RENAULT SA : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
October 05, 2023 at 05:34 pm EDT
Share
JP Morgan analyst Jose Asumendi maintains his Buy rating on the stock. The target price remains set at EUR 64.
Share
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|
Real-time
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|35.07 EUR
|-1.53%
|-9.66%
|+12.13%
|07:32am
|Renault sets Nov. 15 date for first investor day for EV unit Ampere
|RE
|Oct. 04
|Russian car sales jump in September as Chinese brands expand market share
|RE
|Renault sets Nov. 15 date for first investor day for EV unit Ampere
|RE
|Russian car sales jump in September as Chinese brands expand market share
|RE
|Shares in Nissan shareholder Renault jolted by yen swings
|MR
|France reluctant to delay Brexit tariffs on UK-EU electric cars - sources
|RE
|France's Planisware IPO targets price range of 16 to 18 euros per share
|RE
|Turkey says "neutralised" many militants in north Iraq air strikes
|RE
|Renault SA Appoints Anne-Helene Andersen as Chief Financial Officer of Renault Brand
|CI
|Russian car production doubles year-on-year in August
|RE
|Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Partnership to Adopt Project-driven Cooperation
|MT
|Renault says alliance with Nissan, Mitsubishi becoming more agile
|RE
|Renault, Nissan, Mitsubishi alliance evolving towards more agile organisation
|RE
|Renault Group, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. and Mitsubishi Motors Corporation Announces New Chapter of Their Alliance
|CI
|Circles: Tesla and BMW also targeted by EU state aid investigation into China
|DP
|Mercedes, BMW Stand to Lose Most in China EV Battle
|MT
|Nissan says all new models coming to Europe will be fully electric
|RE
|France wants to make e-car leasing possible from 100 euros per month
|DP
|European Equities Close Lower in Monday Trading; ECB's Lagarde Expects Euro Area Economy to Pick Up
|MT
|RENAULT SA : Bernstein reiterates its Buy rating
|MD
|Nissan says all new models coming to Europe will be fully electric
|RE
|EU ministers agree watered-down position on vehicle emissions
|RE
|France's Renault to Continue Combustion Engine Investments in Brazil
|MT
|European Automakers Urge EU, UK to Delay Post-Brexit Rule on Electric Vehicles Amid Competition
|MT
|EU car group calls for urgent action on post-Brexit trade rules
|RE
|Renault to maintain mixed ethanol combustion engines in Brazil
|RE
|French Bourse Closes in Red Amid Inflation Concerns, Back-to-Back Rate Decisions
|MT
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+12.13%
|10 125 M $
|+39.33%
|11 487 M $
|+60.20%
|1 185 M $
|-11.60%
|4 015 M $
|+42.90%
|225 B $
|-0.15%
|3 922 M $
|+8.45%
|2 025 M $
|+186.80%
|607 M $
|+32.05%
|17 680 M $
|-.--%
|56 M $