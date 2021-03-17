Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Renascor Resources Limited    RNU   AU000000RNU8

RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED

(RNU)
Renascor Resources : Presentation AEM Investor Conference

03/17/2021 | 01:32am EDT
Renascor Resources

The Siviour Graphite Project: The first integrated in-country mine and battery anode material operation outside of China

Presentation to the Australian Energy & Minerals Investor Conference

17 March 2021

Section 1:

Executive Summary

Renascor Resources: Corporate Overview

Capital Structure

Shares on issue 1,666M

Share Chart - RNU:ASX

Renascor's Battery Anode Material Project in the Graphite Supply Chain

Renascor is developing a vertically integrated operation consisting of a Mine and Concentrator plus a downstream manufacturing operation to produce PSG via eco-friendly chemical purification route for sale to anode makers.

Renascor Resources Ltd | ASX: RNU

renascor.com.au

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Renascor Resources Limited published this content on 17 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2021 05:31:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -1,07 M -0,83 M -0,83 M
Net cash 2020 1,86 M 1,43 M 1,43 M
P/E ratio 2020 -9,01x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 183 M 142 M 142 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 72,5%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David Christensen Managing Director & Executive Director
Pierre Andre van der Merwe Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Richard Edward Keevers Non-Executive Chairman
Geoffrey William McConachy Non-Executive Director
Stephen Grant Bizzell Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED816.67%135
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION16.35%58 576
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.42.04%53 905
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.7.27%12 085
BOLIDEN AB12.49%10 524
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-22.99%6 339
