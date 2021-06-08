France's Renault charged with deception over dieselgate probe

Renault said the company has been ordered to make a 20 million euros ($24.36 million) deposit as part of the probe.

The company said, in addition, it will have to provide 60 million euros in bank guarantees to cover potential damages.

The car maker said it denies any wrongdoing.

"All Renault vehicles have always been approved in accordance with applicable laws and regulations", the group said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8211 euros)

