive Branch of the European Union, to provide European countries strategic access to Critical Raw Materials (CRMs).
  • The European Commission's list of CRMs includes Natural Graphite, for which Renascor holds the largest reported Ore Reserve outside of Africa, and the second largest Proven Reserve in the world1.
  • Membership to ERMA provides Renascor the opportunity to collaborate with European end-users seeking reliable, secure and sustainable access to Graphite Concentrates and Purified Spherical Graphite as part of Europe's increasing investment in the lithium-ion battery supply chain.

Renascor Resources (ASX: RNU) (Renascor) is pleased to announce that it has been accepted as a member of the European Raw Materials Alliance (ERMA), a group created by the European Commission to foster collaboration and provide European countries strategic access to the CRM supply chain.

Commenting on the ERMA membership, Renascor Managing Director David Christensen stated:

"Renascor is delighted to be accepted as a member of the European Raw Materials Alliance. Our collaboration with end-users in the European market is an important opportunity to establish Siviour as a secure and low-risk source of Purified Spherical Graphite to support the development of a European Critical Raw Materials supply chain.

Renascor's Siviour Graphite Deposit is the largest reported Ore Reserve outside of Africa, and the second largest Proven Reserve in the world. Our plans to produce Purified Spherical Graphite from Siviour aligns with the growing need for this critical raw material to feed the global lithium-ion battery market, including Europe."

1 See Renascor ASX announcement dated 1 July 2020, "RNU Announces Battery Anode Material Manufacturing Operation".

Pa ge 1 of 4

About the European Raw Materials Alliance (ERMA)

The European Union (EU) established the ERMA in September 2020 to provide European countries strategic access to the Critical Raw Materials (CRM) supply chain.

ERMA acknowledges that metals, minerals and advanced materials underpin a globally competitive, green and digital Europe. ERMA is set up with the goal of ensuring the reliable, secure and sustainable access to raw materials.

ERMA's Action Plan on Critical Raw Materials is aimed to:

  • develop resilient value chains for EU industrial ecosystems;
  • reduce dependency on primary CRMs through circular use of resources, sustainable products and innovation;
  • strengthen domestic sourcing of raw materials in the EU; and
  • diversify sourcing from third countries and remove distortions to international trade, fully respecting the EU's international obligations.

About Renascor

Renascor Resource is an Australian-based company focused on the discovery and development of viable mineral deposits. Renascor has an extensive tenement portfolio in South Australia, including our flagship project, the Siviour Battery Anode Material Project.

The rise in demand for electric vehicles is driving an increasing demand for lithium-ion batteries and their constituent materials, including graphite, and more specifically, Purified Spherical Graphite, as the main raw material in lithium-ion battery anodes.

Current commercial production of lithium-ion battery anodes generally involves the use of graphite, in the form of Purified Spherical Graphite, which is then coated with carbon before being manufactured into battery anodes.

Renascor plans to produce Purified Spherical Graphite through a vertically integrated battery anode material operation in South Australia that combines a mining operation at Renascor's 100%-owned Siviour Graphite Project with a downstream processing operation to produce Purified Spherical Graphite. See Figures 1 and 2 and Renascor ASX announcement dated 1 July 2020.

Pa ge 2 of 4

Figure 1. Graphite to anode supply chain, showing activities included in Renascor's proposed integrated Battery Anode Material manufacturing operation

Figure 2. Renascor's Battery Anode Material supply chain.

Disclaimer

Renascor confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcements and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. Renascor confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

Pa ge 3 of 4

This report may contain forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs based on information currently available to management and are based on what management believes to be reasonable assumptions. It should be noted that a number of factors could cause actual results, or expectations to differ materially from the results expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements

This ASX announcement has been approved by Renascor's Board of Directors and authorised for release by Renascor's Managing Director David Christensen.

For further information, please contact:

David Christensen

Managing Director

+61 8 8363 6989 info@renascor.com.au

Pa ge 4 of 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Renascor Resources Limited published this content on 14 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2020 22:56:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
