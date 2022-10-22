Renata : has declared 140% cash and 7% stock dividend respectively for the year ended June 30, 2022

Md. Jubayer Alam

Corporate Headquarters: Plot # 1, Milk Vita Road

Section-7, Mirpur, Dhaka-1216, Bangladesh.

Website: www.renata-ltd.com

PRICE SENSITIVE INFORMATION

This is to inform our valued Shareholders that, the Board of Directors in its 219th Meeting held on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 12.30 pm has decided, declared and recommended in regard to 49th Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of Renata Limited for the year ended June 30, 2022 as follows :

1. Recommended : a) Cash Dividend : @ 140% Dividend b) Stock Dividend : @ 7% 2021-22 2020-21 Taka Taka 2. Net Profit (in million) : 5,111 5,035 3. EPS : 47.68 46.97 4. Net Profit-Consolidated : 5,111 5,062 (in million) 5. EPS-Consolidated : 47.68 47.22 6. Net Asset Value (NAV) : 274.39 237.42 Per Share 7. Net Asset Value (NAV) : 274.39 239.86 Per Share-Consolidated 8. Net Operating Cash Flows : 28.07 39.45 Per Share (NOCFPS) 9. Net Operating Cash Flows : 28.07 40.30 Per Share (NOCFPS) -Consolidated

10. Date & Time of 49th AGM : Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 11.30 am

11. Venue of 49th AGM : Using Digital Platform 12. Record Date : Thursday, November 10, 2022 (The shareholders, whose names would appear as shareholders in the Register of Members on the Record Date, shall be entitled to receive the Dividend, if approved as above).

13. Discloses in regard to Recommendation of Bonus Shares (Stock Dividend):

a. Bonus shares has been recommended in view to utilize its retained amount as capital for manufacturing facility expansion.

b. Bonus shares is declared out of accumulated profit.

c. Bonus shares is not declared from capital reserve or revaluation reserve or any unrealized gain or out of profit earned prior to incorporation of the Company or through reducing paid up capital or through doing anything so that the post-dividend retained earnings become negative or a debit balance.

Dated: October 22, 2022

