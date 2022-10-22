Renata : has declared 140% cash and 7% stock dividend respectively for the year ended June 30, 2022

Md. Jubayer Alam
PRICE SENSITIVE INFORMATION
This is to inform our valued Shareholders that, the Board of Directors in its 219th Meeting held on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 12.30 pm has decided, declared and recommended in regard to 49th Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of Renata Limited for the year ended June 30, 2022 as follows :
|
1.
|
Recommended
|
: a) Cash Dividend : @ 140%
|
|
Dividend
|
|
b) Stock Dividend : @ 7%
|
|
|
|
2021-22
|
2020-21
|
|
|
|
Taka
|
Taka
|
2.
|
Net Profit (in million)
|
:
|
5,111
|
5,035
|
3.
|
EPS
|
:
|
47.68
|
46.97
|
4.
|
Net Profit-Consolidated
|
:
|
5,111
|
5,062
|
|
(in million)
|
|
|
|
5.
|
EPS-Consolidated
|
:
|
47.68
|
47.22
|
6.
|
Net Asset Value (NAV)
|
:
|
274.39
|
237.42
|
|
Per Share
|
|
|
|
7.
|
Net Asset Value (NAV)
|
:
|
274.39
|
239.86
|
|
Per Share-Consolidated
|
|
|
|
8.
|
Net Operating Cash Flows
|
:
|
28.07
|
39.45
|
|
Per Share (NOCFPS)
|
|
|
|
9.
|
Net Operating Cash Flows
|
:
|
28.07
|
40.30
|
|
Per Share (NOCFPS)
|
|
|
|
|
-Consolidated
|
|
|
10. Date & Time of 49th AGM : Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 11.30 am
|
11.
|
Venue of 49th AGM
|
: Using Digital Platform
|
|
|
|
12.
|
Record Date
|
: Thursday,
|
November
|
10,
|
2022
|
(The
|
|
|
shareholders, whose names would appear as
|
|
|
shareholders in the Register of
|
Members on
|
|
|
the Record
|
Date, shall
|
be
|
entitled
|
to
|
|
|
receive the Dividend, if approved as above).
13. Discloses in regard to Recommendation of Bonus Shares (Stock Dividend):
a. Bonus shares has been recommended in view to utilize its retained amount as capital for manufacturing facility expansion.
b. Bonus shares is declared out of accumulated profit.
c. Bonus shares is not declared from capital reserve or revaluation reserve or any unrealized gain or out of profit earned prior to incorporation of the Company or through reducing paid up capital or through doing anything so that the post-dividend retained earnings become negative or a debit balance.
Dated: October 22, 2022
Notes:
-
Shareholders bearing BOID are requested to update their respective BO Account with 12 digits e-TIN number through Depository Participants (broker house) and Shareholders bearing Folio Numbers are requested to submit their 12 digits e-TIN certificate to the Share Department of the Company by November 10, 2022.
-
Failure to provide e-TIN to Depository Participants or Company, Tax to be deducted @15% instead of 10% (individual) as per amended Income Tax Ordinance No. XXXVI of 1984 under Section 54.
-
Shareholders are requested to check and update their BOID's e-mail address, mobile number and Bank A/c details along with Routing Number to get Dividend online through BEFTN system.
-
In Compliance with the BSEC Notification No.BSEC/CMRRCD/2006-158/208/Admin/81 dated 20 June 2018, Annual Report 2020-2021 will be duly sent in soft form to the respective shareholders e-mail addresses available in their Beneficial Owner (BO) Accounts maintained with the DP. These will also be available in Company's website: www.renata-ltd.com
