Renascor Resources : Change of Director's Interest Notice 3Y SB

500,000 Listed Options Bizzell Capital Partners Pty Ltd
1,176,470 Ordinary Shares
4,818,182 Listed Options
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
27,183,541 Ordinary Shares
Total:-
49,504,201 Ordinary Shares
5,318,182 Listed Options (exercisable at 2 cents, expiring 31 Dec 2022)
Nature of change
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
Transfer of ordinary shares to a custodian for security purposes pursuant to a Master Loan Agreement and Deed of Security (refer Part 2 below).
No change in beneficial ownership.
Part 2- Change of director's interests in contracts
Note:In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director"should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
Master Loan Agreement and Deed of Security
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Nature of interest
Bizzell Capital Partners Pty Ltd, an entity that Stephen Bizzell is a director and shareholder of, has entered into a Master Loan Agreement and Deed of Security in respect of a portion of its shareholding in Renascor Resources Ltd. The loan facility provides Bizzell Capital Partners Pty Ltd with an ability to borrow against the value of the Renascor Resources Ltd shares held as collateral pursuant to the Deed of Security. The term of the loan facility is 3 years.
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Ltd
Date of change
24 February 2021
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
Facility relates to 27,183,541 ordinary shares
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
N/A
Interest after change
N/A
Part 3-+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a+closed period where prior written clearance was required?
No
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?
N/A
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?
Renascor Resources Limited published this content on 02 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2021 05:33:10 UTC.