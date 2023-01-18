Boulogne-Billancourt, January 18th, 2023

RELEASE



RENAULT SA: DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES FROM JANUARY 11th TO JANUARY 17th, 2023

Pursuant to applicable law on share buyback, Renault S.A. declares the following buyback of its own shares from January 11th to January 17th, 2023.

Aggregated information (by date and by market)

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares Market (MIC code) RENAULT 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 11-Jan-23 FR0000131906 154,535 37.0920 XPAR RENAULT 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 11-Jan-23 FR0000131906 68,565 37.0442 DXE RENAULT 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 11-Jan-23 FR0000131906 6,902 37.0405 TQE RENAULT 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 11-Jan-23 FR0000131906 9,998 37.0224 AQE RENAULT 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 12-Jan-23 FR0000131906 230,168 37.5979 XPAR RENAULT 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 12-Jan-23 FR0000131906 75,617 37.7068 DXE RENAULT 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 12-Jan-23 FR0000131906 9,361 37.6967 TQE RENAULT 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 12-Jan-23 FR0000131906 9,354 37.6960 AQE RENAULT 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 13-Jan-23 FR0000131906 314,965 36.6079 XPAR RENAULT 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 13-Jan-23 FR0000131906 76,020 36.6000 DXE RENAULT 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 13-Jan-23 FR0000131906 5,126 36.2643 TQE RENAULT 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 13-Jan-23 FR0000131906 6,389 36.2519 AQE RENAULT 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 16-Jan-23 FR0000131906 172,553 37.0492 XPAR RENAULT 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 16-Jan-23 FR0000131906 45,774 36.9302 DXE RENAULT 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 16-Jan-23 FR0000131906 6,493 36.7970 TQE RENAULT 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 16-Jan-23 FR0000131906 10,180 36.8664 AQE RENAULT 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 17-Jan-23 FR0000131906 170,000 37.6536 XPAR RENAULT 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 17-Jan-23 FR0000131906 30,000 37.3347 DXE TOTAL 1,402,000 37.1306

Detailed information

The detailed reporting of these share buybacks, which is very extensive, is available on Renault’s website (www.renaultgroup.com) in the “Finance / Regulated Information / Share buyback program / Year 2023” section.

