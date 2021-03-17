Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Renascor Resources Limited    RNU   AU000000RNU8

RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED

(RNU)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Renascor Resources : Change of Director's Interest Notice 3Y SB

03/17/2021 | 01:33am EDT
Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Renascor Resources Limited

ABN 90 135 531 341

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Stephen Grant Bizzell

Date of last notice

8 January 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and Indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Stephen Grant Bizzell (Child of Director)

Stephen Grant Bizzell (Child of Director)

Stephen Grant Bizzell (Child of Director)

Stephen Grant Bizzell (Child of Director)

Stephen Grant Bizzell (Child of Director)

Bizzell Nominees Pty Ltd (Director is a director and shareholder of and beneficiary of trust for which it is trustee of)

Bizzell Nominees Pty Ltd (Director is a director and shareholder of and member of superannuation fund for which it is trustee of)

BCP Alpha Investments Pty Ltd (Director is a director and sole shareholder of)

Bizzell Capital Partners Pty Ltd (Director is sole director and sole shareholder of)

Centec Securities Pty Ltd (Director is sole director) HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Ltd (as nominee and custodian for shares beneficially owned by Bizzell Capital Partners Pty Ltd)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Date of change

24 February 2021

No. of securities held prior to change

Direct Interest:

708,333 Ordinary Shares

Indirect Interest:

Stephen Grant Bizzell

110,000 Ordinary Shares

Stephen Grant Bizzell

110,000 Ordinary Shares

Stephen Grant Bizzell

110,000 Ordinary Shares

Stephen Grant Bizzell

100,000 Ordinary Shares

Stephen Grant Bizzell

100,000 Ordinary Shares

Bizzell Nominees Pty Ltd

7,258,333 Ordinary Shares

Bizzell Nominees Pty Ltd

5,600,000 Ordinary Shares

BCP Alpha Investments Pty Ltd

4,047,524 Ordinary Shares Centec Securities Pty Ltd

3,000,000 Ordinary Shares

500,000 Listed Options Bizzell Capital Partners Pty Ltd

28,360,011 Ordinary Shares

4,818,182 Listed Options

Total:-

49,504,201 Ordinary Shares

5,318,182 Listed Options (exercisable at 2 cents, expiring 31 Dec 2022)

Class

Number acquired

Number disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

Direct Interest:

708,333 Ordinary Shares

Indirect Interest:

Stephen Grant Bizzell

110,000 Ordinary Shares

Stephen Grant Bizzell

110,000 Ordinary Shares

Stephen Grant Bizzell

110,000 Ordinary Shares

Stephen Grant Bizzell

100,000 Ordinary Shares

Stephen Grant Bizzell

100,000 Ordinary Shares

Bizzell Nominees Pty Ltd

7,258,333 Ordinary Shares

Bizzell Nominees Pty Ltd

5,600,000 Ordinary Shares

BCP Alpha Investments Pty Ltd

4,047,524 Ordinary Shares Centec Securities Pty Ltd

3,000,000 Ordinary Shares

500,000 Listed Options Bizzell Capital Partners Pty Ltd

1,176,470 Ordinary Shares

4,818,182 Listed Options

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

27,183,541 Ordinary Shares

Total:-

49,504,201 Ordinary Shares

5,318,182 Listed Options (exercisable at 2 cents, expiring 31 Dec 2022)

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Transfer of ordinary shares to a custodian for security purposes pursuant to a Master Loan Agreement and Deed of Security (refer Part 2 below).

No change in beneficial ownership.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Master Loan Agreement and Deed of Security

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of interest

Bizzell Capital Partners Pty Ltd, an entity that Stephen Bizzell is a director and shareholder of, has entered into a Master Loan Agreement and Deed of Security in respect of a portion of its shareholding in Renascor Resources Ltd. The loan facility provides Bizzell Capital Partners Pty Ltd with an ability to borrow against the value of the Renascor Resources Ltd shares held as collateral pursuant to the Deed of Security. The term of the loan facility is 3 years.

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Ltd

Date of change

24 February 2021

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Facility relates to 27,183,541 ordinary shares

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

N/A

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 4

Disclaimer

Renascor Resources Limited published this content on 02 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2021 05:33:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
