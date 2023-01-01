Advanced search
New car sales drop by 7.8% in France in 2022
RE
2022Board of Russia's AvtoVAZ approves $585 million in 2023 investment programme - RIA agency
RE
Renault : Document AMF CP. 2022E877495
PU
New car sales drop by 7.8% in France in 2022

01/01/2023 | 03:39am EST
New car sales have bounced back since August following months of falls that were caused by a chip shortage and consumers' lack of appetite for big-ticket spending against a backdrop of soaring inflation.

PARIS (Reuters) - Sales of new cars in France dropped by 7.8% in 2022, data from industry body Plateforme de la filière automobile (PFA) showed on Sunday, even as a pick-up in the car market towards the end of the year helped soften the blow.

(Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Andrew Heavens)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 44 599 M 47 664 M 47 664 M
Net income 2022 -583 M -623 M -623 M
Net cash 2022 911 M 974 M 974 M
P/E ratio 2022 -16,3x
Yield 2022 0,34%
Capitalization 8 357 M 8 932 M 8 932 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,17x
EV / Sales 2023 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 160 000
Free-Float 63,7%
