Renata : Financial Statements for the second quarter ended December 31, 2021

RENATA LIMITED

Dear Shareholders,

Subject: Financial Statements for the second quarter ended 31 December 2021

We are pleased to present the unaudited second quarter financial statements of Renata Limited containing the Statement of Financial Position as at 31 December 2021, the Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the second quarter ended 31 December 2021. The details of the published second quarter financial statements are available in the website of the Company. The address of the website is www.renata-ltd.com

Statement of Financial Position as at 31 December 2021

( Unaudited)

ASSETS Notes 31 December 2021 30 June 2021 Taka in 000's Taka in 000's Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment (WDV) 1 13,192,503 13,217,220 Capital work-in-progress 2 6,893,779 3,803,866 Investment in subsidiaries 3 63,080 63,080 Total non-current assets 20,149,362 17,084,166 Current assets Inventories 4 7,227,120 5,929,260 Trade and other receivables 5 4,674,564 3,958,646 Advances, deposits and prepayments 6 790,889 590,573 Investment in shares and FDR 7 5,014,476 5,463,937 Cash and cash equivalents 8 655,861 1,356,085 Total current assets 18,362,910 17,298,501 Total assets 38,512,272 34,382,667 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Shareholders' equity Share capital 9 1,071,930 974,482 Revaluation surplus 153,115 153,361 Other reserves (43,065) (43,065) Fair value reserve 30,589 24,775 Retained earnings 25,533,922 24,340,255 Total shareholders' equity 26,746,491 25,449,808 Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liabilities 10 1,355,115 1,368,214 Total non-current liabilities 1,355,115 1,368,214 Current liabilities Short term bank loan and overdrafts 11 5,646,626 4,801,510 Trade and other payables 12 4,764,040 2,763,135 Total current liabilities 10,410,666 7,564,645 Total equity and liabilities 38,512,272 34,382,667 Net asset value (NAV) per share 17 249.52 237.42 Number of shares used to compute NAV Nos. in 000's 107,193 107,193