  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Renault SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RNO   FR0000131906

RENAULT SA

(RNO)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 06/08 11:37:00 am
34.475 EUR   -0.10%
12:30pRENAULT  : Group's statement - 8 June 2021
GL
10:20aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Apple, Nvidia, Biogen, Fastly, Tilray...
06:07aRENAULT  : Jean Le Cam, 4L passion
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

France's Renault charged with deception over dieselgate probe

06/08/2021 | 12:39pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of carmaker Renault is pictured at a dealership in France

PARIS (Reuters) -French carmaker Renault said on Tuesday French judicial authorities have charged the firm with deception over a diesel emissions probe launched in 2017.

Renault said the company has been ordered to make a 20 million euros ($24.36 million) deposit as part of the probe.

The company said, in addition, it will have to provide 60 million euros in bank guarantees to cover potential damages.

The car maker said it denies any wrongdoing.

"All Renault vehicles have always been approved in accordance with applicable laws and regulations", the group said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8211 euros)

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Christian Lowe)


© Reuters 2021
