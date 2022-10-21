Advanced search
Homepage
Equities
France
Euronext Paris
Renault
News
Summary
RNO
FR0000131906
RENAULT
(RNO)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Euronext Paris
11:36 2022-10-20 am EDT
32.72
EUR
+2.14%
02:41a
Renault cfo: we're pushing back on suppliers as hard as we can o…
RE
02:39a
Renault cfo: we're going to be able to offset inflation effects…
RE
02:37a
Renault cfo: pricing and productivity will still offset inflatio…
RE
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
RENAULT CFO: PRODUCT MIX WILL CONTINUE TO IMPROVE IN 4TH QUARTER…
10/21/2022 | 02:11am EDT
RENAULT CFO: PRODUCT MIX WILL CONTINUE TO IMPROVE IN 4TH QUARTER AND NEXT YEAR
© Reuters 2022
All news about RENAULT
02:41a
Renault cfo: we're pushing back on suppliers as hard as we can o…
RE
02:39a
Renault cfo: we're going to be able to offset inflation effects…
RE
02:37a
Renault cfo: pricing and productivity will still offset inflatio…
RE
02:36a
Renault cfo: says we should see positive trend on working capita…
RE
02:34a
Renault cfo: on dealer inventory, thinks should normalise at end…
RE
02:33a
Renault cfo: will have to pass part of the financial costs rise…
RE
02:27a
Renault cfo: we see intake improvement in september…
RE
02:25a
Renault cfo: still expects a significant peak in raw material pr…
RE
02:23a
Renault cfo: we have a strong q4 ahead…
RE
02:22a
Renault cfo: q4 sales growth expectations similar to q3…
RE
Analyst Recommendations on RENAULT
10/20
RENAULT SA : Credit Suisse sticks Neutral
MD
10/19
RENAULT SA : RBC sticks Neutral
MD
10/18
RENAULT SA : Bernstein remains Neutral
MD
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2022
44 685 M
43 929 M
43 929 M
Net income 2022
-514 M
-505 M
-505 M
Net cash 2022
272 M
267 M
267 M
P/E ratio 2022
-19,7x
Yield 2022
0,28%
Capitalization
8 892 M
8 742 M
8 742 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,19x
EV / Sales 2023
0,15x
Nbr of Employees
160 000
Free-Float
63,7%
Chart RENAULT
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends RENAULT
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
21
Last Close Price
32,72 €
Average target price
40,30 €
Spread / Average Target
23,2%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers and Directors
Luca de Meo
Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Pieton
Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jean-Dominique Senard
Chairman
Luc Julia
Chief Scientific Officer
Frédéric Vincent
Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
RENAULT
7.12%
8 742
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
-4.84%
183 120
VOLKSWAGEN AG
-26.82%
74 926
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
-15.67%
60 148
BMW AG
-12.39%
49 181
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
-42.64%
49 034
