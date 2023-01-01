New car sales drop by 7.8% in France in 2022

Financials EUR USD Sales 2022 44 599 M 47 664 M 47 664 M Net income 2022 -583 M -623 M -623 M Net cash 2022 911 M 974 M 974 M P/E ratio 2022 -16,3x Yield 2022 0,34% Capitalization 8 357 M 8 932 M 8 932 M EV / Sales 2022 0,17x EV / Sales 2023 0,14x Nbr of Employees 160 000 Free-Float 63,7% Chart RENAULT Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends RENAULT Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 19 Last Close Price 31,28 € Average target price 42,89 € Spread / Average Target 37,2% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Luca de Meo Chief Executive Officer Thierry Pieton Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President Jean-Dominique Senard Chairman Luc Julia Chief Scientific Officer Frédéric Vincent Chief Information Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) RENAULT 2.39% 8 932 TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -13.92% 187 424 VOLKSWAGEN AG -34.40% 72 220 MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG -9.16% 70 202 BMW AG -5.77% 57 264 GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -42.62% 47 792