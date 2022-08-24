Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Renault
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RNO   FR0000131906

RENAULT

(RNO)
  Report
2022-08-24
28.14 EUR   +0.91%
Motor racing - Split with Ricciardo is sad day for McLaren, says Brown

08/24/2022 | 01:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Italian Grand Prix

LONDON (Reuters) - The decision to split with Daniel Ricciardo at the end of the Formula One season is a sad day for McLaren but the partnership was just not working, team chief executive Zak Brown said on Wednesday.

The smiling Australian is one of Formula One's fan favourites and his arrival last year at McLaren, the former home of greats like Ayrton Senna and Lewis Hamilton, had promised much.

Brown said the eight-times grand prix winner, who led a one-two finish at Monza in Italy last season, had brought a lot of energy to the team and his positive outlook would be missed.

"Daniel's a wonderful person, and a great person to be around. We've had many laughs and we've sprayed champagne together. It's very personal," added the American.

"Today is a sad day that things didn't work out as we'd hoped they would.

"I'm going to look back with some very fond memories, some fun times together on and off the track. We're in a business...we need to focus on ultimate performance and we wish Daniel the best.

"There's absolutely no ill will between us. It's all very amicable and I think he too has had a very good time at McLaren."

Ricciardo joined from Renault as a proven race winner but struggled to match the performance of British team mate Lando Norris, a rising star popular within the team and on a long-term contract.

The Australian never felt fully comfortable in the car despite all his experience, especially in trying to push it to the limit.

Asked about a possible backlash from fans after the team discarded the driver with a year to run on his contract, principal Andreas Seidl emphasised the effort put in to make things work.

"We tried everything we could from both sides. Unfortunately we couldn't make it work which is obviously also my responsibility," he said.

Brown said discussions with Ricciardo had been going on throughout the season and the team had been very transparent.

"He's been around motor racing his entire life so he understands and is as disappointed as we are that it didn't work out," he said.

"He gets it and we hope he lands in a good race car next year and we see Daniel back to the form that we know he's very capable of."

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)

By Alan Baldwin


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 45 365 M 45 265 M 45 265 M
Net income 2022 -400 M -399 M -399 M
Net cash 2022 221 M 221 M 221 M
P/E ratio 2022 -20,0x
Yield 2022 0,23%
Capitalization 7 578 M 7 561 M 7 561 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,16x
EV / Sales 2023 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 160 000
Free-Float 57,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 27,89 €
Average target price 38,90 €
Spread / Average Target 39,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luca de Meo Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Pieton Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jean-Dominique Senard Chairman
Luc Julia Chief Scientific Officer
Frédéric Vincent Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENAULT-8.71%7 577
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.10%211 738
VOLKSWAGEN AG-19.99%84 166
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-26.24%61 590
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-16.05%60 690
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-34.23%56 222