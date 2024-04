(Reuters) - French car manufacturer Renault on Wednesday announced that shipping group CMA CGM officially joined Flexis, its partnership with Volvo Group on electric vans.

CMA CGM, through its energy fund, acquired a 10% stake in Flexis and has confirmed its interest for a strategic investment of up to 120 million euros ($129 million) by 2026, Renault said in a statement.

The carmaker also announced the appointment of Philippe Divry as CEO of the new company.

In March, Renault and Volvo obtained regulatory approval to officially launch their joint venture.

