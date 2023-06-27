RENAULT SA : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
Today at 05:38 am
Share
JP Morgan is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is unchanged and still at EUR 64.
Share
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|Real-time Euronext Paris - 05:47:15 2023-06-27 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|35.77 EUR
|+0.36%
|+0.82%
|+14.42%
|11:40am
|Renault Plans EV Unit Free Float of Over 10% in IPO, CEO Says
|MT
|11:38am
|RENAULT SA : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
|MD
|
Renault Plans EV Unit Free Float of Over 10% in IPO, CEO Says
MT
|MT
|
RENAULT SA : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
|MD
|
Renault CEO says free float of future electric unit will be less than 10%
RE
|RE
|
RENAULT SA : UBS gives a Neutral rating
MD
|MD
|
RENAULT SA : Goldman Sachs sticks Neutral
MD
|MD
|
Nissan shareholders support board at first AGM since striking alliance deal
RE
|RE
|
CAC 40 Index Breaks Red Streak as French Recovery and Resilience Plan Gets EU Backing
MT
|MT
|
Half of Alpine's sales will be generated outside Europe by 2030-CEO
RE
|RE
|
RENAULT SA : Business Update Call
FA
|FA
|
Renault's Alpine Racing Receives EUR200 Million Investment
MT
|MT
|
ALPINE (RENAULT) VISE UN CHIFFRE D'AFFAIRES SUPÉRIEUR À EUR8 MDS D'EUROS EN 2030 ET L'ÉQUILIBRE FINANCIER EN 2026
RE
|RE
|
Nissan investigates claims CEO put deputy under surveillance
RE
|RE
|
French Bourse Retreat Continues While Business Climate Stabilizes in June
MT
|MT
|
Renault Korea Motors in Discussions with South Korean Government to Manufacture EVs at Busan Plant
MT
|MT
|
Renault's South Korean Unit Plans to Build EV Manufacturing Facility in Busan
MT
|MT
|
Renault Korea to manufacture EVs in city of Busan: city government
RE
|RE
|
Factbox-Companies invest in EV battery factories in Europe
RE
|RE
|
Avtovaz Finalizes Purchase of UniCredit, Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi's Russian Finance Unit
MT
|MT
|
EU electric vehicle sales jump 71% helped by subsidies
RE
|RE
|
Avtovaz completes deal to buy Renault-Nissan's Russian finance business
RE
|RE
|
Japan Shares Rally as Manufacturers Remain Upbeat; Former Nissan Chairman Takes Carmaker to Court
MT
|MT
|
Europe New Car Sales Rose 18.5% in May, Electric Vehicles Take Larger Share
DJ
|DJ
|
Graphite producers doing deals with automakers and battery groups
RE
|RE
|
Auto firms race to secure non-Chinese graphite for EVs as shortages loom
RE
|RE
|
Former Chairman Sues Nissan for 'Deep Damages' After Dismissal in 2018
MT
|MT
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|2023-06-27
|35.77 €
|+0.36%
|207 308
|2023-06-26
|35.64 €
|-0.10%
|818,080
|2023-06-23
|35.67 €
|+0.72%
|1,022,205
|2023-06-22
|35.42 €
|-1.05%
|1,270,255
|2023-06-21
|35.79 €
|+0.83%
|1,698,541
|2023-06-20
|35.50 €
|-3.76%
|1,614,748
Real-time Euronext Paris - 05:43:11 2023-06-27 am EDTMore quotes
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+14.31%
|10 518 M $
|+18.25%
|9 796 M $
|+9.47%
|9 293 M $
|-17.54%
|11 881 M $
|+2.33%
|8 452 M $
|+29.49%
|14 100 M $
|+30.42%
|14 627 M $
|+35.22%
|5 932 M $
|+5.95%
|5 263 M $
|-5.98%
|4 937 M $