PRICE SENSITIVE INFORMATION
This is to inform our valued Shareholders that, the Board of Directors in its 224th Meeting held on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 12.00 noon has decided, declared and recommended in regard to 50th Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of Renata Limited for the year ended June 30, 2023 as follows :
1.
Recommended Dividend
: Cash Dividend :@ 62.5%
2022-23
2021-22
Taka
Taka
2.
Net Profit (in million)
:
2,318
5,111
3.
EPS
:
20.21
44.56
4.
Net Profit-Consolidated
:
2,339
5,111
(in million)
5.
EPS-Consolidated
:
20.40
44.56
6.
Net Asset Value (NAV)
:
266.22
256.44
Per Share
7.
Net Asset Value (NAV)
:
266.87
256.43
Per Share-Consolidated
8.
Net Operating Cash Flows
:
17.75
26.24
Per Share (NOCFPS)
9.
Net Operating Cash Flows
:
18.18
26.24
Per Share (NOCFPS)
-Consolidated
10. Date & Time of 50th AGM : Saturday, December 09, 2023 at 11.30 am
11.
Venue of 50th AGM
: Using Digital Platform
12.
Record Date
: Sunday,
November 12,
2023
(The
shareholders, whose names would appear as
shareholders in the Register of
Members on
the Record
Date, shall be
entitled
to
receive the Dividend, if approved as above).
- The Board of Directors has decided to issue Redeemable, Cumulative, Non-Convertible and Non-Participative Preference Shares amounting up to BDT 3500 million to refinance the existing loans with preference shares subject to approval from the shareholders of the company in 50th Annual General Meeting and Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission.
- The Board of Directors has decided to issue Zero-Coupon Bond amounting (Issue price) up to BDT 5000 million to refinance the existing loans subject to the approval from Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission.
By order of the Board
Dated: October 21, 2023
Md. Jubayer Alam
Company Secretary
Notes:
- Shareholders bearing BOID are requested to update their respective BO Account with 12 digits e-TIN number through Depository Participants (broker house) and Shareholders bearing Folio Numbers are requested to submit their 12 digits e-TIN certificate to the Share Department of the Company by November 12, 2023.
- Failure to provide e-TIN to Depository Participants or Company, Tax to be deducted @15% instead of 10% (individual) as per amended Income Tax Ordinance No. XXXVI of 1984 under Section 54.
- Shareholders are requested to check and update their BOID's e-mail address, mobile number and Bank A/c details along with Routing Number to get Dividend online through BEFTN system.
- In Compliance with the BSEC Notification No.BSEC/CMRRCD/2006-158/208/Admin/81 dated 20 June 2018, Annual Report 2022-2023 will be duly sent in soft form to the respective shareholders e-mail addresses available in their Beneficial Owner (BO) Accounts maintained with the DP. These will also be available in Company's website: www.renata-ltd.com
