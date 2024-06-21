Renault: Alpine Ateliers open in city centers

Renault announces that Alpine is opening Ateliers in the city centers of European metropolises.



These 300 to 600 m² spaces will enable fans and customers to enjoy experiences linked to motorsport and the brand's values.



The Atelier Alpine includes a food and beverage area, a lounge with giant screens and an advanced Devialet sound system.



A sales area allows visitors to order and customize an Alpine, and a driving simulator lets them try out the A110.



The first Atelier Alpine will open in Barcelona on June 21, followed by openings in Paris and London before the end of the year.



