Renascor Resources : Proposed issue of Securities

Proposed issue of securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Friday September 18, 2020
The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue
|
|
|
Maximum Number of
|
ASX +security code
|
+Security description
|
+securities to be issued
|
n/a
|
Listed options that have a two - year expiry period and an
|
162,409,092
|
|
exercise price of $0.02
|
|
RNU
|
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
|
324,818,184
Proposed +issue date
Thursday September 24, 2020
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
|
Proposed issue of securities
|
1 / 7
Proposed issue of securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.
|
1.2
|
Registered Number Type
|
Registration Number
|
ABN
|
90135531341
|
1.3
|
ASX issuer code
|
|
RNU
|
-
The announcement is New announcement
-
Date of this announcement
Friday September 18, 2020
1.6 The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
|
Proposed issue of securities
|
2 / 7
Proposed issue of securities
Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue
Part 7A - Conditions
7A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the placement or other type of issue?
+Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity
Yes
|
7A.1a Conditions
|
|
Approval/Condition
|
Date for determination
|
+Security holder approval
|
Thursday November 26,
|
|
2020
|
Is the date estimated or
|
** Approval
|
actual?
|
received/condition met?
|
Estimated
|
Comments
Security holder approval is required for the issue of the 162,409,092 listed options outlined in this Appendix 3B. No approvals are required for the fully paid ordinary shares to be issued in the placement.
Part 7B - Issue details
Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?
Existing class
Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities?
Yes
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
ASX +security code and description
RNU : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Number of +securities proposed to be issued
324,818,184
Offer price details
|
Proposed issue of securities
|
3 / 7
Proposed issue of securities
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?
AUD - Australian Dollar
What is the issue price per +security?
AUD 0.01100
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Attaching +Security
Is the proposed attaching security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional +securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?
New class
Attaching +Security - New class (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
Details of attaching +securities proposed to be issued
ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)
OPTIONS
Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the proposed +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?
Yes
ASX +security code
New class-code to be confirmed
Will the entity be seeking quotation of the 'new' class o +securities on ASX?
Yes
+Security description
Listed options that have a two - year expiry period and an exercise price of $0.02
+Security type
Options
Number of +securities proposed to be issued
162,409,092
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration? No
|
Proposed issue of securities
|
4 / 7
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Renascor Resources Limited published this content on 18 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2020 03:44:07 UTC