Renascor Resources : Presentation AEM Investor Conference

Renascor Resources
The Siviour Graphite Project: The first integrated in-country mine and battery anode material operation outside of China
Presentation to the Australian Energy & Minerals Investor Conference
17 March 2021
Section 1:
Executive Summary
Renascor Resources: Corporate Overview
Shares on issue 1,666M
Renascor's Battery Anode Material Project in the Graphite Supply Chain
Renascor is developing a vertically integrated operation consisting of a Mine and Concentrator plus a downstream manufacturing operation to produce PSG via eco-friendly chemical purification route for sale to anode makers.
Renascor Resources Ltd | ASX: RNU
renascor.com.au
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Renascor Resources Limited published this content on 17 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2021 05:31:10 UTC.