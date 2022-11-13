Renata : Quarterly Report 2022-23 (First Quarter)

RENATA LIMITED

Plot-1, Milk Vita Road, Section-7

Mirpur, Dhaka-1216

Dear Shareholders,

Subject: Financial Statements for the first quarter ended 30 September 2022

We are pleased to present the unaudited first quarter financial statements of Renata Limited containing the Statement of Financial Position as at 30 September 2022, the Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the first quarter ended 30 September 2022. The details of the published first quarter financial statements are available in the website of the Company. The address of the website is www.renata- ltd.com

Yours Sincerely

for RENATA LIMITED

Syed S. Kaiser Kabir

CEO and Managing Director

Renata Limited

Statement of Financial Position as at 30 September 2022

(Unaudited)

ASSETS Notes 30 September 2022 30 June 2022 Taka in 000's Taka in 000's Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment (WDV) 1 14,714,940 14,725,402 Capital work-in-progress 2 12,899,791 11,784,754 Investment in subsidiaries 3 9.720 9.720 Total non-current assets 27,614,741 26,510,166 Current assets Inventories 4 9,087,183 8,485,601 Trade receivables 3,540,545 3,254,335 Other receivables 555,538 610,977 Advances, deposits and prepayments 5 1,173,112 841,243 Investment in shares and FDR 6 523,293 1,534,717 Cash and cash equivalents 7 787,938 778,537 Total current assets 15,667,609 15,505,410 Total assets 43,282,350 42,015,576 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Shareholders' equity Share capital 8 1,071,930 1,071,930 Revaluation surplus 152,746 152,868 Other reserves 219,338 219,338 Fair value reserve 23,938 26,568 Retained earnings 29,186,957 27,941,599 Total shareholders' equity 30,654,909 29,412,303 Non-current liabilities Long term loan- net of current portion 284,937 - Deferred tax liabilities 9 1,391,425 1,405,429 Total non-current liabilities 1,676,362 1,405,429 Current liabilities Short term bank loan and overdrafts 10 8,263,850 8,896,466 Long term loan- current portion 82,638 - Trade payables 381,237 494,645 Other payables 2,200,025 1,782,837 Unclaimed dividend account 23,329 23,896 Total current liabilities 10,951,079 11,197,844 Total equity and liabilities 43,282,350 42,015,576