Carlos Ghosn files $1 billion suit in Lebanon against Nissan-lawsuit

BEIRUT, June 20 (Reuters) - Former Nissan
chairman Carlos Ghosn has sued the company for more than $1
billion in a lawsuit filed to Lebanon's public prosecutor last
month, according to a copy of the lawsuit seen by Reuters.
The lawsuit accuses Nissan along with two other companies
and 12 named individuals of crimes including defamation, slander
and libel, and fabricating material evidence.
Ghosn, once a leading light of the global car industry, was
arrested in Japan in late 2018 and charged with financial
misconduct. He denied the charge and said his detention was part
of a plot by Nissan executives to block a merger.
Ghosn fled to Lebanon, his childhood home, more than three
years ago, saying he was escaping a "rigged" justice system in
Japan.
A judicial source said a court session would take place on
Sept. 18.
