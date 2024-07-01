New car registrations in France fell by 4.79% year-on-year in June, according to data released on Monday by the Automotive Platform (PFA).

A total of 181,712 passenger cars were registered in France last month, the PFA reported. June counted 20 working days this year, compared with 22 last year.

Over the first six months of the year, the market recorded an increase of 2.82% year-on-year, with 914,890 registrations.

New car registrations for the Stellantis Group, which includes the Peugeot, Citroën, DS and Opel brands, were down 13.16% year-on-year last month.

The Renault group (Renault, Dacia and Alpine brands) saw its registrations in France fall by 3.77% year-on-year in June.

(Written by Jean Terzian)