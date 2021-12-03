Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Renault
  News
  Summary
    RNO   FR0000131906

RENAULT

(RNO)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 12/03 05:34:04 am
28.74 EUR   -1.02%
05:12aRENAULT : A hackathon to decarbonise Renault Group plants
PU
12/02Startups drive to electrify fossil-fuel cars
RE
12/02South Korea's Auto Sales Plunge 15% in November as Chip Supply Runs Low
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Renault : A hackathon to decarbonise Renault Group plants

12/03/2021 | 05:12am EST
It's often said that the environmental transition is a marathon, not a sprint. Nevertheless, Renault Group has upped the pace by organising its first hackathon focused on industrial decarbonisation - held on site at the Flins Refactory.

The challenge was considerable: around 100 contestants had just three days to come up with an idea to enable the Group to accelerate the shift to carbon neutrality at all its industrial sites. It was a race against the clock for the participants of the Hackathon CO₂ Industry, organised in partnership with Google Cloud and with the assistance of open innovation specialist Startup Inside. Four projects were ultimately selected at the end of the collaborative challenge, with a view for deployment at plants as early as 2022.

The Renaulution transformation therefore fully resonated throughout this unique project, which has illustrated the Group's capacity to harness new working methods from the world of start-ups and come up with ideas that are both innovative and environmentally friendly.

Read on to find out about a hackathon like no other.

Disclaimer

Renault SA published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 10:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 46 059 M 51 996 M 51 996 M
Net income 2021 627 M 708 M 708 M
Net Debt 2021 2 087 M 2 356 M 2 356 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,1x
Yield 2021 0,08%
Capitalization 7 892 M 8 924 M 8 909 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,22x
EV / Sales 2022 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 170 158
Free-Float 61,0%
Chart RENAULT
Duration : Period :
Renault Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENAULT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 29,04 €
Average target price 43,61 €
Spread / Average Target 50,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luca de Meo Chief Executive Officer
Clotilde Delbos Chief Financial Officer, Deputy CEO & Executive VP
Jean-Dominique Senard Chairman
Luc Julia Chief Scientific Officer
Frédéric Vincent EVP-IS Information Technology & Digital
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENAULT-18.81%8 924
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION28.53%250 606
VOLKSWAGEN AG9.28%124 934
DAIMLER AG49.01%104 177
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY39.43%88 593
FORD MOTOR COMPANY122.75%79 405