Renascor Resources : Presentation AEM Investor Conference

Renascor Resources

The Siviour Graphite Project: The first integrated in-country mine and battery anode material operation outside of China

Presentation to the Australian Energy & Minerals Investor Conference 17 March 2021

Section 1:

Executive Summary

Renascor Resources: Corporate Overview

Capital Structure

Shares on issue 1,666M

Share Chart - RNU:ASX

Renascor's Battery Anode Material Project in the Graphite Supply Chain

Renascor is developing a vertically integrated operation consisting of a Mine and Concentrator plus a downstream manufacturing operation to produce PSG via eco-friendly chemical purification route for sale to anode makers.