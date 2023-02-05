Advanced search
    RNO   FR0000131906

RENAULT

(RNO)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:11 2023-02-03 am EST
39.01 EUR   -0.04%
04:36pRenault board backs plans to reshape alliance with Nissan - source
RE
04:13pRenault board votes in favour of agreement to restructure allian…
RE
02/03Renault : Document AMF CP. 2023E883213
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

RENAULT BOARD VOTES IN FAVOUR OF AGREEMENT TO RESTRUCTURE ALLIAN…

02/05/2023 | 04:13pm EST
RENAULT BOARD VOTES IN FAVOUR OF AGREEMENT TO RESTRUCTURE ALLIANCE WITH NISSAN - SOURCE


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on RENAULT
Financials
Sales 2022 45 274 M 49 130 M 49 130 M
Net income 2022 -501 M -543 M -543 M
Net cash 2022 921 M 1 000 M 1 000 M
P/E ratio 2022 -23,4x
Yield 2022 0,52%
Capitalization 10 403 M 11 289 M 11 289 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,21x
EV / Sales 2023 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 160 000
Free-Float 63,7%
Chart RENAULT
Renault Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends RENAULT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 39,01 €
Average target price 45,42 €
Spread / Average Target 16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luca de Meo Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Pieton Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jean-Dominique Senard Chairman
Luc Julia Chief Scientific Officer
Frédéric Vincent Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENAULT24.73%11 289
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION4.36%196 422
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG17.26%83 590
VOLKSWAGEN AG13.33%83 371
BMW AG17.03%67 735
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY22.27%57 361