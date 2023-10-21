RENATA LIMITED

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD JULY TO SEPTEMBER 2023 (UNAUDITED)

RENATA LIMITED

Plot-1, Milk Vita Road, Section-7

Mirpur, Dhaka-1216

Dear Shareholders,

Subject: Financial statements for the first quarter ended 30 September 2023

We are pleased to present the unaudited first quarter's interim condensed consolidated and separate financial statements of Renata Limited and its subsidiaries containing the Statement of Financial Position as at 30 September 2023, the Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the first quarter ended 30 September 2023. The details of the published first quarter financial statements are available in the website of the Company. The address of the website is www.renata-ltd.com

Yours Sincerely

for RENATA LIMITED

Syed S. Kaiser Kabir

CEO and Managing Director

Renata Limited

Statement of Financial Position as at 30 September 2023

(Unaudited)

ASSETS

Notes

30 September 2023

30 June 2023

Taka in 000's

Taka in 000's

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment (WDV)

4

31,640,050

31,034,633

Intangible assets

5

142,395

147,529

Investment in subsidiaries

6

190,010

190,010

Employee benefits

300,702

297,712

Total non-current assets

32,273,157

31,669,883

Current assets

Inventories

7

10,192,256

9,548,408

Trade and other receivables

4,489,164

4,070,182

Advances, deposits and prepayments

8

1,167,756

1,048,100

Investment in shares and FDR

9

569,653

555,844

Cash and cash equivalents

10

1,062,718

1,836,746

Total current assets

17,481,547

17,059,280

Total assets

49,754,704

48,729,163

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

11

1,146,965

1,146,965

Revaluation surplus

172,747

172,747

Other reserves

526,898

526,898

Fair value reserve

23,953

23,935

Retained earnings

29,671,699

28,664,069

Total shareholders' equity

31,542,262

30,534,613

Non-current liabilities

Loans and borrowings

13

4,176,611

3,401,914

Deferred tax liabilities

12

1,239,306

1,189,653

Total non-current liabilities

5,415,917

4,591,567

Current liabilities

Loans and borrowings

13

9,250,377

10,878,813

Trade and other payables

1,449,860

1,431,302

Accruals and provisions

1,662,499

852,954

Unclaimed dividend

26,794

26,919

Provision for taxation

406,996

412,996

Total current liabilities

12,796,526

13,602,983

Total equity and liabilities

49,754,704

48,729,163

Net asset value (NAV) per share

17

275.01

266.22

Number of shares used to compute NAV

Nos. in 000's

114,696

114,696

Dr. Sarwar Ali

Syed S. Kaiser Kabir

Nehal Ahmed

Md. Jubayer Alam

Mustafa Alim Aolad

Chairman

CEO and Managing Director

Independent Director

Company Secretary

Chief Financial Officer

Page 1

Renata Limited

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income for the period from 01 July to 30 September 2023

(Unaudited)

Notes

2023

2022

(July-September)

(July-September)

Taka in 000's

Taka in 000's

Turnover

14

9,421,543

8,370,646

Cost of sales

15

(5,246,530)

(4,417,506)

Gross profit

4,175,013

3,953,140

Administrative, selling, marketing & distribution expenses

(2,620,536)

(2,092,391)

Operating profit

1,554,477

1,860,749

Other income

65,084

19,077

Finance costs

(283,495)

(286,059)

Profit before contribution to workers' profit participation

1,336,066

1,593,767

Contribution to workers' profit participation

(63,622)

(75,894)

Profit before tax

1,272,444

1,517,873

Current tax

(215,160)

(272,674)

Deferred tax

12

(49,653)

-

Net profit after tax for the period

1,007,630

1,245,199

Other comprehensive income

Net profit after tax for the period

1,007,630

1,245,199

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Fair value adjustment on investment in shares, net of tax

19

(2,631)

Realised gain/ (loss) on disposal of shares

-

-

Total comprehensive income for the period

1,007,649

1,242,568

Basic earnings per share i.e. EPS (par value of Tk. 10)

18

8.79

10.86

Number of shares used to compute EPS

Nos. in 000's

114,696

114,696

Dr. Sarwar Ali

Syed S. Kaiser Kabir

Nehal Ahmed

Md. Jubayer Alam

Mustafa Alim Aolad

Chairman

CEO and Managing Director

Independent Director

Company Secretary

Chief Financial Officer

Page 2

Renata Limited

Statement of Cash Flows for the period from 01 July to 30 September 2023

(Unaudited)

Notes

2023

2022

(July-September)

(July-September)

Taka in 000's

Taka in 000's

  1. Cash flows from operating activities:

Collection from customers and other income

9,067,645

9,651,213

Payment for cost and expenses

(7,841,526)

(8,349,147)

Income tax paid

(221,160)

(274,549)

Net cash generated from operating activities

19

1,004,959

1,027,517

B.

Cash flows from investing activities:

Acquisition of fixed assets

(941,467)

(1,424,868)

Investment in shares and FDR

(13,809)

1,046,690

Investment in subsidiaries

-

(190,000)

Sale proceeds of property, plant and equipment

3,152

2,187

Net cash used in investing activities

(952,124)

(565,991)

  1. Cash flows from financing activities:

Loans and borrowings (net)

(853,740)

(482,521)

Dividend paid

(125)

(567)

Net cash used in financing activities

(853,864)

(483,088)

D.

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

27,002

30,963

E.

Net increase/ (decrease) in cash & cash equivalents (A+B+C+D)

(774,028)

9,401

F.

Opening cash and cash equivalents

1,836,746

778,537

G.

Closing cash and cash equivalents (E+F)

1,062,718

787,938

Net operating cash flow per share

20

8.76

8.96

Number of shares used to compute net operating cash

flow per share

Nos. in 000's

114,696

114,696

Dr. Sarwar Ali

Syed S. Kaiser Kabir

Nehal Ahmed

Md. Jubayer Alam

Mustafa

Aolad

Chairman

CEO and Managing Director

Independent Director

Company Secretary

Chief Financial Officer

Page 3

Renata Limited and its subsidiaries

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income for the period from 01 July to 30 September 2023

(Unaudited)

Notes

2023

2022

(July-September)

(July-September)

Taka in 000's

Taka in 000's

Turnover

14(a)

15

9,440,195

8,370,646

Cost of sales

(5,246,530)

(4,417,506)

Gross profit

4,193,665

3,953,140

Administrative, selling, marketing & distribution expenses

(2,626,534)

(2,092,391)

Operating profit

1,567,131

1,860,749

Other income

66,083

19,077

Finance costs

(283,495)

(286,059)

Profit before contribution to workers' profit participation

1,349,719

1,593,767

Contribution to workers' profit participation

(63,622)

(75,894)

Profit before tax

1,286,097

1,517,873

Current tax

(216,723)

(272,674)

Deferred tax

12

(49,653)

-

Net profit after tax for the period

1,019,721

1,245,199

Other comprehensive income

Net profit after tax for the period

1,019,721

1,245,199

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

-

Unrealised gain on exchange differences of subsidiaries

(6,351)

Fair value adjustment on investment in shares, net of tax

19

(2,631)

Realised gain/(loss) on disposal of shares

-

-

Total comprehensive income for the period

1,013,389

1,242,568

Basic earnings per share i.e. EPS (par value of Tk. 10)

18(a)

8.89

10.86

Number of shares used to compute EPS

Nos. in 000's

114,696

114,696

Dr. Sarwar Ali

Syed S. Kaiser Kabir

Nehal Ahmed

Md. Jubayer Alam

Mustafa Alim Aolad

Chairman

CEO and Managing Director

Independent Director

Company Secretary

Chief Financial Officer

Page 5

Renata Limited and its subsidiaries

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the period from 01 July to 30 September 2023

(Unaudited)

Notes

2023

2022

(July-September)

(July-September)

Taka in 000's

Taka in 000's

  1. Cash flows from operating activities:

Collection from customers and other income

9,087,295

9,651,213

Payment for cost and expenses

(7,856,829)

(8,349,163)

Income tax paid

(221,160)

(274,549)

Net cash generated from operating activities

19(a)

1,009,306

1,027,501

B.

Cash flows from investing activities:

Acquisition of fixed assets

(941,467)

(1,424,868)

Investment in shares and FDR

(13,809)

1,046,690

Sale proceeds of property, plant and equipment

3,152

2,187

Net cash used in investing activities

(952,124)

(375,991)

  1. Cash flows from financing activities:

Loans and borrowings (net)

(853,740)

(482,521)

Dividend paid

(125)

(567)

Net cash used in financing activities

(853,864)

(483,088)

D.

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

6,351

30,963

E.

Net increase/ (decrease) in cash & cash equivalents (A+B+C+D)

(790,332)

199,385

F.

Opening cash and cash equivalents

2,129,392

778,574

G.

Closing cash and cash equivalents (E+F)

1,339,060

977,959

Net operating cash flow per share

20(a)

8.80

8.96

Number of shares used to compute net operating cash

flow per share

Nos. in 000's

114,696

114,696

Dr. Sarwar Ali

Syed S. Kaiser Kabir

Nehal Ahmed

Md. Jubayer Alam

Mustafa Alim Aolad

Chairman

CEO and Managing Director

Independent Director

Company Secretary

Chief Financial Officer

Page 6

Renata Limited

Statement of Changes in Equity for the period from 01 July to 30 September 2023

Taka in 000's

Particulars

Share

Revaluation

Other

Fair value

Retained

Total

capital

surplus

reserves

reserve

earnings

equity

Taka

Taka

Taka

Taka

Taka

Taka

Balance at 01 July 2022

1,071,930

152,868

219,338

26,568

27,941,599

29,412,303

Adjustment of deferred tax liability due to extra

-

36

-

-

-

36

depreciation charged to revaluation reserve

Depreciation adjustment on revalued assets

-

(159)

-

-

159

-

Net profit after tax for the period

-

-

-

-

1,245,199

1,245,199

Fair value adjustment on investment in shares, net

-

-

-

(2,631)

-

(2,631)

of tax

Realised gain/ (loss) on disposal of shares

-

-

-

-

-

-

Transfer between reserves- realised gain/ loss on

-

-

-

-

-

-

disposal of shares

Balance at 30 September 2022

1,071,930

152,746

219,338

23,938

29,186,957

30,654,909

Balance at 01 July 2023

1,146,965

172,747

526,898

23,935

28,664,069

30,534,613

Bonus share issued

-

-

-

-

-

-

Cash dividend paid

-

-

-

-

-

-

Adjustment of deferred tax liability due to extra

-

-

-

-

-

-

depreciation charged to revaluation reserve

Depreciation adjustment on revalued assets

-

-

-

-

-

-

Net profit after tax for the period

-

-

-

-

1,007,630

1,007,630

Fair value adjustment on investment in shares, net

-

-

-

19

-

19

of tax

Balance at 30 September 2023

1,146,965

172,747

526,898

23,953

29,671,699

31,542,262

Renata Limited and its subsidiaries

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity for the period from 01 July to 30 September 2023

Attributable to equity holders of Renata Limited

Non-

Taka in 000's

Particulars

Share

Revaluation

Other

Fair value

Retained

Equity for

controlling

Total equity

capital

surplus

reserves

reserve

earnings

Renata Limited

interests

Taka

Taka

Taka

Taka

Taka

Taka

Taka

Taka

Balance at 01 July 2022

1,071,930

152,868

219,338

26,568

27,941,463

29,412,167

-

29,412,167

Adjustment of deferred tax liability due to extra

-

36

-

-

-

36

-

36

depreciation charged to revaluation reserve

Depreciation adjustment on revalued assets

-

(159)

-

-

159

-

-

-

Net profit after tax for the period

-

-

-

-

1,245,183

1,245,183

-

1,245,183

Fair value adjustment on investment in shares, net

-

-

-

(2,631)

-

(2,631)

-

(2,631)

of tax

Balance at 30 September 2022

1,071,930

152,746

219,338

23,938

29,186,804

30,654,756

-

30,654,756

Balance at 01 July 2023

1,146,965

172,747

526,898

23,935

28,738,194

30,608,738

-

30,608,738

Stock dividend issued

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Cash dividend paid

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Adjustment of deferred tax liability due to extra

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

depreciation charged to revaluation reserve

Depreciation adjustment on revalued assets

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Net profit after tax for the period

-

-

-

-

1,019,721

1,019,721

-

1,019,721

Foreign operation translation

-

-

-

-

(6,351)

(6,351)

-

(6,351)

Fair value adjustment on investment in shares, net

-

-

-

19

-

19

-

19

of tax

Balance at 30 September 2023

1,146,965

172,747

526,898

23,953

29,751,564

31,622,127

-

31,622,127

Dr. Sarwar Ali

Syed S. Kaiser Kabir

Nehal Ahmed

Md. Jubayer Alam

Mustafa Alim Aolad

Chairman

CEO and Managing Director

Independent Director

Company Secretary

Chief Financial Officer

Page 7

Renata Limited

Notes to the interim condensed financial statements

For the period ended 30 September 2023

  • Corporate information
    Renata Limited (the "Company") is a public limited company incorporated in Bangladesh in 1972 as Pfizer Laboratories (Bangladesh) Limited under the Companies Act, 1913 and subsequently duly registered under Companies Act, 1994. The Company was listed with Dhaka Stock Exchange Limited on 12 May 1979. Subsequently, the Company was renamed as Renata Limited in 1993.
    The registered office of the Company is situated at Plot # 1, Milk Vita Road, Section-7, Mirpur, Dhaka-1216.
    The main activities of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") are manufacturing, marketing and distribution of pharmaceutical, animal health products, oncology-based products, agro-based products, poultry products and consumer products.
    For the purpose of conducting their business more efficiently and profitably, the Board of Directors of the three Companies along with due consents from minority shareholders and then approval from the Hon'ble High Court Division of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh has amalgamated Renata Agro Industries Limited and Purnava Limited with Renata Limited under provision of section 228 & 229 of the Companies Act,1994 with effect from 01 July 2021. The audited financial statements of the Transferor Companies on 30 June 2021 have been used to account for the assets and liabilities of these Transferor Companies in the books of Renata
  • Basis of preparation
    These interim condensed financial statements are the separate and consolidated financial statements of Renata Limited and its subsidiaries have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34 Interim Financial Reporting , the Companies Act 1994, the Securities and Exchange Rules 2020, relevant guidelines issued by the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, Financial Reporting Act, 2015 and other applicable laws in Bangladesh and should be read in conjunction with the financial statements of Renata Limited as at and for the year ended 30 June 2023, the year for which the last full financial statements were prepared.
    These financial statements have been prepared on going concern basis. Unless otherwise specifically mentioned, historical cost principle has been followed for the purpose of these financial statements. The amounts in these financial statements have been rounded off to the nearest Taka in thousand (Taka'000) except otherwise indicated. As a result of these rounding off, in some instances the totals may not match the sum of individual balances.
    Authorisation for issue
    These interim condensed financial statements were authorised for issue by the Board of Directors of the Company on 21 October 2023.
  • Significant accounting policies
    The same accounting policies and methods of computation have been followed in these interim condensed financial statements as were applied in the preparation of the financial statements of Renata Limited and its subsidiaries as at and for the year ended 30 June 2023.

30 September 2023

30 June 2023

4

Standalone and consolidated property, plant and equipment (WDV)

Taka in 000's

Taka in 000's

Fixed assets at cost/ revaluation at beginning of the period

31,034,633

34,069,579

Additions during the period

941,467

5,764,515

Disposal/ adjustment during the period

(25,001)

(77,776)

Closing accumulated depreciation

(311,048)

(8,721,685)

Closing balance

31,640,050

31,034,633

  • Standalone and consolidated intangible assets

Opening balance

147,529

350,467

Additions during the period

400

5,130

Closing accumulated amortisation

(5,534)

(208,068)

Closing balance

142,395

147,529

6

Investment in subsidiaries

Renata (UK) Limited

95,000

95,000

Renata Pharmaceuticals (Ireland) Limited

95,010

95,010

Closing balance

190,010

190,010

  • Standalone and consolidated inventories

Finished goods

2,093,705

2,278,846

Work-in-process

629,515

860,369

Raw and packing materials

4,531,442

4,215,133

Raw materials- agro-based products

134,442

16,096

Cosumable stores, spares and reagent

1,017,601

966,993

Stock in transit

1,969,297

1,374,619

Less: Provision for obsolete inventories

(183,745)

(163,647)

Closing balance

10,192,256

9,548,408

8

Advances, deposits and prepayments

Loans and advances

709,162

885,148

Security and other deposits

216,364

154,918

Prepayments

242,230

8,034

Closing balance

1,167,756

1,048,100

8(a)

Consolidated advances, deposits and prepayments

Renata Limited

1,167,756

885,148

Renata (UK) Limited

-

155,092

Renata Pharmaceuticals (Ireland) Limited

6,350

8,034

Closing balance

1,174,106

1,048,274

Page 8

  • Standalone and consolidated investment in shares and FDR Investment in shares
    Investment in FDR
    Closing balance

10 Cash and cash equivalents Cash in hand

Cash at bank

Closing balance

10(a) Consolidated cash and cash equivalents Renata Limited

Renata (UK) Limited

Renata Pharmaceuticals (Ireland) Limited

Closing balance

  1. Share capital Authorized share capital
    285,000,000 ordinary shares of Tk.10 each
    Issued, subscribed and paid up capital
    In issue at 01 July
    Ordinary shares of Tk.10 each issued as bonus share
    Closing balance
  2. Standalone and consolidated deferred tax liabilities Opening balance
    Addition during the period
    Closing balance
  3. Standalone and consolidated loans and borrowings
    Long term loan Short term bank loan Overdrafts
    Closing balance
  4. Turnover Pharmaceuticals Animal health Agro-basedproducts Consumer products
    VAT
    Total

14(a) Consolidated turnover-NetRenata Limited

Renata (UK) Limited

Renata Pharmaceuticals (Ireland) Limited

Total

30 September 2023

Non-current Current

4,176,6112,078,451

  • 6,552,691
  • 619,234

4,176,6119,250,377

88,008

84,136

481,645

471,707

569,653

555,844

50

1,075

1,062,668

1,835,671

1,062,718

1,836,746

1,062,718

1,075

154,381

121,961

2,128,316

1,339,060

2,129,392

30 September 2023

30 June 2023

Taka in 000's

Taka in 000's

2,850,000

2,850,000

1,146,965

1,071,930

-

75,035

1,146,965

1,146,965

1,189,653

1,405,429

49,653

(215,776)

1,239,306

1,189,653

30 June 2023

Non-current Current

3,401,9141,741,452

  • 8,974,187
  • 163,174

3,401,91410,878,813

2023

2022

(July-September)

(July-September)

Taka in 000's

Taka in 000's

8,865,897

7,876,612

1,744,169

1,494,284

17,766

50,921

54,865

184,955

(1,261,153)

(1,236,126)

9,421,543

8,370,646

9,421,543

8,370,646

992

-

17,661

-

9,440,195

8,370,646

Page 9

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Renata Limited published this content on 21 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2023 11:22:32 UTC.