    RENATA   BD0457RENAT6

RENATA LIMITED

(RENATA)
End-of-day quote Dhaka Stock Exchange - 01/13
1309.9 BDT   +0.25%
03:15aRENATA : Distribution of Cash Dividend and Bonus Share
PU
2021RENATA LIMITED : 10% Stock Dividend
FA
2021RENATA LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Renata : Distribution of Cash Dividend and Bonus Share

01/16/2022 | 03:15am EST
Corporate Headquarters: Plot # 1, Milk Vita Road

Section-7, Mirpur, Dhaka-1216, Bangladesh.

The cash dividend @ 145% for the year ended June 30, 2021 including sales proceeds of fractional bonus share has been credited on January 16, 2022 through online under BEFTN system to the Shareholders having BOID and BEFTN compatible bank account details along with routing number.

The Shareholders having Folio Number and BEFTN non-compatible/absent of bank details (account and routing number) in the BOID are requested to collect the Dividend Warrants from the Corporate Affairs Division at the Company's Corporate Headquarters from January 16 to January 17, 2022 either personally or through the duly authorized representative during the office hour.

If the Dividend Warrants are not collected within this period, will be sent by post/courier service to the respective registered mailing address.

The Stock Dividend (Bonus Share) @ 10% for the year ended June 30, 2021, directly credited to the respective BO Accounts of the Shareholders on January 04, 2022.

By order of the Board

Dated: January 16, 2022

Md. Jubayer Alam

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Renata Limited published this content on 16 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2022 08:14:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
