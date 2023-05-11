Advanced search
    RNO   FR0000131906

RENAULT

(RNO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04:02:01 2023-05-11 am EDT
33.67 EUR   +1.94%
RENAULT GROUP: Nissan's contribution to Renault Group's Q1-2023 earnings

05/11/2023 | 03:33am EDT
May 11th, 2023

 

 

Nissan contributes €311 million to Renault Group’s first quarter 2023 earnings

 

 

 

Nissan released today its results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022/2023 (April 1st, 2022 to March 31st, 2023).

 

Nissan’s results, published in Japanese accounting standards, for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022/2023 (January 1st to March 31st, 2023), after IFRS restatements, will have a positive contribution to Renault Group’s first quarter 2023 net income estimated at €311 million (1).

 

 

(1) based on an average exchange rate of 142,0 yen/euro for the period under review.

 

 


Attachment


Financials
Sales 2023 50 448 M 55 377 M 55 377 M
Net income 2023 2 203 M 2 418 M 2 418 M
Net cash 2023 2 327 M 2 554 M 2 554 M
P/E ratio 2023 3,89x
Yield 2023 3,39%
Capitalization 8 933 M 9 806 M 9 806 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,13x
EV / Sales 2024 0,07x
Nbr of Employees 105 812
Free-Float 63,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 33,03 €
Average target price 48,61 €
Spread / Average Target 47,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luca de Meo Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Pieton Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jean-Dominique Senard Chairman
Luc Julia Chief Scientific Officer
Frédéric Vincent Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENAULT5.60%9 806
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION6.57%194 688
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG10.20%79 457
VOLKSWAGEN AG8.81%78 622
BMW AG30.39%76 230
FORD MOTOR COMPANY2.24%47 569
