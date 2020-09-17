Log in
RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED

(RNU)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 09/16
0.014 AUD   -6.67%
09/17RENASCOR RESOURCES : Proposed issue of Securities
PU
09/17RENASCOR RESOURCES : Placement Raising $3.6m to Advance Graphite & Gold Projects
PU
09/15RENASCOR RESOURCES : Trading Halt
PU
Renascor Resources : Proposed issue of Securities

09/17/2020 | 11:45pm EDT

Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday September 18, 2020

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

n/a

Listed options that have a two - year expiry period and an

162,409,092

exercise price of $0.02

RNU

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

324,818,184

Proposed +issue date

Thursday September 24, 2020

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

90135531341

1.3

ASX issuer code

RNU

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

Friday September 18, 2020

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

Part 7A - Conditions

7A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the placement or other type of issue?

+Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity

Yes

7A.1a Conditions

Approval/Condition

Date for determination

+Security holder approval

Thursday November 26,

2020

Is the date estimated or

** Approval

actual?

received/condition met?

Estimated

Comments

Security holder approval is required for the issue of the 162,409,092 listed options outlined in this Appendix 3B. No approvals are required for the fully paid ordinary shares to be issued in the placement.

Part 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities?

Yes

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

RNU : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

324,818,184

Offer price details

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

What is the issue price per +security?

AUD 0.01100

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Attaching +Security

Is the proposed attaching security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional +securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?

New class

Attaching +Security - New class (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

Details of attaching +securities proposed to be issued

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

OPTIONS

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the proposed +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?

Yes

ASX +security code

New class-code to be confirmed

Will the entity be seeking quotation of the 'new' class o +securities on ASX?

Yes

+Security description

Listed options that have a two - year expiry period and an exercise price of $0.02

+Security type

Options

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

162,409,092

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration? No

Proposed issue of securities

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Renascor Resources Limited published this content on 18 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2020 03:44:07 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -1,32 M -0,97 M -0,97 M
Net cash 2019 2,88 M 2,11 M 2,11 M
P/E ratio 2019 -17,1x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 18,7 M 13,6 M 13,7 M
EV / Sales 2018 3 203x
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 71,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,01 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Christensen Managing Director & Executive Director
Richard Edward Keevers Non-Executive Chairman
Pierre Andre van der Merwe Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Geoffrey William McConachy Non-Executive Director
Stephen Grant Bizzell Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED27.27%14
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-15.94%40 637
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION10.76%36 373
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.27.90%24 368
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-10.18%12 093
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-1.38%9 245
