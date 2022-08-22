Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Renault
  News
  Summary
    RNO   FR0000131906

RENAULT

(RNO)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-08-22 am EDT
28.02 EUR   -4.42%
Output at Renault, Stellantis French plants to resume normally after summer break
RE
06:11aIran and Russia save each other's car industries
AQ
06:09aDesign Patent Invalidated By Prior Trademark
AQ
Output at Renault, Stellantis French plants to resume normally after summer break

08/22/2022 | 11:39am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Stellantis logo

PARIS (Reuters) - Poduction at Renault and Stellantis car plants in France - which had closed for the annual summer break - will resume in a more normal manner than at the end of August 2021, when chip shortages led to a series of production halts, spokespersons for both companies said.

"We anticipate production to resume normally," a Renault spokeswoman said.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume, Dominique Vidalon, editing by GV De Clercq)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
RENAULT -4.42% 28.015 Real-time Quote.-4.04%
STELLANTIS N.V. -4.02% 13.858 Real-time Quote.-13.43%
STELLANTIS N.V. -4.44% 13.802 Delayed Quote.-13.44%
Financials
Sales 2022 45 455 M 45 638 M 45 638 M
Net income 2022 -400 M -402 M -402 M
Net cash 2022 153 M 154 M 154 M
P/E ratio 2022 -21,0x
Yield 2022 0,12%
Capitalization 7 965 M 7 997 M 7 997 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,17x
EV / Sales 2023 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 160 000
Free-Float 57,5%
Luca de Meo Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Pieton Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jean-Dominique Senard Chairman
Luc Julia Chief Scientific Officer
Frédéric Vincent Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENAULT-4.04%7 997
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.11%214 673
VOLKSWAGEN AG-17.87%87 462
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-23.54%63 841
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-14.06%62 396
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-32.29%57 885