PRICE SENSITIVE INFORMATION

This is to inform our valued Shareholders that, the Board of Directors in its 224th Meeting held on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 12.00 noon has decided, declared and recommended in regard to 50th Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of Renata Limited for the year ended June 30, 2023 as follows :

1. Recommended Dividend : Cash Dividend :@ 62.5% 2022-23 2021-22 Taka Taka 2. Net Profit (in million) : 2,318 5,111 3. EPS : 20.21 44.56 4. Net Profit-Consolidated : 2,339 5,111 (in million) 5. EPS-Consolidated : 20.40 44.56 6. Net Asset Value (NAV) : 266.22 256.44 Per Share 7. Net Asset Value (NAV) : 266.87 256.43 Per Share-Consolidated 8. Net Operating Cash Flows : 17.75 26.24 Per Share (NOCFPS) 9. Net Operating Cash Flows : 18.18 26.24 Per Share (NOCFPS) -Consolidated

10. Date & Time of 50th AGM : Saturday, December 09, 2023 at 11.30 am

11. Venue of 50th AGM : Using Digital Platform 12. Record Date : Sunday, November 12, 2023 (The shareholders, whose names would appear as shareholders in the Register of Members on the Record Date, shall be entitled to receive the Dividend, if approved as above).

The Board of Directors has decided to issue Redeemable, Cumulative, Non-Convertible and Non-Participative Preference Shares amounting up to BDT 3500 million to refinance the existing loans with preference shares subject to approval from the shareholders of the company in 50th Annual General Meeting and Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission. The Board of Directors has decided to issue Zero-Coupon Bond amounting (Issue price) up to BDT 5000 million to refinance the existing loans subject to the approval from Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission.

