RENAULT CEO: NOT PLANNING TO GET GEELY TO ENTER INTO THE AMPERE…

Financials EUR USD Sales 2022 45 274 M 49 130 M 49 130 M Net income 2022 -501 M -543 M -543 M Net cash 2022 921 M 1 000 M 1 000 M P/E ratio 2022 -23,4x Yield 2022 0,52% Capitalization 10 403 M 11 289 M 11 289 M EV / Sales 2022 0,21x EV / Sales 2023 0,17x Nbr of Employees 160 000 Free-Float 63,7% Chart RENAULT Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends RENAULT Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 18 Last Close Price 39,01 € Average target price 45,42 € Spread / Average Target 16,4% EPS Revisions Managers and Directors Luca de Meo Chief Executive Officer Thierry Pieton Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President Jean-Dominique Senard Chairman Luc Julia Chief Scientific Officer Frédéric Vincent Chief Information Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) RENAULT 24.73% 11 289 TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 4.36% 196 422 MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG 17.26% 83 590 VOLKSWAGEN AG 13.33% 83 371 BMW AG 17.03% 67 735 GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 22.27% 57 361