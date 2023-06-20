Advanced search
    RNO   FR0000131906

RENAULT

(RNO)
05:29:02 2023-06-20 am EDT
35.47 EUR   -3.82%
05:18aCarlos Ghosn files $1 billion suit in Lebanon against Nissan-lawsuit
RE
04:16aCarlos Ghosn files $1 billion suit in Lebanon against Nissan -judicial source
RE
12:33aNissan COO's Departure Could Accelerate Renault Alliance Deal
MT
Carlos Ghosn files $1 billion suit in Lebanon against Nissan-lawsuit

06/20/2023 | 05:18am EDT
BEIRUT, June 20 (Reuters) - Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn has sued the company for more than $1 billion in a lawsuit filed to Lebanon's public prosecutor last month, according to a copy of the lawsuit seen by Reuters.

The lawsuit accuses Nissan along with two other companies and 12 named individuals of crimes including defamation, slander and libel, and fabricating material evidence.

Ghosn, once a leading light of the global car industry, was arrested in Japan in late 2018 and charged with financial misconduct. He denied the charge and said his detention was part of a plot by Nissan executives to block a merger.

Ghosn fled to Lebanon, his childhood home, more than three years ago, saying he was escaping a "rigged" justice system in Japan.

A judicial source said a court session would take place on Sept. 18. (Reporting by Maya Gebeily, Laila Bassam, Tom Perry; Writing by Tala Ramadan and Tom Perry; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD -1.32% 537.1 Delayed Quote.30.18%
RENAULT -3.78% 35.47 Real-time Quote.17.92%
TOPIX INDEX -0.29% 2283.85 Delayed Quote.21.08%
Financials
Sales 2023 50 594 M 55 282 M 55 282 M
Net income 2023 2 320 M 2 535 M 2 535 M
Net cash 2023 2 334 M 2 551 M 2 551 M
P/E ratio 2023 4,05x
Yield 2023 3,16%
Capitalization 9 976 M 10 900 M 10 900 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,15x
EV / Sales 2024 0,09x
Nbr of Employees 105 812
Free-Float 63,7%
Chart RENAULT
Duration : Period :
Renault Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENAULT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 36,88 €
Average target price 49,28 €
Spread / Average Target 33,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luca de Meo Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Pieton Chief Finance Officer
Jean-Dominique Senard Chairman
Gilles Le Borgne Chief Technology Officer
Luc Julia Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENAULT17.92%10 900
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION24.30%215 274
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG23.03%88 304
VOLKSWAGEN AG9.93%79 973
BMW AG33.15%77 258
FORD MOTOR COMPANY23.99%57 691
