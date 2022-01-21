GEELY, RENAULT SAY THE VEHICLES WILL BE SOLD IN SOUTH KOREA AND…

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Quality stocks
Yield stocks
ESG Stocks
Growth stocks
Momentum stocks
trend-following stocks
Investment themes
Water
Boats
Robotics
Biotechnology
Education
Luxury
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Water
Boats
Robotics
Biotechnology
Education
Luxury
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
Equities
France
Euronext Paris
Renault
News
Summary
RNO
FR0000131906
RENAULT
(RNO)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Euronext Paris -
01/21 04:12:40 am
32.945
EUR
-2.69%
04:10a
Geely, Renault formally agree on cooperation in South Korea
RE
04:00a
Geely, renault say they will begin production at the renault-sam…
RE
04:00a
Geely, renault say the vehicles will be sold in south korea and…
RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
GEELY, RENAULT SAY THE VEHICLES WILL BE SOLD IN SOUTH KOREA AND…
01/21/2022 | 04:00am EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
GEELY, RENAULT SAY THE VEHICLES WILL BE SOLD IN SOUTH KOREA AND ALSO EXPORTED
© Reuters 2022
All news about RENAULT
04:10a
Geely, Renault formally agree on cooperation in South Korea
RE
04:00a
Geely, renault say they will begin production at the renault-sam…
RE
04:00a
Geely, renault say the vehicles will be sold in south korea and…
RE
04:00a
Geely, renault say will jointly design and produce electric hybr…
RE
01/20
Changes To The UAE Arbitration Landscape
AQ
01/20
RENAULT
: Ventes mensuelles decembre 2021
PU
01/19
RENAULT SA
: Deutsche Bank sticks Neutral
MD
01/19
RENAULT SA
: Kepler Cheuvreux reiterates its Buy rating
MD
01/18
Sales of Hyundai Motor, Kia in Europe Surpass 1 Million in 2021
MT
01/18
RENAULT SA
: UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RENAULT
01/19
RENAULT SA
: Deutsche Bank sticks Neutral
MD
01/19
RENAULT SA
: Kepler Cheuvreux reiterates its Buy rating
MD
01/18
RENAULT SA
: UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
More recommendations
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2021
45 556 M
51 602 M
51 602 M
Net income 2021
627 M
710 M
710 M
Net Debt 2021
2 301 M
2 606 M
2 606 M
P/E ratio 2021
15,3x
Yield 2021
0,06%
Capitalization
9 202 M
10 434 M
10 423 M
EV / Sales 2021
0,25x
EV / Sales 2022
0,19x
Nbr of Employees
170 158
Free-Float
-
More Financials
Chart RENAULT
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENAULT
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
33,86 €
Average target price
43,89 €
Spread / Average Target
29,7%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luca de Meo
Chief Executive Officer
Clotilde Delbos
Chief Financial Officer, Deputy CEO & Executive VP
Jean-Dominique Senard
Chairman
Luc Julia
Chief Scientific Officer
Frédéric Vincent
Chief Information Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
RENAULT
10.84%
10 434
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
11.26%
283 886
VOLKSWAGEN AG
7.46%
134 536
DAIMLER AG
8.30%
88 799
FORD MOTOR COMPANY
4.24%
86 519
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
-6.79%
79 344
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Investment style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave