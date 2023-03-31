RENAULT GROUP: CONDITIONS FOR HOLDING THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF MAY 11th, 2023 AND AVAILABILITY OF THE MEETING DOCUMENTS

CONDITIONS FOR HOLDING THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF MAY 11th, 2023

AND AVAILABILITY OF THE MEETING DOCUMENTS

Boulogne-Billancourt, March 31, 2023.

The Combined General Meeting of Renault S.A. will be held at 3.00 p.m. on Thursday May 11, 2023, at La Seine Musicale Île Seguin – 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt.

Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the section dedicated to the Annual General Meeting on the Renault Group website (www.renaultgroup.com) for the latest information concerning the Annual General Meeting.

Conditions to participate in the Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting will be broadcast on live video and in full on the Company’s website (https://www.renaultgroup.com/en/) on Thursday May 11, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. (Paris time) unless technical reasons make it impossible or seriously disrupt the broadcast. It will also be available in replay on the website after the Annual General Meeting.

In order to encourage participation at this privileged moment of exchange with the Company’s management, shareholders will have the possibility, in addition to the legal provision of “written questions”, to ask their questions on a dedicated page of the Company’s website from Thursday May 4, 2023 until Thursday May 11, 2023, including during the meeting; These questions, which may be combined by theme depending on their number, will be answered during the Annual General Meeting (within the time limit).

Availability of the preparatory documents for the Annual General Meeting

The preliminary notice of meeting was published in the French Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires (BALO) N°24 of February 24, 2023, and the notice of meeting was published in the French Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires (BALO) N°39 of March 31, 2023. These notices are available on to section dedicated to the General Meeting on the Company’s website. All updated information on the agenda, the draft resolutions and the formalities for participating and voting at the Meeting are set out in the notice of meeting.

Shareholders holding their shares in registered form will receive their convening documentation by post, or by email for those who have opted for e-notice. All shareholders and holders of units in the corporate mutual funds (FCPE) can now consult the convening documentation on the Company's website. Shareholders holding their shares in bearer form are invited to contact their banking or financial intermediary for voting details.

The information and documents listed under Articles L.225-115 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code are available to shareholders as from the convening date of the Annual General Meeting, in accordance with the applicable regulatory provisions:

Thus any shareholder may, up to and including the fifth day before the Meeting, ask the Company to send him/her these documents free of charge. For bearer shareholders, exercising this right is subject to the submission of a certificate of participation in the bearer share accounts kept by the authorised intermediary;

Any shareholder may also consult these documents at the Company’s registered office situated at 122-122bis avenue du Général Leclerc – 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt, during the two weeks preceding the date of the Meeting.

The documents listed under Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code are available and downloadable on the Company’s website (https://www.renaultgroup.com/en/finance-2/general-meeting/).

Shareholders are also encouraged to favour the transmission of all their requests and documents through digital means.

For further information, shareholders may contact the Investor Relations Department – Phone: 0 800 650 650 (calls from France) or +33 (0)1 76 84 59 99 (calls from abroad) – Email: communication.actionnaires@renault.com.

