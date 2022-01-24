Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Renault
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RNO   FR0000131906

RENAULT

(RNO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Motor giants team up to drive forward with electric vehicles

01/24/2022 | 01:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RENAULT, Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors plan to triple their investment to jointly develop electric vehicles (EVs), two people with knowledge of the plan told Reuters.

As established automakers face pressure from new competitors and an expected shift in demand toward EVs, the French-Japanese alliance is seeking to deepen cooperation.

The three are expected to announce a plan on Thursday to invest more than €20bn (£19bn) over the next five years on EV development, the sources said.

By 2030, the alliance is expected to come up with more than 30 new battery EVs underpinned by five common platforms, they said.

That is in addition to €10bn the group has already spent on electrification, said the two people with knowledge of the plan.

Spokespeople for Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi did not immediately respond to requests for comment yesterday.

The Alliance to 2030 plan aims to show "intensified cooperation" among the automakers, highlighting a "shared vision on electrification and connected mobility," one source commented.

The five common platforms are expected to cover 90 per cent of EVs the companies are expected to develop and launch by 2030, the sources said.

The three-firm alliance has developed and partly deployed four common EV platforms. One underpins EVs such as Nissan's upcoming Ariya and Renault's Megane EV, and another supports affordable nofrills cars by Nissan and its China market partner Dongfeng, as well as for Renault's Dacia brand.

The other two are platforms for micro minis, called "kei cars" in Japan, and light commercial vehicles.

The move comes as a consequence of the push from several governments, businesses and other automotive stakeholders to commit for all new car sales to globally be net zero by 2040.

Reuters

(c) 2022 City A.M., source Newspaper

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD -2.01% 599.9 Delayed Quote.10.15%
RENAULT 1.59% 33.85 Real-time Quote.9.07%
All news about RENAULT
03:34aRENAULT SA : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
03:30aEUROPE : European stocks slip again with tech under pressure
RE
02:58aNissan-Mitsubishi-Renault JV to Invest $22.6 Billion on Vehicle Electrification over Fi..
MT
01:55aJapan Index Rebounds in Closing Trade; Nissan, Mitsubishi to Announce Electric Vehicle ..
MT
01:28aEXCLUSIVE : Renault, Nissan, Mitsubishi to unveil 2030 EV plan this week
RE
01:21aMotor giants team up to drive forward with electric vehicles
AQ
12:27aGeely Not Part of Hybrid Vehicle Tie-up with Renault in South Korea; Shares Fall 4%
MT
01/23Renault, Zhejiang Geely Partner To Produce Electric, Gasoline-fueled Cars In South Kore..
MT
01/23Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance to Invest Over $23 Billion in Electric Cars By 2030
MT
01/23Renault, Nissan Motor, Mitsubishi Motors to Triple Investment for EV Development , Reut..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RENAULT
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 45 556 M 51 560 M 51 560 M
Net income 2021 627 M 710 M 710 M
Net Debt 2021 2 301 M 2 604 M 2 604 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,0x
Yield 2021 0,06%
Capitalization 9 055 M 10 270 M 10 249 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,25x
EV / Sales 2022 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 170 158
Free-Float -
Chart RENAULT
Duration : Period :
Renault Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENAULT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 33,32 €
Average target price 43,89 €
Spread / Average Target 31,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luca de Meo Chief Executive Officer
Clotilde Delbos Chief Financial Officer, Deputy CEO & Executive VP
Jean-Dominique Senard Chairman
Luc Julia Chief Scientific Officer
Frédéric Vincent Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENAULT9.07%10 270
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION8.50%277 446
VOLKSWAGEN AG5.71%130 696
DAIMLER AG6.42%87 278
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-0.58%82 522
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-9.13%77 355