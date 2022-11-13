Renata : Quarterly Report 2022-23 (First Quarter)

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD JULY TO SEPTEMBER 2022
RENATA LIMITED
Dear Shareholders,
Subject: Financial Statements for the first quarter ended 30 September 2022
We are pleased to present the unaudited first quarter financial statements of Renata Limited containing the Statement of Financial Position as at 30 September 2022, the Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the first quarter ended 30 September 2022. The details of the published first quarter financial statements are available in the website of the Company. The address of the website is www.renata- ltd.com
Yours Sincerely
for RENATA LIMITED
Syed S. Kaiser Kabir
CEO and Managing Director
Renata Limited
Statement of Financial Position as at 30 September 2022
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Notes
30 September 2022
30 June 2022
Taka in 000's
Taka in 000's
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment (WDV)
1
14,714,940
14,725,402
Capital work-in-progress
2
12,899,791
11,784,754
Investment in subsidiaries
3
9.720
9.720
Total non-current assets
27,614,741
26,510,166
Current assets
Inventories
4
9,087,183
8,485,601
Trade receivables
3,540,545
3,254,335
Other receivables
555,538
610,977
Advances, deposits and prepayments
5
1,173,112
841,243
Investment in shares and FDR
6
523,293
1,534,717
Cash and cash equivalents
7
787,938
778,537
Total current assets
15,667,609
15,505,410
Total assets
43,282,350
42,015,576
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
8
1,071,930
1,071,930
Revaluation surplus
152,746
152,868
Other reserves
219,338
219,338
Fair value reserve
23,938
26,568
Retained earnings
29,186,957
27,941,599
Total shareholders' equity
30,654,909
29,412,303
Non-current liabilities
Long term loan- net of current portion
284,937
-
Deferred tax liabilities
9
1,391,425
1,405,429
Total non-current liabilities
1,676,362
1,405,429
Current liabilities
Short term bank loan and overdrafts
10
8,263,850
8,896,466
Long term loan- current portion
82,638
-
Trade payables
381,237
494,645
Other payables
2,200,025
1,782,837
Unclaimed dividend account
23,329
23,896
Total current liabilities
10,951,079
11,197,844
Total equity and liabilities
43,282,350
42,015,576
Net asset value (NAV) per share
15
285.98
274.39
Number of shares used to compute NAV
Nos. in 000's
107,193
107,193
Dr. Sarwar Ali
Syed S. Kaiser Kabir
Nehal Ahmed
Md. Jubayer Alam
Khokan Chandra Das
Chairman
CEO and Managing Director
Independent Director
Company Secretary
Head of Finance
Renata Limited
Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income for the period from 01 July to 30 September 2022
(Unaudited)
Notes
2022
2021
(July-September)
(July-September)
Taka in 000's
Taka in 000's
Turnover
11
8,370,646
7,567,924
Cost and expenses:
Cost of sales
12
4,417,506
3,959,235
Administrative, selling, marketing & distribution expenses
2,092,391
1,740,292
Total cost and expenses
6,509,897
5,699,527
Operating profit
1,860,749
1,868,397
Other income
19,077
26,815
Finance costs
286,059
53,089
Profit before contribution to workers' participation fund
1,593,767
1,842,123
Contribution to workers' participation fund
75,894
87,720
Profit before tax
1,517,873
1,754,403
Provision for income tax
14
272,674
392,198
Net profit after tax for the period
1,245,199
1,362,205
Other comprehensive income
Net profit after tax for the period
1,245,199
1,362,205
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
Fair value adjustment on investment in shares, net of tax
(2,631)
14,126
Realised gain/ (loss) on disposal of shares
-
61
Total comprehensive income for the period
1,242,568
1,376,392
Basic earnings per share i.e. EPS (par value of Tk. 10)
16
11.62
12.71
Number of shares used to compute EPS
Nos. in 000's
107,193
107,193
Dr. Sarwar Ali
Syed S. Kaiser Kabir
Nehal Ahmed
Md. Jubayer Alam
Khokan Chandra Das
Chairman
CEO and Managing Director
Independent Director
Company Secretary
Head of Finance
Renata Limited
Statement of Cash Flows for the period from 01 July to 30 September 2022
(Unaudited)
Notes
2022
2021
(July-September)
(July-September)
Taka in 000's
Taka in 000's
Cash flows from operating activities:
Collection from customers and other income
9,651,213
8,945,425
Payment for cost and expenses
(8,349,147)
(7,116,841)
Income tax paid
17
(274,549)
(285,275)
Net cash generated from operating activities
1,027,517
1,543,309
B.
Cash flows from investing activities:
Acquisition of fixed assets
(1,424,868)
(1,593,764)
Investment in shares and FDR
1,046,690
(428,595)
Advance payment to subsidiaries
(190,000)
35,187
Sale proceeds of property, plant and equipment
2,187
465
Net cash used in investing activities
(565,991)
(1,986,707)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Loans received/ (repaid) (net)
(482,521)
432,628
Dividend paid
(567)
(18,288)
Net cash used in financing activities
(483,088)
414,340
D.
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
30,963
2,115
E.
Net increase/ (decrease) in cash & cash equivalents (A+B+C+D)
9,401
(26,943)
F.
Opening cash and cash equivalents
778,537
1,356,085
G.
Closing cash and cash equivalents (E+F)
787,938
1,329,142
Net operating cash flow per share
18
9.59
14.40
Number of shares used to compute net operating cash
flow per share
Nos. in 000's
107,193
107,193
Dr. Sarwar Ali
Syed S. Kaiser Kabir
Nehal Ahmed
Md. Jubayer Alam
Khokan Chandra Das
Chairman
CEO and Managing Director
Independent Director
Company Secretary
Head of Finance
Renata Limited and its subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as at 30 September 2022
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Notes
30 September 2022
30 June 2022
Taka in 000's
Taka in 000's
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment (WDV)
1(a)
14,714,940
14,725,402
Capital work-in-progress
2(a)
12,899,791
11,784,754
Total non-current assets
27,614,731
26,510,156
Current assets
Inventories
4
9,087,183
8,485,601
Trade receivables
3,540,545
3,254,335
Other receivables
555,369
610,807
Advances, deposits and prepayments
5(a)
983,112
841,243
Investment in shares and FDR
6
523,293
1,534,717
Cash and cash equivalents
7(a)
977,959
778,574
Total current assets
15,667,461
15,505,277
Total assets
43,282,192
42,015,433
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity attributable to equity holders of Renata Limited
Share capital
8
1,071,930
1,071,930
Revaluation surplus
152,746
152,868
Other reserves
219,338
219,338
Fair value reserve
23,938
26,568
Retained earnings
29,186,804
27,941,463
Total equity
30,654,756
29,412,167
Non-current liabilities
Long term loan- net of current portion
284,937
-
Deferred tax liabilities
9(a)
1,391,425
1,405,429
Total non-current liabilities
1,676,362
1,405,429
Current liabilities
Short term bank loan and overdrafts
10
8,263,850
8,896,466
Long term loan- current portion
82,638
-
Trade payables
381,237
494,645
Other payables
2,200,020
1,782,830
Unclaimed dividend account
23,329
23,896
Total current liabilities
10,951,074
11,197,837
Total equity and liabilities
43,282,192
42,015,433
Net asset value (NAV) per share
15(a)
285.98
274.39
Number of shares used to compute NAV
Nos. in 000's
107,193
107,193
Dr. Sarwar Ali
Syed S. Kaiser Kabir
Nehal Ahmed
Md. Jubayer Alam
Khokan Chandra Das
Chairman
CEO and Managing Director
Independent Director
Company Secretary
Head of Finance
