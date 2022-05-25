Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Renault
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RNO   FR0000131906

RENAULT

(RNO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05/25 10:38:39 am EDT
24.47 EUR   +2.54%
10:14aFrench retailer Auchan does not plan to change its Russia strategy
RE
09:27aRENAULT CHAIRMAN : Not ruling out any mid-term options after Russia exit
RE
05:56aRenault receives partnership proposals for combustion engines unit -sources
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

French retailer Auchan does not plan to change its Russia strategy

05/25/2022 | 10:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo is on display outside an Auchan hypermarket in Moscow

(Reuters) - French retailer Auchan does not plan to change its strategy in Russia or the structure of its local operations, the Russian branch of the privately owned company told Reuters in emailed comments on Wednesday.

Auchan Russia was responding to a request for a comment after a local media report suggested it may cede control of its domestic operations to a third party.

Auchan, which has about 30,000 staff, 231 stores and an online business in Russia, is a rare example of a Western company continuing to operate in the country after Moscow sent thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

In late March, Auchan said it planned to maintain its presence in Russia, prompting Ukraine to call for a boycott of the chain as global names from McDonald's to Renault to Nike leave the country.

"The main mission of Auchan Retail Russia is to provide the population with quality products at affordable prices. As of now, Auchan does not plan any changes to its strategy or in the organisation of the company as a whole," Auchan Russia said in its emailed reply on Wednesday.

Before the Ukraine conflict started, Auchan was planning to spend more than 20 billion roubles ($340 million) on developing digital services in Russia by 2024 to boost online sales in the face of increased competition from rivals.

($1 = 58.7500 roubles)

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by David Clarke)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION -0.33% 243.66 Delayed Quote.-8.79%
NIKE, INC. -0.85% 106.48 Delayed Quote.-35.63%
RENAULT 2.45% 24.465 Real-time Quote.-21.89%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 3.91% 58.579 Delayed Quote.-21.84%
All news about RENAULT
10:14aFrench retailer Auchan does not plan to change its Russia strategy
RE
09:27aRENAULT CHAIRMAN : Not ruling out any mid-term options after Russia exit
RE
05:56aRenault receives partnership proposals for combustion engines unit -sources
RE
02:41aBritain's M&S pulls out of Russia and warns on outlook
RE
05/24Spain to spend 12.25 bln euros on microchip industry
RE
05/23RENAULT : Document
PU
05/23Starbucks to exit Russia after nearly 15 years
RE
05/23Russia's Avtovaz names ex-transport minister as CEO after Renault exit
RE
05/23RENAULT SA : Gets a Neutral rating from Bernstein
MD
05/20McDonald's Russia franchisees to have option of working under new brand -TASS
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RENAULT
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 46 452 M 49 841 M 49 841 M
Net income 2022 -636 M -683 M -683 M
Net Debt 2022 849 M 911 M 911 M
P/E ratio 2022 -9,70x
Yield 2022 1,72%
Capitalization 6 484 M 6 957 M 6 957 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,16x
EV / Sales 2023 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 160 000
Free-Float 53,7%
Chart RENAULT
Duration : Period :
Renault Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENAULT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 23,86 €
Average target price 35,70 €
Spread / Average Target 49,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luca de Meo Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Pieton Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jean-Dominique Senard Chairman
Luc Julia Chief Scientific Officer
Frédéric Vincent Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENAULT-21.89%6 957
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-2.64%222 515
VOLKSWAGEN AG-18.05%90 263
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-5.74%73 132
BMW AG-12.09%54 806
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-39.95%51 345