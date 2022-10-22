Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bangladesh
  4. Dhaka Stock Exchange
  5. Renata Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RENATA   BD0457RENAT6

RENATA LIMITED

(RENATA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Dhaka Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-19
1303.20 BDT    0.00%
07:40aRenata : has declared 140% cash and 7% stock dividend respectively for the year ended June 30, 2022
PU
08/02Renata : Fifteenth Issue of our Bi-yearly HR Newsletter
PU
04/28Renata Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Renata : has declared 140% cash and 7% stock dividend respectively for the year ended June 30, 2022

10/22/2022 | 07:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Md. Jubayer Alam
Company Secretary
By order of the Board

Corporate Headquarters: Plot # 1, Milk Vita Road

Section-7, Mirpur, Dhaka-1216, Bangladesh.

Website: www.renata-ltd.com

PRICE SENSITIVE INFORMATION

This is to inform our valued Shareholders that, the Board of Directors in its 219th Meeting held on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 12.30 pm has decided, declared and recommended in regard to 49th Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of Renata Limited for the year ended June 30, 2022 as follows :

1.

Recommended

: a) Cash Dividend : @ 140%

Dividend

b) Stock Dividend : @ 7%

2021-22

2020-21

Taka

Taka

2.

Net Profit (in million)

:

5,111

5,035

3.

EPS

:

47.68

46.97

4.

Net Profit-Consolidated

:

5,111

5,062

(in million)

5.

EPS-Consolidated

:

47.68

47.22

6.

Net Asset Value (NAV)

:

274.39

237.42

Per Share

7.

Net Asset Value (NAV)

:

274.39

239.86

Per Share-Consolidated

8.

Net Operating Cash Flows

:

28.07

39.45

Per Share (NOCFPS)

9.

Net Operating Cash Flows

:

28.07

40.30

Per Share (NOCFPS)

-Consolidated

10. Date & Time of 49th AGM : Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 11.30 am

11.

Venue of 49th AGM

: Using Digital Platform

12.

Record Date

: Thursday,

November

10,

2022

(The

shareholders, whose names would appear as

shareholders in the Register of

Members on

the Record

Date, shall

be

entitled

to

receive the Dividend, if approved as above).

13. Discloses in regard to Recommendation of Bonus Shares (Stock Dividend):

a. Bonus shares has been recommended in view to utilize its retained amount as capital for manufacturing facility expansion.

b. Bonus shares is declared out of accumulated profit.

c. Bonus shares is not declared from capital reserve or revaluation reserve or any unrealized gain or out of profit earned prior to incorporation of the Company or through reducing paid up capital or through doing anything so that the post-dividend retained earnings become negative or a debit balance.

Dated: October 22, 2022

Notes:

  • Shareholders bearing BOID are requested to update their respective BO Account with 12 digits e-TIN number through Depository Participants (broker house) and Shareholders bearing Folio Numbers are requested to submit their 12 digits e-TIN certificate to the Share Department of the Company by November 10, 2022.
  • Failure to provide e-TIN to Depository Participants or Company, Tax to be deducted @15% instead of 10% (individual) as per amended Income Tax Ordinance No. XXXVI of 1984 under Section 54.
  • Shareholders are requested to check and update their BOID's e-mail address, mobile number and Bank A/c details along with Routing Number to get Dividend online through BEFTN system.
  • In Compliance with the BSEC Notification No.BSEC/CMRRCD/2006-158/208/Admin/81 dated 20 June 2018, Annual Report 2020-2021 will be duly sent in soft form to the respective shareholders e-mail addresses available in their Beneficial Owner (BO) Accounts maintained with the DP. These will also be available in Company's website: www.renata-ltd.com

Disclaimer

Renata Limited published this content on 22 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2022 11:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RENATA LIMITED
07:40aRenata : has declared 140% cash and 7% stock dividend respectively for the year ended June..
PU
08/02Renata : Fifteenth Issue of our Bi-yearly HR Newsletter
PU
04/28Renata Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Mar..
CI
04/27Renata : Financial Statements for the third quarter ended March 31, 2022
PU
04/24Renata : Quarterly Report 2021-22 (Third Quarter)
PU
03/23Renata : EGM 2022 Notice
PU
03/01Renata : Purchase of 560 decimals land at Rajendrapur, Gazipur
PU
03/01Renata : EGM 2022 Notice
PU
02/27Renata : Draft Scheme of Amalgamation
PU
02/24Renata : Unclaimed and Unsettled Dividend for the Year 2017-2018
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 32 422 M 324 M 324 M
Net income 2022 5 638 M 56,3 M 56,3 M
Net Debt 2022 2 399 M 23,9 M 23,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,8x
Yield 2022 1,13%
Capitalization 140 B 1 394 M 1 394 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,38x
EV / Sales 2023 3,74x
Nbr of Employees 8 957
Free-Float 15,2%
Chart RENATA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Renata Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1 303,20 BDT
Average target price 1 310,00 BDT
Spread / Average Target 0,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Syed S. Kaiser Kabir CEO, Managing Director & Director
Khokan Chandra Das General Manager-Finance
Sarwar Ali Chairman
Rakibul Mohammed Huq Head-Information Technology
Nehal Ahmed Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENATA LIMITED-0.67%1 394
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-1.38%443 569
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY19.13%323 791
ROCHE HOLDING AG-14.43%266 650
ABBVIE INC.8.61%260 016
PFIZER, INC.-23.88%252 275