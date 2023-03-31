Advanced search
    RNO   FR0000131906

RENAULT

(RNO)
  Report
05:33:26 2023-03-31
37.50 EUR   -0.21%
04:08aBattery-as-a-service Model Moves Up The Grid
AQ
RENAULT GROUP: CONDITIONS FOR HOLDING THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF MAY 11th, 2023 AND AVAILABILITY OF THE MEETING DOCUMENTS

03/31/2023
CONDITIONS FOR HOLDING THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF MAY 11th, 2023

AND AVAILABILITY OF THE MEETING DOCUMENTS

Boulogne-Billancourt, March 31, 2023.

The Combined General Meeting of Renault S.A. will be held at 3.00 p.m. on Thursday May 11, 2023, at La Seine Musicale Île Seguin – 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt.

Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the section dedicated to the Annual General Meeting on the Renault Group website (www.renaultgroup.com) for the latest information concerning the Annual General Meeting.

Conditions to participate in the Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting will be broadcast on live video and in full on the Company’s website (https://www.renaultgroup.com/en/) on Thursday May 11, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. (Paris time) unless technical reasons make it impossible or seriously disrupt the broadcast. It will also be available in replay on the website after the Annual General Meeting.

In order to encourage participation at this privileged moment of exchange with the Company’s management, shareholders will have the possibility, in addition to the legal provision of “written questions”, to ask their questions on a dedicated page of the Company’s website from Thursday May 4, 2023 until Thursday May 11, 2023, including during the meeting; These questions, which may be combined by theme depending on their number, will be answered during the Annual General Meeting (within the time limit).

Availability of the preparatory documents for the Annual General Meeting

The preliminary notice of meeting was published in the French Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires (BALO) N°24 of February 24, 2023, and the notice of meeting was published in the French Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires (BALO) N°39 of March 31, 2023. These notices are available on to section dedicated to the General Meeting on the Company’s website. All updated information on the agenda, the draft resolutions and the formalities for participating and voting at the Meeting are set out in the notice of meeting.

Shareholders holding their shares in registered form will receive their convening documentation by post, or by email for those who have opted for e-notice. All shareholders and holders of units in the corporate mutual funds (FCPE) can now consult the convening documentation on the Company's website. Shareholders holding their shares in bearer form are invited to contact their banking or financial intermediary for voting details.

The information and documents listed under Articles L.225-115 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code are available to shareholders as from the convening date of the Annual General Meeting, in accordance with the applicable regulatory provisions:

  • Thus any shareholder may, up to and including the fifth day before the Meeting, ask the Company to send him/her these documents free of charge. For bearer shareholders, exercising this right is subject to the submission of a certificate of participation in the bearer share accounts kept by the authorised intermediary;
  • Any shareholder may also consult these documents at the Company’s registered office situated at 122-122bis avenue du Général Leclerc – 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt, during the two weeks preceding the date of the Meeting.

The documents listed under Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code are available and downloadable on the Company’s website (https://www.renaultgroup.com/en/finance-2/general-meeting/).

Shareholders are also encouraged to favour the transmission of all their requests and documents through digital means.

For further information, shareholders may contact the Investor Relations Department – Phone: 0 800 650 650 (calls from France) or +33 (0)1 76 84 59 99 (calls from abroad) – Email: communication.actionnaires@renault.com.

About Renault Group
Renault Group Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. Strengthened by its alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors, and its unique expertise in electrification, Renault Group comprises 4 complementary brands - Renault, Dacia, Alpine and Mobilize - offering sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in more than 130 countries, the Group has sold 2.1 million vehicles in 2022. It employs nearly 111,000 people who embody its Purpose every day, so that mobility brings people closer. Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, Renault Group is committed to an ambitious
transformation that will generate value. This is centred on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, the Group’s ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040. www.renaultgroup.com

 

RENAULT GROUP
MEDIA RELATIONS		  

Frederic Texier
+33 6 10 78 49 20
frederic.texier@renault.com

 

 

Rie Yamane
+33 6 03 16 35 20
rie.yamane@renault.com

 		  


RENAULT GROUP INVESTOR RELATIONS Philippine de Schonen
+33 6 13 45 68 39
philippine.de-schonen@renault.com

 

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2023 49 180 M 53 631 M 53 631 M
Net income 2023 2 616 M 2 852 M 2 852 M
Net cash 2023 3 127 M 3 410 M 3 410 M
P/E ratio 2023 4,00x
Yield 2023 2,93%
Capitalization 10 165 M 11 085 M 11 085 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,14x
EV / Sales 2024 0,09x
Nbr of Employees 105 812
Free-Float 63,7%
Chart RENAULT
Duration : Period :
Renault Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENAULT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 37,58 €
Average target price 49,39 €
Spread / Average Target 31,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luca de Meo Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Pieton Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jean-Dominique Senard Chairman
Luc Julia Chief Scientific Officer
Frédéric Vincent Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENAULT20.16%11 085
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION1.63%188 276
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG15.49%82 729
VOLKSWAGEN AG7.10%78 961
BMW AG20.75%70 364
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY6.12%50 193
