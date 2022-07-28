Log in
    RNO   FR0000131906

RENAULT

(RNO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03:49 2022-07-28 am EDT
26.84 EUR   +2.19%
03:32aRENAULT GROUP : Nissan contribution to Renault's Q2 2022 earnings
GL
07/27Shares of Mitsubishi Motors surge after big Q1 earnings jump
RE
07/27THE GREAT ESCAPE : The Odyssey of Renault in Russia
AQ
RENAULT GROUP: Nissan contribution to Renault's Q2 2022 earnings

07/28/2022 | 03:32am EDT
July 28th, 2022

 

 

Nissan contributes €276 million for second quarter 2022 to Renault Group’s earnings

 

 

 

Nissan released today its results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022/2023 (April 1st, 2022 to March 31st, 2023).

 

Nissan’s results, published in Japanese accounting standards, for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022/2023 (April 1st to June 30th, 2022), after IFRS restatements, will have a positive contribution to Renault Group’s second quarter 2022 net income estimated at €276 million (1).

 

(1) based on an average exchange rate of 138.1 yen/euro for the period under review.

 

 


 

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 45 152 M 45 746 M 45 746 M
Net income 2022 -763 M -773 M -773 M
Net Debt 2022 729 M 738 M 738 M
P/E ratio 2022 -8,79x
Yield 2022 0,82%
Capitalization 7 136 M 7 230 M 7 230 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,17x
EV / Sales 2023 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 160 000
Free-Float 53,7%
Renault Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends RENAULT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 26,26 €
Average target price 35,85 €
Spread / Average Target 36,5%
Managers and Directors
Luca de Meo Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Pieton Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jean-Dominique Senard Chairman
Luc Julia Chief Scientific Officer
Frédéric Vincent Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENAULT-14.03%7 230
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.87%217 526
VOLKSWAGEN AG-26.30%81 874
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-16.78%58 795
BMW AG-13.46%50 516
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-36.49%50 408