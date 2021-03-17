Renascor Resources : Change of Director's Interest Notice 3Y SB

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity Renascor Resources Limited

ABN 90 135 531 341

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Stephen Grant Bizzell Date of last notice 8 January 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Direct and Indirect Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Stephen Grant Bizzell (Child of Director) Stephen Grant Bizzell (Child of Director) Stephen Grant Bizzell (Child of Director) Stephen Grant Bizzell (Child of Director) Stephen Grant Bizzell (Child of Director) Bizzell Nominees Pty Ltd (Director is a director and shareholder of and beneficiary of trust for which it is trustee of) Bizzell Nominees Pty Ltd (Director is a director and shareholder of and member of superannuation fund for which it is trustee of) BCP Alpha Investments Pty Ltd (Director is a director and sole shareholder of) Bizzell Capital Partners Pty Ltd (Director is sole director and sole shareholder of) Centec Securities Pty Ltd (Director is sole director) HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Ltd (as nominee and custodian for shares beneficially owned by Bizzell Capital Partners Pty Ltd)

Date of change 24 February 2021 No. of securities held prior to change Direct Interest: 708,333 Ordinary Shares Indirect Interest: Stephen Grant Bizzell 110,000 Ordinary Shares Stephen Grant Bizzell 110,000 Ordinary Shares Stephen Grant Bizzell 110,000 Ordinary Shares Stephen Grant Bizzell 100,000 Ordinary Shares Stephen Grant Bizzell 100,000 Ordinary Shares Bizzell Nominees Pty Ltd 7,258,333 Ordinary Shares Bizzell Nominees Pty Ltd 5,600,000 Ordinary Shares BCP Alpha Investments Pty Ltd 4,047,524 Ordinary Shares Centec Securities Pty Ltd 3,000,000 Ordinary Shares 500,000 Listed Options Bizzell Capital Partners Pty Ltd 28,360,011 Ordinary Shares 4,818,182 Listed Options Total:- 49,504,201 Ordinary Shares 5,318,182 Listed Options (exercisable at 2 cents, expiring 31 Dec 2022) Class Number acquired Number disposed Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change Direct Interest: 708,333 Ordinary Shares Indirect Interest: Stephen Grant Bizzell 110,000 Ordinary Shares Stephen Grant Bizzell 110,000 Ordinary Shares Stephen Grant Bizzell 110,000 Ordinary Shares Stephen Grant Bizzell 100,000 Ordinary Shares Stephen Grant Bizzell 100,000 Ordinary Shares Bizzell Nominees Pty Ltd 7,258,333 Ordinary Shares Bizzell Nominees Pty Ltd 5,600,000 Ordinary Shares BCP Alpha Investments Pty Ltd 4,047,524 Ordinary Shares Centec Securities Pty Ltd 3,000,000 Ordinary Shares 500,000 Listed Options Bizzell Capital Partners Pty Ltd 1,176,470 Ordinary Shares 4,818,182 Listed Options HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited 27,183,541 Ordinary Shares Total:- 49,504,201 Ordinary Shares 5,318,182 Listed Options (exercisable at 2 cents, expiring 31 Dec 2022) Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back Transfer of ordinary shares to a custodian for security purposes pursuant to a Master Loan Agreement and Deed of Security (refer Part 2 below). No change in beneficial ownership.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract Master Loan Agreement and Deed of Security

Nature of interest Bizzell Capital Partners Pty Ltd, an entity that Stephen Bizzell is a director and shareholder of, has entered into a Master Loan Agreement and Deed of Security in respect of a portion of its shareholding in Renascor Resources Ltd. The loan facility provides Bizzell Capital Partners Pty Ltd with an ability to borrow against the value of the Renascor Resources Ltd shares held as collateral pursuant to the Deed of Security. The term of the loan facility is 3 years. Name of registered holder (if issued securities) HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Ltd Date of change 24 February 2021 No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed Facility relates to 27,183,541 ordinary shares Interest acquired N/A Interest disposed N/A Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation N/A Interest after change N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? No If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period? N/A If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided? N/A

