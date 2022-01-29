Renata : Financial Statements for the second quarter ended December 31, 2021
01/29/2022 | 11:41pm EST
RENATA LIMITED
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD JULY TO DECEMBER 2021
RENATA LIMITED
Plot-1, Milk Vita Road, Section-7
Mirpur, Dhaka-1216
Dear Shareholders,
Subject: Financial Statements for the second quarter ended 31 December 2021
We are pleased to present the unaudited second quarter financial statements of Renata Limited containing the Statement of Financial Position as at 31 December 2021, the Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the second quarter ended 31 December 2021. The details of the published second quarter financial statements are available in the website of the Company. The address of the website is www.renata-ltd.com
Yours Sincerely
for RENATA LIMITED
Syed S. Kaiser Kabir
CEO and Managing Director
Renata Limited
Statement of Financial Position as at 31 December 2021
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Notes
31 December 2021
30 June 2021
Taka in 000's
Taka in 000's
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment (WDV)
1
13,192,503
13,217,220
Capital work-in-progress
2
6,893,779
3,803,866
Investment in subsidiaries
3
63,080
63,080
Total non-current assets
20,149,362
17,084,166
Current assets
Inventories
4
7,227,120
5,929,260
Trade and other receivables
5
4,674,564
3,958,646
Advances, deposits and prepayments
6
790,889
590,573
Investment in shares and FDR
7
5,014,476
5,463,937
Cash and cash equivalents
8
655,861
1,356,085
Total current assets
18,362,910
17,298,501
Total assets
38,512,272
34,382,667
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
9
1,071,930
974,482
Revaluation surplus
153,115
153,361
Other reserves
(43,065)
(43,065)
Fair value reserve
30,589
24,775
Retained earnings
25,533,922
24,340,255
Total shareholders' equity
26,746,491
25,449,808
Non-current liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities
10
1,355,115
1,368,214
Total non-current liabilities
1,355,115
1,368,214
Current liabilities
Short term bank loan and overdrafts
11
5,646,626
4,801,510
Trade and other payables
12
4,764,040
2,763,135
Total current liabilities
10,410,666
7,564,645
Total equity and liabilities
38,512,272
34,382,667
Net asset value (NAV) per share
17
249.52
237.42
Number of shares used to compute NAV
Nos. in 000's
107,193
107,193
Dr. Sarwar Ali
Syed S. Kaiser Kabir
Nehal Ahmed
Md. Jubayer Alam
Khokan Chandra Das
Chairman
CEO and Managing Director
Independent Director
Company Secretary
Head of Finance
Page 1
Renata Limited
Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income for the period from 01 July to 31 December 2021
(Unaudited)
Notes
2021
2020
2021
2020
(July-December)
(July-December)
(October-December)(October-December)
Taka in 000's
Taka in 000's
Taka in 000's
Taka in 000's
Turnover and other income
13
15,123,243
14,191,389
7,528,504
7,019,028
Cost and expenses:
Cost of sales
14
7,869,177
7,150,454
3,909,942
3,415,442
Administrative, selling, marketing & distribution expenses
3,346,450
3,421,192
1,606,158
1,767,920
Finance costs
114,076
97,176
60,987
52,266
Total cost and expenses
11,329,703
10,668,822
5,577,087
5,235,628
Profit before contribution to workers' participation fund
3,793,540
3,522,567
1,951,417
1,783,400
Contribution to workers' participation fund
180,645
167,741
92,925
84,924
Profit before tax
3,612,895
3,354,826
1,858,492
1,698,476
Provision for income tax
16
909,161
937,399
516,963
519,080
Net profit after tax for the period
2,703,734
2,417,427
1,341,529
1,179,396
Other comprehensive income
Net profit after tax for the period
2,703,734
2,417,427
1,341,529
1,179,396
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
Fair value adjustment on investment in shares, net of tax
5,814
22,716
(8,312)
6,402
Realised gain/ (loss) on disposal of shares
61
341
-
-
Total comprehensive income for the period
2,709,609
2,440,484
1,333,217
1,185,798
Basic earnings per share i.e. EPS (par value of Tk. 10)
18
25.22
22.55
12.52
11.00
Number of shares used to compute EPS
Nos. in 000's
107,193
107,193
107,193
107,193
Dr. Sarwar Ali
Syed S. Kaiser Kabir
Nehal Ahmed
Md. Jubayer Alam
Khokan Chandra Das
Chairman
CEO and Managing Director
Independent Director
Company Secretary
Head of Finance
Page 2
Renata Limited
Statement of Cash Flows for the period from 01 July to 31 December 2021
(Unaudited)
Notes
2021
2020
(July-December)
(July-December)
Taka in 000's
Taka in 000's
Cash flows from operating activities:
Collection from customers and other income
17,123,598
16,374,438
Payment for cost and expenses
(14,995,499)
(13,446,721)
Income tax paid
19
(527,947)
(710,738)
Net cash generated from operating activities
1,600,152
2,216,979
B.
Cash flows from investing activities:
Acquisition of fixed assets
(3,618,170)
(1,420,231)
Investment in shares and FDR
462,106
(1,050,512)
Advance payment to subsidiaries
36,920
(14,560)
Sale proceeds of property, plant and equipment
3,600
8,834
Net cash used in investing activities
(3,115,544)
(2,476,469)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Loans received/ (repaid) (net)
831,140
256,809
Dividend paid
(18,939)
(1,141)
Net cash used in financing activities
812,201
255,668
D.
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
2,967
(302)
E.
Net increase/ (decrease) in cash & cash equivalents (A+B+C+D)
(700,224)
(4,124)
F.
Opening cash and cash equivalents
1,356,085
1,372,996
G.
Closing cash and cash equivalents (E+F)
655,861
1,368,872
Net operating cash flow per share
20
14.93
20.68
Number of shares used to compute net operating cash
flow per share
Nos. in 000's
107,193
107,193
Dr. Sarwar Ali
Syed S. Kaiser Kabir
Nehal Ahmed
Md. Jubayer Alam
Khokan Chandra Das
Chairman
CEO and Managing Director
Independent Director
Company Secretary
Head of Finance
Page 3
Renata Limited and its subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as at 31 December 2021
Unaudited)
ASSETS
Notes
31 December 2021
30 June 2021
Taka in 000's
Taka in 000's
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment (WDV)
1(a)
13,648,254
13,690,411
Capital work-in-progress
2(a)
6,979,411
3,889,100
Total non-current assets
20,627,665
17,579,511
Current assets
Inventories
4(a)
7,342,334
6,020,650
Trade & other receivables
5(a)
4,409,140
3,683,401
Advances, deposits and prepayments
6(a)
833,575
619,853
Investment in shares and FDR
7(a)
5,014,476
5,463,937
Cash and cash equivalents
8(a)
733,488
1,405,953
Total current assets
18,333,013
17,193,794
Total assets
38,960,678
34,773,305
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity attributable to equity holders of Renata Limited
Share capital
9
1,071,930
974,482
Revaluation surplus
153,115
153,361
Other reserves
(43,065)
(43,065)
Fair value reserve
30,589
24,775
Retained earnings
25,838,181
24,601,847
Total equity attributable to equity holders of Renata Limited
27,050,750
25,711,400
Non-controlling interests
56
53
Total equity
27,050,806
25,711,453
Non-current liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities
10(a)
1,356,727
1,369,275
Total non-current liabilities
1,356,727
1,369,275
Current liabilities
Short term bank loan and overdrafts
11(a)
5,646,626
4,801,510
Trade and other payables
12(a)
4,906,519
2,891,067
Total current liabilities
10,553,145
7,692,577
Total equity and liabilities
38,960,678
34,773,305
Net asset value (NAV) per share
17(a)
252.36
239.86
Number of shares used to compute NAV
Nos. in 000's
107,193
107,193
Dr. Sarwar Ali
Syed S. Kaiser Kabir
Nehal Ahmed
Md. Jubayer Alam
Khokan Chandra Das
Chairman
CEO and Managing Director
Independent Director
Company Secretary
Head of Finance
Page 4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Renata Limited published this content on 30 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2022 04:40:05 UTC.