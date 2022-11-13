Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bangladesh
  4. Dhaka Stock Exchange
  5. Renata Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RENATA   BD0457RENAT6

RENATA LIMITED

(RENATA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Dhaka Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-08
1217.94 BDT    0.00%
12:02aRenata : Financial Statements for the first quarter ended September 30, 2022
PU
12:02aRenata : Quarterly Report 2022-23 (First Quarter)
PU
11/13RENATA LIMITED : 7% Stock Dividend
FA
Renata : Financial Statements for the first quarter ended September 30, 2022

11/13/2022 | 12:02am EST
RENATA LIMITED

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD JULY TO SEPTEMBER 2022

RENATA LIMITED

Plot-1, Milk Vita Road, Section-7

Mirpur, Dhaka-1216

Dear Shareholders,

Subject: Financial Statements for the first quarter ended 30 September 2022

We are pleased to present the unaudited first quarter financial statements of Renata Limited containing the Statement of Financial Position as at 30 September 2022, the Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the first quarter ended 30 September 2022. The details of the published first quarter financial statements are available in the website of the Company. The address of the website is www.renata- ltd.com

Yours Sincerely

for RENATA LIMITED

Syed S. Kaiser Kabir

CEO and Managing Director

Renata Limited

Statement of Financial Position as at 30 September 2022

(Unaudited)

ASSETS

Notes

30 September 2022

30 June 2022

Taka in 000's

Taka in 000's

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment (WDV)

1

14,714,940

14,725,402

Capital work-in-progress

2

12,899,791

11,784,754

Investment in subsidiaries

3

9.720

9.720

Total non-current assets

27,614,741

26,510,166

Current assets

Inventories

4

9,087,183

8,485,601

Trade receivables

3,540,545

3,254,335

Other receivables

555,538

610,977

Advances, deposits and prepayments

5

1,173,112

841,243

Investment in shares and FDR

6

523,293

1,534,717

Cash and cash equivalents

7

787,938

778,537

Total current assets

15,667,609

15,505,410

Total assets

43,282,350

42,015,576

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

8

1,071,930

1,071,930

Revaluation surplus

152,746

152,868

Other reserves

219,338

219,338

Fair value reserve

23,938

26,568

Retained earnings

29,186,957

27,941,599

Total shareholders' equity

30,654,909

29,412,303

Non-current liabilities

Long term loan- net of current portion

284,937

-

Deferred tax liabilities

9

1,391,425

1,405,429

Total non-current liabilities

1,676,362

1,405,429

Current liabilities

Short term bank loan and overdrafts

10

8,263,850

8,896,466

Long term loan- current portion

82,638

-

Trade payables

381,237

494,645

Other payables

2,200,025

1,782,837

Unclaimed dividend account

23,329

23,896

Total current liabilities

10,951,079

11,197,844

Total equity and liabilities

43,282,350

42,015,576

Net asset value (NAV) per share

15

285.98

274.39

Number of shares used to compute NAV

Nos. in 000's

107,193

107,193

Dr. Sarwar Ali

Syed S. Kaiser Kabir

Nehal Ahmed

Md. Jubayer Alam

Khokan Chandra Das

Chairman

CEO and Managing Director

Independent Director

Company Secretary

Head of Finance

Page 1

Renata Limited

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income for the period from 01 July to 30 September 2022

(Unaudited)

Notes

2022

2021

(July-September)

(July-September)

Taka in 000's

Taka in 000's

Turnover

11

8,370,646

7,567,924

Cost and expenses:

Cost of sales

12

4,417,506

3,959,235

Administrative, selling, marketing & distribution expenses

2,092,391

1,740,292

Total cost and expenses

6,509,897

5,699,527

Operating profit

1,860,749

1,868,397

Other income

19,077

26,815

Finance costs

286,059

53,089

Profit before contribution to workers' participation fund

1,593,767

1,842,123

Contribution to workers' participation fund

75,894

87,720

Profit before tax

1,517,873

1,754,403

Provision for income tax

14

272,674

392,198

Net profit after tax for the period

1,245,199

1,362,205

Other comprehensive income

Net profit after tax for the period

1,245,199

1,362,205

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Fair value adjustment on investment in shares, net of tax

(2,631)

14,126

Realised gain/ (loss) on disposal of shares

-

61

Total comprehensive income for the period

1,242,568

1,376,392

Basic earnings per share i.e. EPS (par value of Tk. 10)

16

11.62

12.71

Number of shares used to compute EPS

Nos. in 000's

107,193

107,193

Dr. Sarwar Ali

Syed S. Kaiser Kabir

Nehal Ahmed

Md. Jubayer Alam

Khokan Chandra Das

Chairman

CEO and Managing Director

Independent Director

Company Secretary

Head of Finance

Page 2

Renata Limited

Statement of Cash Flows for the period from 01 July to 30 September 2022

(Unaudited)

Notes

2022

2021

(July-September)

(July-September)

Taka in 000's

Taka in 000's

  1. Cash flows from operating activities:

Collection from customers and other income

9,651,213

8,945,425

Payment for cost and expenses

(8,349,147)

(7,116,841)

Income tax paid

17

(274,549)

(285,275)

Net cash generated from operating activities

1,027,517

1,543,309

B.

Cash flows from investing activities:

Acquisition of fixed assets

(1,424,868)

(1,593,764)

Investment in shares and FDR

1,046,690

(428,595)

Advance payment to subsidiaries

(190,000)

35,187

Sale proceeds of property, plant and equipment

2,187

465

Net cash used in investing activities

(565,991)

(1,986,707)

  1. Cash flows from financing activities:

Loans received/ (repaid) (net)

(482,521)

432,628

Dividend paid

(567)

(18,288)

Net cash used in financing activities

(483,088)

414,340

D.

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

30,963

2,115

E.

Net increase/ (decrease) in cash & cash equivalents (A+B+C+D)

9,401

(26,943)

F.

Opening cash and cash equivalents

778,537

1,356,085

G.

Closing cash and cash equivalents (E+F)

787,938

1,329,142

Net operating cash flow per share

18

9.59

14.40

Number of shares used to compute net operating cash

flow per share

Nos. in 000's

107,193

107,193

Dr. Sarwar Ali

Syed S. Kaiser Kabir

Nehal Ahmed

Md. Jubayer Alam

Khokan Chandra Das

Chairman

CEO and Managing Director

Independent Director

Company Secretary

Head of Finance

Page 3

Renata Limited and its subsidiaries

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as at 30 September 2022

(Unaudited)

ASSETS

Notes

30 September 2022

30 June 2022

Taka in 000's

Taka in 000's

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment (WDV)

1(a)

14,714,940

14,725,402

Capital work-in-progress

2(a)

12,899,791

11,784,754

Total non-current assets

27,614,731

26,510,156

Current assets

Inventories

4

9,087,183

8,485,601

Trade receivables

3,540,545

3,254,335

Other receivables

555,369

610,807

Advances, deposits and prepayments

5(a)

983,112

841,243

Investment in shares and FDR

6

523,293

1,534,717

Cash and cash equivalents

7(a)

977,959

778,574

Total current assets

15,667,461

15,505,277

Total assets

43,282,192

42,015,433

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity attributable to equity holders of Renata Limited

Share capital

8

1,071,930

1,071,930

Revaluation surplus

152,746

152,868

Other reserves

219,338

219,338

Fair value reserve

23,938

26,568

Retained earnings

29,186,804

27,941,463

Total equity

30,654,756

29,412,167

Non-current liabilities

Long term loan- net of current portion

284,937

-

Deferred tax liabilities

9(a)

1,391,425

1,405,429

Total non-current liabilities

1,676,362

1,405,429

Current liabilities

Short term bank loan and overdrafts

10

8,263,850

8,896,466

Long term loan- current portion

82,638

-

Trade payables

381,237

494,645

Other payables

2,200,020

1,782,830

Unclaimed dividend account

23,329

23,896

Total current liabilities

10,951,074

11,197,837

Total equity and liabilities

43,282,192

42,015,433

Net asset value (NAV) per share

15(a)

285.98

274.39

Number of shares used to compute NAV

Nos. in 000's

107,193

107,193

Dr. Sarwar Ali

Syed S. Kaiser Kabir

Nehal Ahmed

Md. Jubayer Alam

Khokan Chandra Das

Chairman

CEO and Managing Director

Independent Director

Company Secretary

Head of Finance

Page 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Renata Limited published this content on 13 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2022 05:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 32 422 M 315 M 315 M
Net income 2022 5 638 M 54,8 M 54,8 M
Net Debt 2022 2 399 M 23,3 M 23,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,8x
Yield 2022 1,13%
Capitalization 131 B 1 269 M 1 269 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,10x
EV / Sales 2023 3,49x
Nbr of Employees 8 957
Free-Float 15,2%
Managers and Directors
Syed S. Kaiser Kabir CEO, Managing Director & Director
Khokan Chandra Das General Manager-Finance
Sarwar Ali Chairman
Rakibul Mohammed Huq Head-Information Technology
Nehal Ahmed Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENATA LIMITED-0.67%1 358
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-1.06%442 501
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY33.49%334 748
ROCHE HOLDING AG-14.11%283 411
PFIZER, INC.-19.76%267 194
ABBVIE INC.10.90%265 465