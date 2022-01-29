Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Bangladesh
  Dhaka Stock Exchange
  Renata Limited
  News
  Summary
    RENATA   BD0457RENAT6

RENATA LIMITED

(RENATA)
  Report
Renata : Financial Statements for the second quarter ended December 31, 2021

01/29/2022 | 11:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RENATA LIMITED

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD JULY TO DECEMBER 2021

RENATA LIMITED

Plot-1, Milk Vita Road, Section-7

Mirpur, Dhaka-1216

Dear Shareholders,

Subject: Financial Statements for the second quarter ended 31 December 2021

We are pleased to present the unaudited second quarter financial statements of Renata Limited containing the Statement of Financial Position as at 31 December 2021, the Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the second quarter ended 31 December 2021. The details of the published second quarter financial statements are available in the website of the Company. The address of the website is www.renata-ltd.com

Yours Sincerely

for RENATA LIMITED

Syed S. Kaiser Kabir

CEO and Managing Director

Renata Limited

Statement of Financial Position as at 31 December 2021

( Unaudited)

ASSETS

Notes

31 December 2021

30 June 2021

Taka in 000's

Taka in 000's

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment (WDV)

1

13,192,503

13,217,220

Capital work-in-progress

2

6,893,779

3,803,866

Investment in subsidiaries

3

63,080

63,080

Total non-current assets

20,149,362

17,084,166

Current assets

Inventories

4

7,227,120

5,929,260

Trade and other receivables

5

4,674,564

3,958,646

Advances, deposits and prepayments

6

790,889

590,573

Investment in shares and FDR

7

5,014,476

5,463,937

Cash and cash equivalents

8

655,861

1,356,085

Total current assets

18,362,910

17,298,501

Total assets

38,512,272

34,382,667

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

9

1,071,930

974,482

Revaluation surplus

153,115

153,361

Other reserves

(43,065)

(43,065)

Fair value reserve

30,589

24,775

Retained earnings

25,533,922

24,340,255

Total shareholders' equity

26,746,491

25,449,808

Non-current liabilities

Deferred tax liabilities

10

1,355,115

1,368,214

Total non-current liabilities

1,355,115

1,368,214

Current liabilities

Short term bank loan and overdrafts

11

5,646,626

4,801,510

Trade and other payables

12

4,764,040

2,763,135

Total current liabilities

10,410,666

7,564,645

Total equity and liabilities

38,512,272

34,382,667

Net asset value (NAV) per share

17

249.52

237.42

Number of shares used to compute NAV

Nos. in 000's

107,193

107,193

Dr. Sarwar Ali

Syed S. Kaiser Kabir

Nehal Ahmed

Md. Jubayer Alam

Khokan Chandra Das

Chairman

CEO and Managing Director

Independent Director

Company Secretary

Head of Finance

Page 1

Renata Limited

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income for the period from 01 July to 31 December 2021

(Unaudited)

Notes

2021

2020

2021

2020

(July-December)

(July-December)

(October-December)(October-December)

Taka in 000's

Taka in 000's

Taka in 000's

Taka in 000's

Turnover and other income

13

15,123,243

14,191,389

7,528,504

7,019,028

Cost and expenses:

Cost of sales

14

7,869,177

7,150,454

3,909,942

3,415,442

Administrative, selling, marketing & distribution expenses

3,346,450

3,421,192

1,606,158

1,767,920

Finance costs

114,076

97,176

60,987

52,266

Total cost and expenses

11,329,703

10,668,822

5,577,087

5,235,628

Profit before contribution to workers' participation fund

3,793,540

3,522,567

1,951,417

1,783,400

Contribution to workers' participation fund

180,645

167,741

92,925

84,924

Profit before tax

3,612,895

3,354,826

1,858,492

1,698,476

Provision for income tax

16

909,161

937,399

516,963

519,080

Net profit after tax for the period

2,703,734

2,417,427

1,341,529

1,179,396

Other comprehensive income

Net profit after tax for the period

2,703,734

2,417,427

1,341,529

1,179,396

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Fair value adjustment on investment in shares, net of tax

5,814

22,716

(8,312)

6,402

Realised gain/ (loss) on disposal of shares

61

341

-

-

Total comprehensive income for the period

2,709,609

2,440,484

1,333,217

1,185,798

Basic earnings per share i.e. EPS (par value of Tk. 10)

18

25.22

22.55

12.52

11.00

Number of shares used to compute EPS

Nos. in 000's

107,193

107,193

107,193

107,193

Dr. Sarwar Ali

Syed S. Kaiser Kabir

Nehal Ahmed

Md. Jubayer Alam

Khokan Chandra Das

Chairman

CEO and Managing Director

Independent Director

Company Secretary

Head of Finance

Page 2

Renata Limited

Statement of Cash Flows for the period from 01 July to 31 December 2021

(Unaudited)

Notes

2021

2020

(July-December)

(July-December)

Taka in 000's

Taka in 000's

  1. Cash flows from operating activities:

Collection from customers and other income

17,123,598

16,374,438

Payment for cost and expenses

(14,995,499)

(13,446,721)

Income tax paid

19

(527,947)

(710,738)

Net cash generated from operating activities

1,600,152

2,216,979

B.

Cash flows from investing activities:

Acquisition of fixed assets

(3,618,170)

(1,420,231)

Investment in shares and FDR

462,106

(1,050,512)

Advance payment to subsidiaries

36,920

(14,560)

Sale proceeds of property, plant and equipment

3,600

8,834

Net cash used in investing activities

(3,115,544)

(2,476,469)

  1. Cash flows from financing activities:

Loans received/ (repaid) (net)

831,140

256,809

Dividend paid

(18,939)

(1,141)

Net cash used in financing activities

812,201

255,668

D.

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

2,967

(302)

E.

Net increase/ (decrease) in cash & cash equivalents (A+B+C+D)

(700,224)

(4,124)

F.

Opening cash and cash equivalents

1,356,085

1,372,996

G.

Closing cash and cash equivalents (E+F)

655,861

1,368,872

Net operating cash flow per share

20

14.93

20.68

Number of shares used to compute net operating cash

flow per share

Nos. in 000's

107,193

107,193

Dr. Sarwar Ali

Syed S. Kaiser Kabir

Nehal Ahmed

Md. Jubayer Alam

Khokan Chandra Das

Chairman

CEO and Managing Director

Independent Director

Company Secretary

Head of Finance

Page 3

Renata Limited and its subsidiaries

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as at 31 December 2021

  • Unaudited)

ASSETS

Notes

31 December 2021

30 June 2021

Taka in 000's

Taka in 000's

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment (WDV)

1(a)

13,648,254

13,690,411

Capital work-in-progress

2(a)

6,979,411

3,889,100

Total non-current assets

20,627,665

17,579,511

Current assets

Inventories

4(a)

7,342,334

6,020,650

Trade & other receivables

5(a)

4,409,140

3,683,401

Advances, deposits and prepayments

6(a)

833,575

619,853

Investment in shares and FDR

7(a)

5,014,476

5,463,937

Cash and cash equivalents

8(a)

733,488

1,405,953

Total current assets

18,333,013

17,193,794

Total assets

38,960,678

34,773,305

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity attributable to equity holders of Renata Limited

Share capital

9

1,071,930

974,482

Revaluation surplus

153,115

153,361

Other reserves

(43,065)

(43,065)

Fair value reserve

30,589

24,775

Retained earnings

25,838,181

24,601,847

Total equity attributable to equity holders of Renata Limited

27,050,750

25,711,400

Non-controlling interests

56

53

Total equity

27,050,806

25,711,453

Non-current liabilities

Deferred tax liabilities

10(a)

1,356,727

1,369,275

Total non-current liabilities

1,356,727

1,369,275

Current liabilities

Short term bank loan and overdrafts

11(a)

5,646,626

4,801,510

Trade and other payables

12(a)

4,906,519

2,891,067

Total current liabilities

10,553,145

7,692,577

Total equity and liabilities

38,960,678

34,773,305

Net asset value (NAV) per share

17(a)

252.36

239.86

Number of shares used to compute NAV

Nos. in 000's

107,193

107,193

Dr. Sarwar Ali

Syed S. Kaiser Kabir

Nehal Ahmed

Md. Jubayer Alam

Khokan Chandra Das

Chairman

CEO and Managing Director

Independent Director

Company Secretary

Head of Finance

Page 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Renata Limited published this content on 30 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2022 04:40:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
