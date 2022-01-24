Motor giants team up to drive forward with electric vehicles

RENAULT , Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors plan to triple their investment to jointly develop electric vehicles (EVs), two people with knowledge of the plan told Reuters.

As established automakers face pressure from new competitors and an expected shift in demand toward EVs, the French-Japanese alliance is seeking to deepen cooperation.

The three are expected to announce a plan on Thursday to invest more than €20bn (£19bn) over the next five years on EV development, the sources said.

By 2030, the alliance is expected to come up with more than 30 new battery EVs underpinned by five common platforms, they said.

That is in addition to €10bn the group has already spent on electrification, said the two people with knowledge of the plan.

Spokespeople for Nissan , Renault and Mitsubishi did not immediately respond to requests for comment yesterday.

The Alliance to 2030 plan aims to show "intensified cooperation" among the automakers, highlighting a "shared vision on electrification and connected mobility," one source commented.

The five common platforms are expected to cover 90 per cent of EVs the companies are expected to develop and launch by 2030, the sources said.

The three-firm alliance has developed and partly deployed four common EV platforms. One underpins EVs such as Nissan's upcoming Ariya and Renault's Megane EV, and another supports affordable nofrills cars by Nissan and its China market partner Dongfeng, as well as for Renault's Dacia brand.

The other two are platforms for micro minis, called "kei cars" in Japan , and light commercial vehicles.

The move comes as a consequence of the push from several governments, businesses and other automotive stakeholders to commit for all new car sales to globally be net zero by 2040.

Reuters