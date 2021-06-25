Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Renault
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RNO   FR0000131906

RENAULT

(RNO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Chinese battery investment in France to create 1,000 jobs - politician

06/25/2021 | 01:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: President of the Hauts-de-France region Xavier Bertrand attends the MEDEF union summer forum

PARIS (Reuters) - An electric car battery plant planned by China's Envision AESC in northern France, billed as a boost to an auto industry in upheaval as some traditional jobs are lost, will create at least new 1,000 positions, a French politician said on Friday.

Carmakers globally are racing to keep ahead of rivals in producing cleaner vehicles, a technology shift that will prompt Germany's Volkswagen for example to build six battery cell plants of its own in Europe.

Xavier Bertrand, from the opposition Les Republicains party and who is running for re-election as head of France's Hauts-de-France region, confirmed Envision's investment in the French factory, AFP reported.

Bertrand was quoted by AFP as saying that the 1,000 jobs that will be created initially could reach 2,500 in the longer term.

Two sources close to the matter told Reuters this week that Renault had picked Envision to make batteries for its future electric vehicles, including the Renault 5 model.

One of the sources said the plant involved an investment of around two billion euros from Envision.

The investment and details on jobs were expected to be confirmed on Monday by President Emmanuel Macron, the sources said.

France is trying to push its own national champions to produce batteries for cars, though politicians have welcomed the Chinese investment.

ACC, a venture backed by Renault's rival Stellantis and Saft, a unit of TotalEnergies, will also have a battery plant in northern France.

A shift away from diesel engines in the auto industry is likely to spur job cuts in the coming years, or push carmakers to retrain workers and find new avenues for job creation, under pressure from politicians.

Loss-making Renault last year announced plans to cut 4,600 jobs in France as it trims costs, 10 years after Peugeot maker PSA, now part of Stellantis, went through a drastic restructuring.

The Douai battery factory will complement Renault's electric car hub known as "Renault ElectriCity" born from pooling three of its plants in northern France, Douai, Ruitz and Maubeuge. The hub aims to turn out 400,000 vehicles a year by 2025.

(Reporting by Jean-Stephane Brosse and Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Sarah White; Editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RENAULT -0.30% 35.26 Real-time Quote.-1.10%
STELLANTIS N.V. 0.41% 17.062 Delayed Quote.15.91%
TOTALENERGIES SE -0.79% 39.935 Real-time Quote.14.04%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -1.33% 215.95 Delayed Quote.43.58%
All news about RENAULT
01:56pChinese battery investment in France to create 1,000 jobs - politician
RE
10:45aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Facebook, Toshiba, Fedex, Nike, Microsoft...
08:59aSECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Flat to Higher Pre-Bell Friday
MT
05:08aSTMICROELECTRONICS N  : Renault Enter Chip Supply Agreement for Electric Vehicle..
MT
05:00aRENAULT  : Secures Power Semiconductors Supply from STMicroelectronics from 2026
MT
04:00aPRESS RELEASE : Renault Group and STMicroelectronics enter strategic cooperation..
DJ
04:00aRENAULT GROUP : Renault Group and STMicroelectronics enter strategic cooperation..
GL
03:26aRENAULT SA  : Barclays maintains a Sell rating
MD
02:31aRenault, STMicroelectronics Join Forces on Chip Supplies
DJ
01:17aMARKET CHATTER : Renault Taps China's Envision For Electric Vehicle Batteries
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 43 587 M 52 040 M 52 040 M
Net income 2020 -7 395 M -8 829 M -8 829 M
Net Debt 2020 2 536 M 3 027 M 3 027 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,26x
Yield 2020 0,05%
Capitalization 9 612 M 11 466 M 11 476 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,28x
EV / Sales 2021 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 179 565
Free-Float 61,0%
Chart RENAULT
Duration : Period :
Renault Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENAULT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 35,37 €
Average target price 43,74 €
Spread / Average Target 23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luca de Meo Chief Executive Officer
Clotilde Delbos Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jean-Dominique Senard Chairman
Pascale Sourisse Independent Director
Patrick Marie Charles Thomas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENAULT-1.10%11 466
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION23.78%247 769
VOLKSWAGEN AG43.58%154 085
DAIMLER AG36.44%100 628
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY44.19%87 214
BMW AG28.10%71 739