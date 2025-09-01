Renault Group has announced the arrival of Katrin Adt as head of the Dacia brand, replacing Denis Le Vot, who is leaving the car manufacturer. As a member of the group's leadership team, she will report to Chief Growth Officer Fabrice Cambolive.



Katrin Adt has nearly 26 years of experience in the automotive industry, with Daimler, and in particular Mercedes-Benz. A lawyer by training, she has held various positions of responsibility. Most recently, she was in charge of corporate auditing at Mercedes-Benz.



"With a career mainly focused on sales and retail, Katrin has led several key transformations, such as the transition of Smart to a 100% electric brand," the diamond-logoed group points out.