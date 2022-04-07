Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Renault
  News
  Summary
    RNO   FR0000131906

RENAULT

(RNO)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/07 08:23:53 am EDT
22.49 EUR   +1.65%
Exclusive-Renault CEO pushes on with electric split as Russia bill looms-sources
RE
04/06Russia's new car sales slump 63% year on year in March
RE
04/06Moody's Confirms Renault Rating on Positive Margins in 2021; Outlook Negative
MT
Exclusive-Renault CEO pushes on with electric split as Russia bill looms-sources

04/07/2022 | 08:08am EDT
FILE PHOTO: New version of Renault's small battery electric Zoe model car on show at a dealership, in Reading

PARIS (Reuters) - Renault chief Luca de Meo wants to press ahead with plans to create separate divisions for electric (EV) and combustion engine vehicles despite potentially costly uncertainty over its interests in Russia, three sources told Reuters.

Playing catch-up with rivals like Tesla and Volkswagen, the French automaker first outlined its strategy shift in February, days before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, saying its turnaround plan was ahead of schedule.

An internal assessment on progress will be made in three months, two of the sources said. The Renault group's top selling EVs are the Dacia Spring and the Renault Zoe - long a market leader but becoming an ageing model.

"Despite the Russian x-factor, Luca de Meo wants to move quickly on the creation of the two entities," one of the sources told Reuters.

Several working groups are actively working on the creation of two separate legal structures, codenamed "Ampere" for the electric and "Horse" for the thermal and hybrid assets, two of the three sources said.

Renault declined to comment.

The war in Ukraine has resulted in Western powers imposing extensive sanctions against Russia, leaving Renault, majority owner of Russia's biggest carmaker Avtovaz, faced with what de Meo has called a "very complex situation."

POTENTIAL COSTS

Renault in late March said it would cut its forecast for operating profit and cash flow and is considering a 2.3 billion euro ($2.4 billion) non-cash writedown to reflect the potential costs of suspending operations in Russia.

According to the three sources, Renault plans to make progress on the split between electric and conventional engines within the next three months. An internal assessment of the progress made is due in July, two of the sources said.

Talks with unions should start by the summer, the third source said.

The growing preference among investment managers for companies focused on low-carbon technology has helped Tesla become the world's highest-valued automaker, and led some investors and analysts to urge other carmakers to consider separating their combustion and electric businesses.

One of the sources said Renault is still pursuing a previously announced plan under which a "pure electric entity" could be based in France, while a separate one for combustion engine and hybrids could be based abroad and open to partnerships.

Several media outlets reported this week that management had told analysts that all options were open regarding the envisaged split, including a stock market listing of the electrical part.

Shares in Renault, which plans a capital markets day of briefings for analysts and investors in the autumn, have lost around 30% of their value since the start of the war.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaum; Writing by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Richard Lough and David Holmes)

By Gilles Guillaume


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RENAULT 1.67% 22.485 Real-time Quote.-27.58%
TESLA, INC. -4.17% 1045.76 Delayed Quote.-1.04%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.72% 151.06 Delayed Quote.-14.27%
Financials
Sales 2022 47 988 M 52 343 M 52 343 M
Net income 2022 -583 M -636 M -636 M
Net Debt 2022 354 M 386 M 386 M
P/E ratio 2022 -9,99x
Yield 2022 2,28%
Capitalization 6 011 M 6 557 M 6 557 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,13x
EV / Sales 2023 0,09x
Nbr of Employees 160 000
Free-Float 61,0%
Chart RENAULT
Renault Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends RENAULT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 22,12 €
Average target price 39,05 €
Spread / Average Target 76,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luca de Meo Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Pieton Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jean-Dominique Senard Chairman
Luc Julia Chief Scientific Officer
Frédéric Vincent Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENAULT-27.58%6 557
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION4.01%243 818
VOLKSWAGEN AG-14.27%102 975
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-7.93%72 618
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-25.90%61 850
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-32.63%57 394