Renault: +16% PC+LCV registrations in France in 2023

January 03, 2024 at 08:09 am EST

Renault claims to have outperformed the French automotive market in 2023, topping the PC + LCV (passenger cars and light commercial vehicles) sales charts with 390,484 registrations, an increase of 16%.



The diamond-shaped brand takes over the lead in the PC market with 277,914 registrations (+18%), for a market share of 15.7% (+0.2 points), and consolidates its position as LCV market leader with 112,570 registrations, for a market share of 29.7%.



It highlights the success of its Renault Clio, the best-selling vehicle on the French market with 97,471 registrations in 2023, all channels combined, as well as its progress on the electrified market, which it dominates with a 17.1% market share.



