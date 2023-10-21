RENATA LIMITED
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD JULY TO SEPTEMBER 2023 (UNAUDITED)
RENATA LIMITED
Plot-1, Milk Vita Road, Section-7
Mirpur, Dhaka-1216
Dear Shareholders,
Subject: Financial statements for the first quarter ended 30 September 2023
We are pleased to present the unaudited first quarter's interim condensed consolidated and separate financial statements of Renata Limited and its subsidiaries containing the Statement of Financial Position as at 30 September 2023, the Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the first quarter ended 30 September 2023. The details of the published first quarter financial statements are available in the website of the Company. The address of the website is www.renata-ltd.com
Yours Sincerely
for RENATA LIMITED
Syed S. Kaiser Kabir
CEO and Managing Director
Renata Limited
Statement of Financial Position as at 30 September 2023
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Notes
30 September 2023
30 June 2023
Taka in 000's
Taka in 000's
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment (WDV)
4
31,640,050
31,034,633
Intangible assets
5
142,395
147,529
Investment in subsidiaries
6
190,010
190,010
Employee benefits
300,702
297,712
Total non-current assets
32,273,157
31,669,883
Current assets
Inventories
7
10,192,256
9,548,408
Trade and other receivables
4,489,164
4,070,182
Advances, deposits and prepayments
8
1,167,756
1,048,100
Investment in shares and FDR
9
569,653
555,844
Cash and cash equivalents
10
1,062,718
1,836,746
Total current assets
17,481,547
17,059,280
Total assets
49,754,704
48,729,163
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
11
1,146,965
1,146,965
Revaluation surplus
172,747
172,747
Other reserves
526,898
526,898
Fair value reserve
23,953
23,935
Retained earnings
29,671,699
28,664,069
Total shareholders' equity
31,542,262
30,534,613
Non-current liabilities
Loans and borrowings
13
4,176,611
3,401,914
Deferred tax liabilities
12
1,239,306
1,189,653
Total non-current liabilities
5,415,917
4,591,567
Current liabilities
Loans and borrowings
13
9,250,377
10,878,813
Trade and other payables
1,449,860
1,431,302
Accruals and provisions
1,662,499
852,954
Unclaimed dividend
26,794
26,919
Provision for taxation
406,996
412,996
Total current liabilities
12,796,526
13,602,983
Total equity and liabilities
49,754,704
48,729,163
Net asset value (NAV) per share
17
275.01
266.22
Number of shares used to compute NAV
Nos. in 000's
114,696
114,696
Dr. Sarwar Ali
Syed S. Kaiser Kabir
Nehal Ahmed
Md. Jubayer Alam
Mustafa Alim Aolad
Chairman
CEO and Managing Director
Independent Director
Company Secretary
Chief Financial Officer
Renata Limited
Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income for the period from 01 July to 30 September 2023
(Unaudited)
Notes
2023
2022
(July-September)
(July-September)
Taka in 000's
Taka in 000's
Turnover
14
9,421,543
8,370,646
Cost of sales
15
(5,246,530)
(4,417,506)
Gross profit
4,175,013
3,953,140
Administrative, selling, marketing & distribution expenses
(2,620,536)
(2,092,391)
Operating profit
1,554,477
1,860,749
Other income
65,084
19,077
Finance costs
(283,495)
(286,059)
Profit before contribution to workers' profit participation
1,336,066
1,593,767
Contribution to workers' profit participation
(63,622)
(75,894)
Profit before tax
1,272,444
1,517,873
Current tax
(215,160)
(272,674)
Deferred tax
12
(49,653)
-
Net profit after tax for the period
1,007,630
1,245,199
Other comprehensive income
Net profit after tax for the period
1,007,630
1,245,199
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
Fair value adjustment on investment in shares, net of tax
19
(2,631)
Realised gain/ (loss) on disposal of shares
-
-
Total comprehensive income for the period
1,007,649
1,242,568
Basic earnings per share i.e. EPS (par value of Tk. 10)
18
8.79
10.86
Number of shares used to compute EPS
Nos. in 000's
114,696
114,696
Dr. Sarwar Ali
Syed S. Kaiser Kabir
Nehal Ahmed
Md. Jubayer Alam
Mustafa Alim Aolad
Chairman
CEO and Managing Director
Independent Director
Company Secretary
Chief Financial Officer
Renata Limited
Statement of Cash Flows for the period from 01 July to 30 September 2023
(Unaudited)
Notes
2023
2022
(July-September)
(July-September)
Taka in 000's
Taka in 000's
- Cash flows from operating activities:
Collection from customers and other income
9,067,645
9,651,213
Payment for cost and expenses
(7,841,526)
(8,349,147)
Income tax paid
(221,160)
(274,549)
Net cash generated from operating activities
19
1,004,959
1,027,517
B.
Cash flows from investing activities:
Acquisition of fixed assets
(941,467)
(1,424,868)
Investment in shares and FDR
(13,809)
1,046,690
Investment in subsidiaries
-
(190,000)
Sale proceeds of property, plant and equipment
3,152
2,187
Net cash used in investing activities
(952,124)
(565,991)
- Cash flows from financing activities:
Loans and borrowings (net)
(853,740)
(482,521)
Dividend paid
(125)
(567)
Net cash used in financing activities
(853,864)
(483,088)
D.
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
27,002
30,963
E.
Net increase/ (decrease) in cash & cash equivalents (A+B+C+D)
(774,028)
9,401
F.
Opening cash and cash equivalents
1,836,746
778,537
G.
Closing cash and cash equivalents (E+F)
1,062,718
787,938
Net operating cash flow per share
20
8.76
8.96
Number of shares used to compute net operating cash
flow per share
Nos. in 000's
114,696
114,696
Dr. Sarwar Ali
Syed S. Kaiser Kabir
Nehal Ahmed
Md. Jubayer Alam
Mustafa
Aolad
Chairman
CEO and Managing Director
Independent Director
Company Secretary
Chief Financial Officer
Renata Limited and its subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income for the period from 01 July to 30 September 2023
(Unaudited)
Notes
2023
2022
(July-September)
(July-September)
Taka in 000's
Taka in 000's
Turnover
14(a)
15
9,440,195
8,370,646
Cost of sales
(5,246,530)
(4,417,506)
Gross profit
4,193,665
3,953,140
Administrative, selling, marketing & distribution expenses
(2,626,534)
(2,092,391)
Operating profit
1,567,131
1,860,749
Other income
66,083
19,077
Finance costs
(283,495)
(286,059)
Profit before contribution to workers' profit participation
1,349,719
1,593,767
Contribution to workers' profit participation
(63,622)
(75,894)
Profit before tax
1,286,097
1,517,873
Current tax
(216,723)
(272,674)
Deferred tax
12
(49,653)
-
Net profit after tax for the period
1,019,721
1,245,199
Other comprehensive income
Net profit after tax for the period
1,019,721
1,245,199
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
-
Unrealised gain on exchange differences of subsidiaries
(6,351)
Fair value adjustment on investment in shares, net of tax
19
(2,631)
Realised gain/(loss) on disposal of shares
-
-
Total comprehensive income for the period
1,013,389
1,242,568
Basic earnings per share i.e. EPS (par value of Tk. 10)
18(a)
8.89
10.86
Number of shares used to compute EPS
Nos. in 000's
114,696
114,696
Dr. Sarwar Ali
Syed S. Kaiser Kabir
Nehal Ahmed
Md. Jubayer Alam
Mustafa Alim Aolad
Chairman
CEO and Managing Director
Independent Director
Company Secretary
Chief Financial Officer
Renata Limited and its subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the period from 01 July to 30 September 2023
(Unaudited)
Notes
2023
2022
(July-September)
(July-September)
Taka in 000's
Taka in 000's
- Cash flows from operating activities:
Collection from customers and other income
9,087,295
9,651,213
Payment for cost and expenses
(7,856,829)
(8,349,163)
Income tax paid
(221,160)
(274,549)
Net cash generated from operating activities
19(a)
1,009,306
1,027,501
B.
Cash flows from investing activities:
Acquisition of fixed assets
(941,467)
(1,424,868)
Investment in shares and FDR
(13,809)
1,046,690
Sale proceeds of property, plant and equipment
3,152
2,187
Net cash used in investing activities
(952,124)
(375,991)
- Cash flows from financing activities:
Loans and borrowings (net)
(853,740)
(482,521)
Dividend paid
(125)
(567)
Net cash used in financing activities
(853,864)
(483,088)
D.
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
6,351
30,963
E.
Net increase/ (decrease) in cash & cash equivalents (A+B+C+D)
(790,332)
199,385
F.
Opening cash and cash equivalents
2,129,392
778,574
G.
Closing cash and cash equivalents (E+F)
1,339,060
977,959
Net operating cash flow per share
20(a)
8.80
8.96
Number of shares used to compute net operating cash
flow per share
Nos. in 000's
114,696
114,696
Dr. Sarwar Ali
Syed S. Kaiser Kabir
Nehal Ahmed
Md. Jubayer Alam
Mustafa Alim Aolad
Chairman
CEO and Managing Director
Independent Director
Company Secretary
Chief Financial Officer
Renata Limited
Statement of Changes in Equity for the period from 01 July to 30 September 2023
Taka in 000's
Particulars
Share
Revaluation
Other
Fair value
Retained
Total
capital
surplus
reserves
reserve
earnings
equity
Taka
Taka
Taka
Taka
Taka
Taka
Balance at 01 July 2022
1,071,930
152,868
219,338
26,568
27,941,599
29,412,303
Adjustment of deferred tax liability due to extra
-
36
-
-
-
36
depreciation charged to revaluation reserve
Depreciation adjustment on revalued assets
-
(159)
-
-
159
-
Net profit after tax for the period
-
-
-
-
1,245,199
1,245,199
Fair value adjustment on investment in shares, net
-
-
-
(2,631)
-
(2,631)
of tax
Realised gain/ (loss) on disposal of shares
-
-
-
-
-
-
Transfer between reserves- realised gain/ loss on
-
-
-
-
-
-
disposal of shares
Balance at 30 September 2022
1,071,930
152,746
219,338
23,938
29,186,957
30,654,909
Balance at 01 July 2023
1,146,965
172,747
526,898
23,935
28,664,069
30,534,613
Bonus share issued
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cash dividend paid
-
-
-
-
-
-
Adjustment of deferred tax liability due to extra
-
-
-
-
-
-
depreciation charged to revaluation reserve
Depreciation adjustment on revalued assets
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net profit after tax for the period
-
-
-
-
1,007,630
1,007,630
Fair value adjustment on investment in shares, net
-
-
-
19
-
19
of tax
Balance at 30 September 2023
1,146,965
172,747
526,898
23,953
29,671,699
31,542,262
Renata Limited and its subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity for the period from 01 July to 30 September 2023
Attributable to equity holders of Renata Limited
Non-
Taka in 000's
Particulars
Share
Revaluation
Other
Fair value
Retained
Equity for
controlling
Total equity
capital
surplus
reserves
reserve
earnings
Renata Limited
interests
Taka
Taka
Taka
Taka
Taka
Taka
Taka
Taka
Balance at 01 July 2022
1,071,930
152,868
219,338
26,568
27,941,463
29,412,167
-
29,412,167
Adjustment of deferred tax liability due to extra
-
36
-
-
-
36
-
36
depreciation charged to revaluation reserve
Depreciation adjustment on revalued assets
-
(159)
-
-
159
-
-
-
Net profit after tax for the period
-
-
-
-
1,245,183
1,245,183
-
1,245,183
Fair value adjustment on investment in shares, net
-
-
-
(2,631)
-
(2,631)
-
(2,631)
of tax
Balance at 30 September 2022
1,071,930
152,746
219,338
23,938
29,186,804
30,654,756
-
30,654,756
Balance at 01 July 2023
1,146,965
172,747
526,898
23,935
28,738,194
30,608,738
-
30,608,738
Stock dividend issued
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cash dividend paid
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Adjustment of deferred tax liability due to extra
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
depreciation charged to revaluation reserve
Depreciation adjustment on revalued assets
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net profit after tax for the period
-
-
-
-
1,019,721
1,019,721
-
1,019,721
Foreign operation translation
-
-
-
-
(6,351)
(6,351)
-
(6,351)
Fair value adjustment on investment in shares, net
-
-
-
19
-
19
-
19
of tax
Balance at 30 September 2023
1,146,965
172,747
526,898
23,953
29,751,564
31,622,127
-
31,622,127
Dr. Sarwar Ali
Syed S. Kaiser Kabir
Nehal Ahmed
Md. Jubayer Alam
Mustafa Alim Aolad
Chairman
CEO and Managing Director
Independent Director
Company Secretary
Chief Financial Officer
Renata Limited
Notes to the interim condensed financial statements
For the period ended 30 September 2023
-
Corporate information
Renata Limited (the "Company") is a public limited company incorporated in Bangladesh in 1972 as Pfizer Laboratories (Bangladesh) Limited under the Companies Act, 1913 and subsequently duly registered under Companies Act, 1994. The Company was listed with Dhaka Stock Exchange Limited on 12 May 1979. Subsequently, the Company was renamed as Renata Limited in 1993.
The registered office of the Company is situated at Plot # 1, Milk Vita Road, Section-7, Mirpur, Dhaka-1216.
The main activities of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") are manufacturing, marketing and distribution of pharmaceutical, animal health products, oncology-based products, agro-based products, poultry products and consumer products.
For the purpose of conducting their business more efficiently and profitably, the Board of Directors of the three Companies along with due consents from minority shareholders and then approval from the Hon'ble High Court Division of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh has amalgamated Renata Agro Industries Limited and Purnava Limited with Renata Limited under provision of section 228 & 229 of the Companies Act,1994 with effect from 01 July 2021. The audited financial statements of the Transferor Companies on 30 June 2021 have been used to account for the assets and liabilities of these Transferor Companies in the books of Renata
- Basis of preparation
These interim condensed financial statements are the separate and consolidated financial statements of Renata Limited and its subsidiaries have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34 Interim Financial Reporting , the Companies Act 1994, the Securities and Exchange Rules 2020, relevant guidelines issued by the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, Financial Reporting Act, 2015 and other applicable laws in Bangladesh and should be read in conjunction with the financial statements of Renata Limited as at and for the year ended 30 June 2023, the year for which the last full financial statements were prepared.
These financial statements have been prepared on going concern basis. Unless otherwise specifically mentioned, historical cost principle has been followed for the purpose of these financial statements. The amounts in these financial statements have been rounded off to the nearest Taka in thousand (Taka'000) except otherwise indicated. As a result of these rounding off, in some instances the totals may not match the sum of individual balances.
Authorisation for issue
These interim condensed financial statements were authorised for issue by the Board of Directors of the Company on 21 October 2023.
- Significant accounting policies
The same accounting policies and methods of computation have been followed in these interim condensed financial statements as were applied in the preparation of the financial statements of Renata Limited and its subsidiaries as at and for the year ended 30 June 2023.
30 September 2023
30 June 2023
4
Standalone and consolidated property, plant and equipment (WDV)
Taka in 000's
Taka in 000's
Fixed assets at cost/ revaluation at beginning of the period
31,034,633
34,069,579
Additions during the period
941,467
5,764,515
Disposal/ adjustment during the period
(25,001)
(77,776)
Closing accumulated depreciation
(311,048)
(8,721,685)
Closing balance
31,640,050
31,034,633
- Standalone and consolidated intangible assets
Opening balance
147,529
350,467
Additions during the period
400
5,130
Closing accumulated amortisation
(5,534)
(208,068)
Closing balance
142,395
147,529
6
Investment in subsidiaries
Renata (UK) Limited
95,000
95,000
Renata Pharmaceuticals (Ireland) Limited
95,010
95,010
Closing balance
190,010
190,010
- Standalone and consolidated inventories
Finished goods
2,093,705
2,278,846
Work-in-process
629,515
860,369
Raw and packing materials
4,531,442
4,215,133
Raw materials- agro-based products
134,442
16,096
Cosumable stores, spares and reagent
1,017,601
966,993
Stock in transit
1,969,297
1,374,619
Less: Provision for obsolete inventories
(183,745)
(163,647)
Closing balance
10,192,256
9,548,408
8
Advances, deposits and prepayments
Loans and advances
709,162
885,148
Security and other deposits
216,364
154,918
Prepayments
242,230
8,034
Closing balance
1,167,756
1,048,100
8(a)
Consolidated advances, deposits and prepayments
Renata Limited
1,167,756
885,148
Renata (UK) Limited
-
155,092
Renata Pharmaceuticals (Ireland) Limited
6,350
8,034
Closing balance
1,174,106
1,048,274
- Standalone and consolidated investment in shares and FDR Investment in shares
Investment in FDR
Closing balance
10 Cash and cash equivalents Cash in hand
Cash at bank
Closing balance
10(a) Consolidated cash and cash equivalents Renata Limited
Renata (UK) Limited
Renata Pharmaceuticals (Ireland) Limited
Closing balance
-
Share capital Authorized share capital
285,000,000 ordinary shares of Tk.10 each
Issued, subscribed and paid up capital
In issue at 01 July
Ordinary shares of Tk.10 each issued as bonus share
Closing balance
- Standalone and consolidated deferred tax liabilities Opening balance
Addition during the period
Closing balance
- Standalone and consolidated loans and borrowings
Long term loan Short term bank loan Overdrafts
Closing balance
- Turnover Pharmaceuticals Animal health Agro-basedproducts Consumer products
VAT
Total
14(a) Consolidated turnover-NetRenata Limited
Renata (UK) Limited
Renata Pharmaceuticals (Ireland) Limited
Total
30 September 2023
Non-current Current
4,176,6112,078,451
- 6,552,691
- 619,234
4,176,6119,250,377
88,008
84,136
481,645
471,707
569,653
555,844
50
1,075
1,062,668
1,835,671
1,062,718
1,836,746
1,062,718
1,075
154,381
121,961
2,128,316
1,339,060
2,129,392
30 September 2023
30 June 2023
Taka in 000's
Taka in 000's
2,850,000
2,850,000
1,146,965
1,071,930
-
75,035
1,146,965
1,146,965
1,189,653
1,405,429
49,653
(215,776)
1,239,306
1,189,653
30 June 2023
Non-current Current
3,401,9141,741,452
- 8,974,187
- 163,174
3,401,91410,878,813
2023
2022
(July-September)
(July-September)
Taka in 000's
Taka in 000's
8,865,897
7,876,612
1,744,169
1,494,284
17,766
50,921
54,865
184,955
(1,261,153)
(1,236,126)
9,421,543
8,370,646
9,421,543
8,370,646
992
-
17,661
-
9,440,195
8,370,646
