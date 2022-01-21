Log in
GEELY, RENAULT SAY THE VEHICLES WILL BE SOLD IN SOUTH KOREA AND…

01/21/2022 | 04:00am EST
GEELY, RENAULT SAY THE VEHICLES WILL BE SOLD IN SOUTH KOREA AND ALSO EXPORTED


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 45 556 M 51 602 M 51 602 M
Net income 2021 627 M 710 M 710 M
Net Debt 2021 2 301 M 2 606 M 2 606 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,3x
Yield 2021 0,06%
Capitalization 9 202 M 10 434 M 10 423 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,25x
EV / Sales 2022 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 170 158
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Luca de Meo Chief Executive Officer
Clotilde Delbos Chief Financial Officer, Deputy CEO & Executive VP
Jean-Dominique Senard Chairman
Luc Julia Chief Scientific Officer
Frédéric Vincent Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENAULT10.84%10 434
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION11.26%283 886
VOLKSWAGEN AG7.46%134 536
DAIMLER AG8.30%88 799
FORD MOTOR COMPANY4.24%86 519
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-6.79%79 344