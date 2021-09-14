Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Renault
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RNO   FR0000131906

RENAULT

(RNO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Renault Acquires Stake in Volkswagen's Used Car Sales Platform Heycar

09/14/2021 | 05:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Kim Richters

Auto maker Renault SA said Tuesday that it acquired a stake in the company behind online used-car sales platform Heycar created by peer Volkswagen AG.

Renault, together with its financing subsidiary RCI Bank and Services, took over an equity stake in the platform's parent company Mobility Trader Holding GmbH and plans to contribute to Heycar's development in France. It wants to include French used-car company Carizy in the team-up, which it bought in 2018.

Renault didn't disclose financial terms of the deal and expects it to be completed in the fourth quarter.

Heycar was founded by Volkswagen in 2017 and other investors include German car maker Daimler AG and insurer Allianz SE.

Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-14-21 0523ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIANZ SE -0.39% 194.12 Delayed Quote.-2.97%
DAIMLER AG 1.72% 72.95 Delayed Quote.24.07%
RENAULT 0.78% 30.265 Real-time Quote.-16.05%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.89% 198.46 Delayed Quote.29.00%
All news about RENAULT
05:24aRenault Acquires Stake in Volkswagen's Used Car Sales Platform Heycar
DJ
09/10Tiny chips cast big shadow over Munich car show
RE
09/10TOYOTA MOTOR : cuts production target by 3% on parts and chips shortages
RE
09/10Toyota cuts production target by 3% on parts and chips shortages
RE
09/09Renault, Brilliance in Talks to End Chinese Van Joint Venture on Poor Sales
MT
09/09Ford to stop making cars in India
RE
09/09RENAULT : Mulls Closing Van Manufacturing Venture with China's Brilliance
MT
09/09Renault in talks to end Chinese van venture with Brilliance - source
RE
09/08Stellantis shareholder Dongfeng sells down stake for 600 million euros
RE
09/08RENAULT : Qualcomm Works with Google to Bring Premium and Intelligent In-Vehicle..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RENAULT
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 49 172 M 58 105 M 58 105 M
Net income 2021 739 M 873 M 873 M
Net Debt 2021 3 067 M 3 624 M 3 624 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
Yield 2021 0,13%
Capitalization 8 159 M 9 633 M 9 642 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,23x
EV / Sales 2022 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 170 158
Free-Float 61,0%
Chart RENAULT
Duration : Period :
Renault Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENAULT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 30,02 €
Average target price 44,81 €
Spread / Average Target 49,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luca de Meo Chief Executive Officer
Clotilde Delbos Chief Financial Officer, Deputy CEO & Executive VP
Jean-Dominique Senard Chairman
Luc Julia Chief Scientific Officer
Frédéric Vincent EVP-IS Information Technology & Digital
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENAULT-16.05%9 633
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION23.10%251 288
VOLKSWAGEN AG29.00%145 545
DAIMLER AG24.07%87 495
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY22.05%71 846
BMW AG13.01%60 838