Carlos Ghosn says he 'smells something fishy' after French international arrest warrant
04/22/2022 | 01:37pm EDT
BEIRUT (Reuters) - Fugitive former car executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday that he "smells something fishy" before the French elections, in response to an international warrant sought by a French magistrate, Lebanon's Al Jadeed TV reported.
The warrant is sought in connection with a case linked to a probe into suspect money flows between Renault and an Omani dealership.
