Renata Limited

Statement of Changes in Equity for the period from 01 July to 30 September 2023

Taka in 000's Particulars Share Revaluation Other Fair value Retained Total capital surplus reserves reserve earnings equity Taka Taka Taka Taka Taka Taka

Balance at 01 July 2022 1,071,930 152,868 219,338 26,568 27,941,599 29,412,303 Adjustment of deferred tax liability due to extra - 36 - - - 36 depreciation charged to revaluation reserve Depreciation adjustment on revalued assets - (159) - - 159 - Net profit after tax for the period - - - - 1,245,199 1,245,199 Fair value adjustment on investment in shares, net - - - (2,631) - (2,631) of tax Realised gain/ (loss) on disposal of shares - - - - - - Transfer between reserves- realised gain/ loss on - - - - - - disposal of shares Balance at 30 September 2022 1,071,930 152,746 219,338 23,938 29,186,957 30,654,909 Balance at 01 July 2023 1,146,965 172,747 526,898 23,935 28,664,069 30,534,613 Bonus share issued - - - - - - Cash dividend paid - - - - - - Adjustment of deferred tax liability due to extra - - - - - - depreciation charged to revaluation reserve Depreciation adjustment on revalued assets - - - - - - Net profit after tax for the period - - - - 1,007,630 1,007,630 Fair value adjustment on investment in shares, net - - - 19 - 19 of tax Balance at 30 September 2023 1,146,965 172,747 526,898 23,953 29,671,699 31,542,262

Renata Limited and its subsidiaries

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity for the period from 01 July to 30 September 2023

Attributable to equity holders of Renata Limited Non- Taka in 000's Particulars Share Revaluation Other Fair value Retained Equity for controlling Total equity capital surplus reserves reserve earnings Renata Limited interests Taka Taka Taka Taka Taka Taka Taka Taka