Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Renault
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RNO   FR0000131906

RENAULT

(RNO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/22 11:35:05 am EDT
23.21 EUR   -1.34%
01:49pFactbox-Companies count the cost of ditching Russia
RE
01:37pCarlos Ghosn says he 'smells something fishy' after French international arrest warrant
RE
12:44pRENAULT SA : RBC remains Neutral
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Carlos Ghosn says he 'smells something fishy' after French international arrest warrant

04/22/2022 | 01:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Fugitive former car executive Carlos Ghosn, gestures as he talks during an interview with Reuters in Beirut

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Fugitive former car executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday that he "smells something fishy" before the French elections, in response to an international warrant sought by a French magistrate, Lebanon's Al Jadeed TV reported.

The warrant is sought in connection with a case linked to a probe into suspect money flows between Renault and an Omani dealership.

(Reporting by Laila Bassam and Lilian Wagdy; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
All news about RENAULT
01:49pFactbox-Companies count the cost of ditching Russia
RE
01:37pCarlos Ghosn says he 'smells something fishy' after French international arrest warrant
RE
12:44pRENAULT SA : RBC remains Neutral
MD
12:18pCarlos Ghosn 'surprised' by French international arrest warrant
RE
12:01pPUMP / DUMP #28 : This week's gainers and losers
11:58aFrench authorities seek Carlos Ghosn, former auto executive turned fugitive
AQ
08:21aMARKETSCREENER’S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : April 22, 2022
07:23aRENAULT SA : Jefferies sticks Neutral
MD
06:10aRENAULT SA : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05:35aRENAULT SA : RBC reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RENAULT
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 43 426 M 46 811 M 46 811 M
Net income 2022 -583 M -628 M -628 M
Net Debt 2022 734 M 791 M 791 M
P/E ratio 2022 -10,6x
Yield 2022 2,43%
Capitalization 6 393 M 6 891 M 6 891 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,16x
EV / Sales 2023 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 160 000
Free-Float 53,7%
Chart RENAULT
Duration : Period :
Renault Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENAULT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 23,53 €
Average target price 36,84 €
Spread / Average Target 56,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luca de Meo Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Pieton Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jean-Dominique Senard Chairman
Luc Julia Chief Scientific Officer
Frédéric Vincent Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENAULT-22.98%6 942
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION6.86%241 430
VOLKSWAGEN AG-11.69%106 094
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-2.57%76 492
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-24.41%63 095
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-30.56%59 152