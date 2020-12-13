Renascor Resources : Joins European Raw Materials Alliance

Renascor Joins European Raw Materials Alliance

Renascor Resources accepted into Alliance formed by the European Union to

promote collaboration and strategic access to critical minerals

Highlights

Renascor Resources has been accepted into the newly formed European Raw Materials Alliance (ERMA).

ERMA was established in September 2020 by the European Commission, the Executive Branch of the European Union, to provide European countries strategic access to Critical Raw Materials (CRMs).

The European Commission's list of CRMs includes Natural Graphite, for which Renascor holds the largest reported Ore Reserve outside of Africa, and the second largest Proven Reserve in the world 1 .

. Membership to ERMA provides Renascor the opportunity to collaborate with European end-users seeking reliable, secure and sustainable access to Graphite Concentrates and Purified Spherical Graphite as part of Europe's increasing investment in the lithium-ion battery supply chain.

Renascor Resources (ASX: RNU) (Renascor) is pleased to announce that it has been accepted as a member of the European Raw Materials Alliance (ERMA), a group created by the European Commission to foster collaboration and provide European countries strategic access to the CRM supply chain.

Commenting on the ERMA membership, Renascor Managing Director David Christensen stated:

"Renascor is delighted to be accepted as a member of the European Raw Materials Alliance. Our collaboration with end-users in the European market is an important opportunity to establish Siviour as a secure and low-risk source of Purified Spherical Graphite to support the development of a European Critical Raw Materials supply chain.

Renascor's Siviour Graphite Deposit is the largest reported Ore Reserve outside of Africa, and the second largest Proven Reserve in the world. Our plans to produce Purified Spherical Graphite from Siviour aligns with the growing need for this critical raw material to feed the global lithium-ion battery market, including Europe."

1 See Renascor ASX announcement dated 1 July 2020, "RNU Announces Battery Anode Material Manufacturing Operation".