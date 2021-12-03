Renault : A hackathon to decarbonise Renault Group plants

It's often said that the environmental transition is a marathon, not a sprint. Nevertheless, Renault Group has upped the pace by organising its first hackathon focused on industrial decarbonisation - held on site at the Flins Refactory.

The challenge was considerable: around 100 contestants had just three days to come up with an idea to enable the Group to accelerate the shift to carbon neutrality at all its industrial sites. It was a race against the clock for the participants of the Hackathon CO₂ Industry, organised in partnership with Google Cloud and with the assistance of open innovation specialist Startup Inside. Four projects were ultimately selected at the end of the collaborative challenge, with a view for deployment at plants as early as 2022.

The Renaulution transformation therefore fully resonated throughout this unique project, which has illustrated the Group's capacity to harness new working methods from the world of start-ups and come up with ideas that are both innovative and environmentally friendly.

Read on to find out about a hackathon like no other.