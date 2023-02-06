Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Renault
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RNO   FR0000131906

RENAULT

(RNO)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05:36:15 2023-02-06 am EST
38.64 EUR   -0.95%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

RENAULT CEO: NOT PLANNING TO GET GEELY TO ENTER INTO THE AMPERE…

02/06/2023 | 04:57am EST
RENAULT CEO: NOT PLANNING TO GET GEELY TO ENTER INTO THE AMPERE PERIMETER


© Reuters 2023
All news about RENAULT
05:21aRenault, Nissan boards agree to equalize mutual stakes
AQ
04:57aRenault ceo: not planning to get geely to enter into the ampere…
RE
04:29aRenault ceo - the market will decide the value of carmaker's amp…
RE
04:22aFactbox: Renault, Nissan detail joint projects to revive alliance
RE
04:08aUpdate1 : Nissan, Renault formally agree to make cross-shareholdings equal
AQ
04:08aRENAULT SA : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
03:54aRenault ceo - new deal with nissan enables french carmaker to re…
RE
03:50aMitsubishi ceo - renault's ampere unit should be part of japanes…
RE
03:47aRENAULT SA : Bernstein remains its Buy rating
MD
03:36aNissan Plans to Take Up to 15% Stake in Renault's New EV Company
DJ
Analyst Recommendations on RENAULT
Financials
Sales 2022 45 274 M 49 130 M 49 130 M
Net income 2022 -501 M -543 M -543 M
Net cash 2022 921 M 1 000 M 1 000 M
P/E ratio 2022 -23,4x
Yield 2022 0,52%
Capitalization 10 403 M 11 289 M 11 289 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,21x
EV / Sales 2023 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 160 000
Free-Float 63,7%
Chart RENAULT
Duration : Period :
Renault Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENAULT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 39,01 €
Average target price 45,42 €
Spread / Average Target 16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luca de Meo Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Pieton Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jean-Dominique Senard Chairman
Luc Julia Chief Scientific Officer
Frédéric Vincent Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENAULT24.73%11 289
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION4.36%196 422
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG17.26%83 590
VOLKSWAGEN AG13.33%83 371
BMW AG17.03%67 735
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY22.27%57 361