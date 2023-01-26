Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Renault
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RNO   FR0000131906

RENAULT

(RNO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:02 2023-01-26 am EST
37.83 EUR   +1.52%
03:20pRenault offers workers 7.5% salary budget raise in 2023 -sources
RE
03:06pRenault salary budget increase represents net increase of 110 eu…
RE
03:06pRenault proposes increasing salary budget by 7.5% in 2023 -sourc…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

RENAULT PROPOSES INCREASING SALARY BUDGET BY 7.5% IN 2023 -SOURC…

01/26/2023 | 03:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RENAULT PROPOSES INCREASING SALARY BUDGET BY 7.5% IN 2023 -SOURCES


© Reuters 2023
All news about RENAULT
03:20pRenault offers workers 7.5% salary budget raise in 2023 -sources
RE
03:06pRenault salary budget increase represents net increase of 110 eu…
RE
03:06pRenault proposes increasing salary budget by 7.5% in 2023 -sourc…
RE
12:40pFor automakers, the EV surge is everything everywhere all at once
RE
12:30pErratum : Renault: Half-year report on the liquidity contract
GL
10:46aRenault, Nissan aim for deal by Feb 6 - source
RE
09:43aRenault : Document AMF CP. 2023E881872
PU
06:24aRenault's JV With Nissan To Start Work On Five Projects
MT
06:09aExclusive-Renault, Nissan aim to announce deal on reshaped alliance on Feb 6 -sources
RE
02:16aTruck maker Volvo warns of lingering supply strains
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RENAULT
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 45 266 M 49 123 M 49 123 M
Net income 2022 -546 M -593 M -593 M
Net cash 2022 921 M 1 000 M 1 000 M
P/E ratio 2022 -20,2x
Yield 2022 0,51%
Capitalization 10 088 M 10 948 M 10 948 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,20x
EV / Sales 2023 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 160 000
Free-Float 63,7%
Chart RENAULT
Duration : Period :
Renault Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENAULT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 37,27 €
Average target price 44,03 €
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luca de Meo Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Pieton Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jean-Dominique Senard Chairman
Luc Julia Chief Scientific Officer
Frédéric Vincent Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENAULT19.15%10 824
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION5.10%199 795
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG10.10%78 772
VOLKSWAGEN AG6.60%78 721
BMW AG10.09%64 027
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY7.97%51 600