Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Renault
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RNO   FR0000131906

RENAULT

(RNO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:36 2022-10-20 am EDT
32.72 EUR   +2.14%
02:41aRenault cfo: we're pushing back on suppliers as hard as we can o…
RE
02:39aRenault cfo: we're going to be able to offset inflation effects…
RE
02:37aRenault cfo: pricing and productivity will still offset inflatio…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

RENAULT CFO: PRODUCT MIX WILL CONTINUE TO IMPROVE IN 4TH QUARTER…

10/21/2022 | 02:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RENAULT CFO: PRODUCT MIX WILL CONTINUE TO IMPROVE IN 4TH QUARTER AND NEXT YEAR


© Reuters 2022
All news about RENAULT
02:41aRenault cfo: we're pushing back on suppliers as hard as we can o…
RE
02:39aRenault cfo: we're going to be able to offset inflation effects…
RE
02:37aRenault cfo: pricing and productivity will still offset inflatio…
RE
02:36aRenault cfo: says we should see positive trend on working capita…
RE
02:34aRenault cfo: on dealer inventory, thinks should normalise at end…
RE
02:33aRenault cfo: will have to pass part of the financial costs rise…
RE
02:27aRenault cfo: we see intake improvement in september…
RE
02:25aRenault cfo: still expects a significant peak in raw material pr…
RE
02:23aRenault cfo: we have a strong q4 ahead…
RE
02:22aRenault cfo: q4 sales growth expectations similar to q3…
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RENAULT
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 44 685 M 43 929 M 43 929 M
Net income 2022 -514 M -505 M -505 M
Net cash 2022 272 M 267 M 267 M
P/E ratio 2022 -19,7x
Yield 2022 0,28%
Capitalization 8 892 M 8 742 M 8 742 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,19x
EV / Sales 2023 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 160 000
Free-Float 63,7%
Chart RENAULT
Duration : Period :
Renault Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENAULT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 32,72 €
Average target price 40,30 €
Spread / Average Target 23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luca de Meo Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Pieton Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jean-Dominique Senard Chairman
Luc Julia Chief Scientific Officer
Frédéric Vincent Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENAULT7.12%8 742
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-4.84%183 120
VOLKSWAGEN AG-26.82%74 926
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-15.67%60 148
BMW AG-12.39%49 181
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-42.64%49 034